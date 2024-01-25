Chemspeed Accelerates Bruker's Laboratory Automation and Digitalization Drive

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Chemspeed Technologies AGaSwiss provider of vendor-agnostic automated laboratory R&D and QC workflow solutions. Chemspeed is focused on modular automation and robotics solutions for chemical research, pharma drug formulation, materials research for cleantech and consumer applications.

The Chemspeed acquisition accelerates Bruker's entry into lab automation, digitalization and scientific software solutions. Chemspeed offers modular automation to enhance productivity in R&D and QC departments to achieve more in less time and without additional staff. Chemspeed complements Bruker's vendor-agnostic platform SciY for software automation and digital transformation of R&D labs in the life science, biopharma and cleantech industries.

Strategically, Chemspeed's automation solutions strengthens Bruker's Project Accelerate 2.0 initiative 'Assays, Software and Aftermarket'. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory reviews. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. In 2023, Chemspeed generated revenues greater than $50 million, and Chemspeed was profitable.

Specifically, Chemspeed offers a portfolio of flexible automation modules, ranging from bench-top workstations to integrated automated R&D workflows, which can transform R&D productivity in industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, chemicals, cleantech, materials, cosmetics and food. Chemspeed automation is used every day in top R&D and QC laboratories globally, setting standards in lab automation. Chemspeed also offers compliance-ready workflow solutions to automate and digitalize R&D and QC in regulated environments, ensuring data integrity, traceability and quality.

Dr. Rolf Gueller, the founder and CEO of Chemspeed, said: "Our team is excited to join Bruker to further boost automated and digitalized workflows for our customers. With decades of experience in automating R&D workflows, our modular solutions accelerate developments, allowing lab technicians and scientists to focus on their core competencies and creativity." Going forward, Dr. Gueller is expected to contribute to Chemspeed customers' success on the Chemspeed Advisory Board.

Dr. Falko Busse, the President of the Bruker BioSpin Group, commented: "Chemspeed's scalable modularity and flexibility demonstrate what is achievable today in lab automation to customize workflows, integrate automation layers with efficient workflow and data management. We are excited to welcome the experienced team of Chemspeed to Bruker. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in the wide range of Chemspeed automation, and their dedication to customer service."

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

