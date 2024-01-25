Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024
Autoliv Inc
WKN: 906892 | ISIN: US0528001094 | Ticker-Symbol: LIV
GlobeNewswire
25.01.2024 | 13:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ISIN for Autoliv Inc (10/24)

Referring to Autoliv Inc's press release disclosed on January 16, 2024, the
company will change ISIN code for its Swedish Depositary Receipts (SDRs). The
SDRs will be traded under the new ISIN code, with effect from February 28,
2024. The order book will not change. 

Current ISIN:                SE0000382335   
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: February 27, 2024
New ISIN code:                SE0021309614   
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   February 28, 2024





For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.co
