CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of
CoinShares Digital Securities
LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83
CoinShares Physical Ethereum - Staking
Result of Meeting
Jersey - 25 January 2024 - Further to the announcements made by CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") on 11 December 2023 and 18 January 2024 relating to a proposal for the amendment of the Conditions to add CoinShares Physical Ethereum Digital Securities to the Staking Classes, the Issuer announces that at an adjourned meeting held on 24 January 2024 the Extraordinary Resolution set out in the Notice of Meeting was passed by the requisite majority.
As authorised by such Extraordinary Resolution, the Issuer and the Trustee have entered into a seventh supplemental trust instrument dated 25 January 2024 pursuant to which:
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 20 April 2023.
For further information, please contact:
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
2 Hill Street
St. Helier, Jersey,
JE24UA
Channel Islands
ir@coinshares.com
End of Inside Information
