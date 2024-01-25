Anzeige
Mexus Gold US: Mexus and Mr. Mark Ashley Agree To Mutually Part Ways

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Mexus Gold US (OTC PINK:MXSG) ("Mexus" or "the Company") announced that the Company and Mr. Mark Ashley have mutually agreed to terminate the August 2, 2023 contract between both parties. The termination of this agreement was completed on December 26, 2023.

About Mexus Gold US
Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6,900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com

Paul Thompson Sr +1 (775) 721-9960

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

SOURCE: Mexus Gold US



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
