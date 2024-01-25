Phoenix Motorcars Inc.: Phoenix to Hold Update Webcast/Conference Call Following the Purchase of Proterra's Transit Business

Update to occur on Thursday January 25th @ 2:00 pm EST

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) ("Company" or "Phoenix"), a leading electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, announced the details of its investor update to be held later today. In it, the Company will provide its initial plans for recently acquired Proterra Transit business line ("Proterra Transit").

Webcast/Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, January 25th at 2:00 PM ET. Interested investors and other parties may access a live webcast of the conference call which will be available on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Phoenix's website at:

https://phoenixmotorcars.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

The call can also be accessed live via telephone by dialing:

(800) 715-9871 and referencing Phoenix Motorcars or Conference ID 3159572

An archive of the webcast will be available after the call on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Phoenix's website.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor Inc., a pioneer in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, designs, builds, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty EVs and sells electric forklifts and electric vehicle chargers for the commercial EV market. Phoenix operates two primary brands, "Phoenix", which is focused on commercial products including heavy and medium duty EVs (transit buses, shuttle buses, school buses and delivery trucks, among others), electric vehicle chargers and electric forklifts, and "EdisonFuture", which intends to offer light-duty EVs. Phoenix endeavors to be a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and electric vehicle technologies. To learn more, please visit: www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Phoenix will be those anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow the Proterra Transit business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue; our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact

Mark Hastings, Chief Investment Officer

marketing@phoenixmotorcars.com

SOURCE: Phoenix Motorcars Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com