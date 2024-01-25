GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Officially Launches Moonlight Studios To Further Expand Its World-Building Division Led by Former Pro Fortnite Player

LAUNCH FOLLOWS RECENT SUCCESSFUL CAMPAIGNS WITH MULTIPLE, GLOBAL FORTUNE 500 COMPANIES

BUSINESS UNIT HAS GENERATED APPROXIMATELY $3.5 MILLION IN REVENUE SINCE INCEPTION, WITH RAPIDLY GROWING PIPELINE

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), expands its creative services with the launch of Moonlight Studios. Moonlight Studios, which has been operating in stealth mode over the last 6 months, is focused on creating unique and innovative experiences for brands by building custom worlds inside metaverse-style games like Fortnite, Roblox and Grand Theft Auto.

Moonlight Studios leverages the resources and capabilities of Zoned, a full-service strategy and creative agency built at the intersection of gaming and pop culture and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare; they've worked with major global brands including Cash App, Amazon, Epic Games, and Jack in The Box. Moonlight Studios has a team of in-house experts led by its Head of Studio, Kyle "Kazify/Kaz" Rapozo, a former professional Fortnite player for FaZe Clan, the popular esports and entertainment organization to be acquired by GameSquare. Having collaborated with numerous blue-chip brands and competed in the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Creative Finals, Kaz leads a team of gamers-turned-developers, infusing a creative, hands-on approach into every campaign.

The team at Moonlight Studios has studied platform algorithms and user behavior to understand what types of experiences are in demand. Between Zoned's cultural insights and audience expertise, the support of development partners such as Alliance Studios, and Kaz's creative direction / marketing first approach, Moonlight is able to deliver calculated creative concepts bringing digital realities to life and has created successful experiences for multiple global brands.

"Over the past 12 months we have seen accelerating demand for our world-building services and the launch of Moonlight Studios follows highly successful campaigns we have created for our brand clients," says GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna. "Our success is a direct result of our deep understanding of gaming community trends and a commitment to innovation, which is further amplified with Kaz at the helm."

Mr. Kenna continued, "Moonlight Studios expands our commitment to world-building, which we believe is a significant growth opportunity for GameSquare. The In-Game Revolution also reflects growing interest from youth audiences in virtual worlds as forms of expression and socialization and we are committed to creating inclusive and fun experiences for players."

"We truly believe there's a way for every brand to integrate themselves into their own custom experience in-game, but they have to go about it with the right intentions," says Zoned Managing Director Carlos Tavor. "Members of the gaming community are not going to engage with an inauthentic experience, so brands have to ensure they are meeting the player base in the middle and producing worlds that are genuinely enjoyable. With Zoned teaming up with Moonlight we can help deliver on that and develop a holistic marketing approach on top."

"Our team is plugged in 24/7 and we're all gamers ourselves, so we are the audience we're building for. We can also move much faster and be more nimble than most major game studios in the creative and development process. Our flexibility allows us to keep our experiences fresh, and continue to earn new plays weeks and months after release," says Kaz, Moonlight's Head of Studio.

To learn more about Moonlight Studios, visit www.moonlightprojects.xyz.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME) is a vertically integrated, digital media, entertainment and technology company that connects global brands with gaming and youth culture audiences. GameSquare's end-to-end platform includes GCN, a digital media company focused on gaming and esports audiences, Cut+Sew (Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency, Code Red Esports Ltd., a UK based esports talent agency, Complexity Gaming, a leading esports organization, Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio, Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business, Frankly Media, a provider of programmatic advertising and media distribution applications, Stream Hatchet, a provider of live streaming analytics services, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform. For more information visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

