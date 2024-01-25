Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ISIN for Autoliv Inc (10/24)

Referring to Autoliv Inc's press release disclosed on January 16, 2024, the company will change ISIN code for its Swedish Depositary Receipts (SDRs). The SDRs will be traded under the new ISIN code, with effect from February 28, 2024. The order book will not change. Current ISIN: SE0000382335 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: February 27, 2024 New ISIN code: SE0021309614 First day of trading with new ISIN code: February 28, 2024 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.co