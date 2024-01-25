CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited: CSDS RNS Physical ETHE Staking - Result of Meeting



25-Jan-2024 / 13:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Digital Securities LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 CoinShares Physical Ethereum - Staking Result of Meeting Jersey - 25 January 2024 - Further to the announcements made by CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") on 11 December 2023 and 18 January 2024 relating to a proposal for the amendment of the Conditions to add CoinShares Physical Ethereum Digital Securities to the Staking Classes, the Issuer announces that at an adjourned meeting held on 24 January 2024 the Extraordinary Resolution set out in the Notice of Meeting was passed by the requisite majority. As authorised by such Extraordinary Resolution, the Issuer and the Trustee have entered into a seventh supplemental trust instrument dated 25 January 2024 pursuant to which: the list of classes of Individual Securities of the Staking Classes in Condition 5.3 of the Conditions was amended by adding "CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum" after CoinShares Physical Staked EOS"; and the short name of the Physical Ethereum Individual Securities was changed from "CoinShares Physical Ethereum" to "CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum". Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 20 April 2023. For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE24UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

