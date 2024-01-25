2024 Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation recognise how VodafoneZiggo revolutionised customer engagement using BlueConic

Working with market-leading customer data platform (CDP) BlueConic, Dutch telecommunications company VodafoneZiggo has revolutionised its customer engagement strategies, resulting in a 17.6% increase in website interactions and a 4.53% reduction in churn. The collaboration has earned both companies a Platinum award for Best Customer Data Platform Solution in Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation.

Presented by Juniper Research, the awards recognize the most innovative and disruptive telecommunications solutions operating across numerous areas. VodafoneZiggo has already won several awards for its dedication to data-driven decision-making and experimentation but knew it needed to unify its first-party customer data across numerous disparate systems and sources in order to boost engagement, deliver better customer experiences, and ultimately drive customer acquisition and retention. While some CDPs mostly focus on data unification and others tout personalization offerings, VodafoneZiggo is able to do both with BlueConic.

Leveraging the platform to understand customer preferences, easily segment their audiences, and target customers and households across channels with real-time data, VodafoneZiggo was able to transform its customer engagement strategy in several key areas:

Product recommendations: Using BlueConic, the conversion rate optimization (CRO) team can identify which operating system (OS) a customer is using while browsing their website. Knowing customers are likely to purchase the same type of phone again, they can personalize the shopping experience by only showing them phones with the same OS. For customers using a different OS, product recommendations dynamically update to show recently browsed devices. Within the first six months, this strategy drove a 3.5% increase in clickthrough for returning mobile visitors. On the B2B side of the business, they saw a 2.26% increase on product detail page visits and a 2.95% increase in add-to-carts. For B2C, there was a 17.6% increase in interactions for both new and returning visitors.

Targeting and personalization: VodafoneZiggo also leverages BlueConic to automatically send segments into custom audiences in Facebook eliminating the need for manual uploads from their CRM system. Because segments update in real-time, ads are automatically suppressed for customers who have already purchased a new phone or renewed a subscription, thereby optimising their targeting efforts while increasing their return on ad spend (ROAS).

Churn prevention: By connecting churn probability scores from their Advanced Analytics department to BlueConic profiles, VodafoneZiggo can automatically route at-risk customers to chat with customer support specialists online. This strategy resulted in a 4.53% reduction in churn, a 7.14% increase in chats, and decreased web-to-call by 7.14%.

"While we're no stranger to winning awards, it's even more rewarding when we can share that recognition with our customers to celebrate their success," said Ifoma Smart, VP of Global Customer Success at BlueConic. "When it comes to innovation, technology is just one part of the puzzle. You also need strong processes and a skilled and talented team attributes VodafoneZiggo has in abundance. They quickly discovered BlueConic not only provides a better way to access and utilize first-party data to drive customer engagement but also offers the flexibility to grow with their business. We're delighted their success with our customer data platform has been recognized by the esteemed analysts at Juniper Research."

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

About Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards

Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have honoured the companies leading innovation and disruption in their respective markets. Winners of the awards are known for developing and implementing groundbreaking products and solutions that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystem, whilst providing substantial benefits to consumers and the wider industry.

About BlueConic

BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies' first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 350 companies worldwide, including Forbes, Heineken, Mattel, Michelin, Telia Company, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual- profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. Learn more at www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.

