WKN: A0MR2G | ISIN: NO0010310956 | Ticker-Symbol: JEP
Tradegate
25.01.24
12:46 Uhr
51,00 Euro
-1,16
-2,22 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
25.01.2024 | 12:12
SalMar ASA: Statement of Objections from the European Commission

The European Commission Directorate-General Competition ("the Commission") has today sent a Statement of Objections to SalMar ASA ("SalMar") and other producers of farmed Norwegian salmon concerning breach of EU competition rules. For SalMar, the case commenced upon the Commission's inspection at Scottish Sea Farms Ltd. 19 February 2019, which has previously been informed. SalMar has cooperated with the Commission throughout the entire case.

The Commission's preliminary assessment is that there may have occurred a breach of EU competition law in the period 2011-2019, related to spot sales into the EU of fresh, whole salmon farmed in Norway. The Commission has not concluded in the case and the sending of a Statement of Objections does not preempt the outcome of the investigation.

SalMar strongly disagrees with the Commission's preliminary assessment and will account for SalMar's view in a thorough reply to the Commission.

The information in this announcement is considered inside information pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 7 and is subject to disclosure pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations at SalMar ASA, on 25 January 2024 at 12:08 CET.


