Shifox Corporation Inc: Shifox Re-Brands as Alopex and Announces Completion of Investment Round

Completion of Recent Funding Round Allows Alopex to Expand Staff and Enhance Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Shifox, the provider of complex care management services and technology, has rebranded under the name Alopex powered by Shifox.





Alopex powered by Shifox

Logo





Shifox, founded in 2014 as a pioneer in healthcare innovation, proudly unveils its transformation into Alopex. The company was created to enable care coordination and support the achievement of quality outcomes through its advanced technology platform and the rebrand centers around the addition of a full suite of clinical service options and care management programs.

Derived from the ancient Greek word for "Fox," the new Alopex brand evokes the fox's qualities of adaptability, intelligence, and resourcefulness. The Company is dedicated to embodying these traits in its mission to humanize healthcare by offering Provider-Connected, Patient-Centered, and Personally Coordinated Solutions.

Alopex integrates crucial components that will transform how care for patients with chronic conditions is delivered: trusted, comprehensive technology solutions and professional personal care planning and transitional care coordination on behalf of providers nationwide.

By 2030, an estimated 171 million people will grapple with chronic diseases and social determinants of needs challenges. This challenge encompasses some of the most common, costly, and preventable health issues, such as Heart Disease, Diabetes, COPD, Hypertension, Nephropathy, and Obesity. The Alopex suite of services is tailored specifically for care coordination and management of these conditions, and the Company's objective is to empower patients to flourish despite the complexities and frustrations of the healthcare system.

Jeffery Topfer, the Company's founder, president, and CEO, said, "Our goal has always been to enable comprehensive patient cohorts to thrive in a fragmented healthcare ecosystem. Our rebranding conveys our commitment to the idea that the comprehensive care desired by patients and providers alike is achievable."

The Company also announced the completion of a funding round led by TLI Bedrock, LLC. Alopex will use the proceeds to expand its staff and for further technology enhancements to serve its customers.

About Alopex:

Our mission is to provide innovative, flexible care management technology coupled with personalized, preventative care planning and coordination to healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit our website at Alopexcare.com or contact us directly at 866-744-3691.

About TLI Bedrock:

TLI Bedrock is a multi-strategy fund that invests across sectors and industries. It seeks high returns by backing innovative projects, responsible companies that think broadly about customer, employee and community needs, and sustainable approaches to commerce. "TLI" stands for trust, loyalty, and integrity. Its website is TLIBedrock.com.

Contact Information

Sean Ballance

Vice President Sales and Marketing

sballance@shifox.com

561-350-6780

Related Files

Care Managment One Page SB.pdf



SOURCE: Alopex

View the original press release on newswire.com.