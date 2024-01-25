Caspar AI: Caspar.AI Launches Contactless Vitals & Real-time Bed Monitoring Solutions with Arcadia, Shellpoint, and Melur Meadows

Revolutionizing remote healthcare with Ambient AI

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Caspar.AI, an innovator in AI-driven remote healthcare technology, today announced the worldwide launch of its Contactless Vitals & Real-Time Bed Monitoring Solutions. Leveraging 150 billion data points about home behaviors, Caspar.AI's patient-centric models enable remote healthcare providers to extend their services effectively into both facilities and home environments.



Caspar AI solution for contactless vitals management

Revolutionizing Remote Healthcare

The Journal of Clinical Nursing (March 12, 2018) highlights a conflict of care: balancing patients' sleep with vital sign checks. This challenge is more pronounced for home-based patients, where remote healthcare providers may miss critical health insights. Caspar.AI's solution offers non-intrusive monitoring of heart rate and respiration rate during sleep, prioritizing patient privacy, health, and comfort.

Groundbreaking Technology: GPTs and LLMs for Comprehensive Health Monitoring

Caspar.AI employs proprietary Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPTs) for 3D multi-modal data and LLMs trained on medical records. This innovative approach combines contactless radar and WiFi-based sensing technologies for all-around monitoring of vital signs and 3D movements. It cross-correlates data from medical records to detect medication side effects and provides interpretable, evidence-based analytics for a variety of health concerns, including cardiac & respiratory issues, sleep quality & scores, and movement-related conditions.

Patient-Centric AI for Effective and Efficient Care

Trained on over 150 billion data points, Caspar.AI's models cater to diverse patient profiles, aiding both remote and onsite staff in identifying critical health conditions efficiently. The patient-adaptive GPT reduces alert fatigue by customizing alerts to each patient's unique vital sign baseline, accommodating variations like an athlete's lower resting heart rate compared to an elderly individual's higher rate.

Proactive Real-Time Alerts for Enhanced Safety

In facility environments, unsupervised bed exits are a leading cause of injuries. Caspar.AI's solution proactively issues alerts by tracking 3D movements and vital sign changes. This facilitates rapid detection of critical situations, including unsupervised bed exits, prolonged inactivity, and specific cardiac or respiratory conditions. The solution also detects risks related to pressure ulcers, sleep apnea, joint issues, and medication or sleep disturbances, enabling timely intervention. Caspar.AI alerts integrate seamlessly into existing operational workflows, including remote care platforms and nurse call systems.

Improved Patient Care and Remote Care Reimbursements

Communities like Arcadia, Shellpoint, and Melur Meadows have implemented Caspar.AI's technology, enhancing patient care and optimizing operational efficiency. The Caspar.AI solution not only improves care quality but also facilitates higher insurance reimbursements through various CPT codes, potentially up to $150 per patient per month.

"Technology innovation is key to providing exceptional care and keeping residents safe. Caspar.AI's contactless vitals and bed-monitoring help us prevent unanticipated bed exits and offer valuable insights to our care team," said Brian Hinds, Chief Information Officer at Shell Point Retirement Community.

