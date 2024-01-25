Carter Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Carter Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:CARE), the holding company of Carter Bank & Trust (the "Bank") today announced a net loss of $1.9 million, or $(0.08) earnings per share ("EPS"), for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $3.6 million, or $0.16 diluted EPS, in the third quarter of 2023 and $15.6 million, or $0.65 diluted EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The quarterly pre-tax pre-provision income 1 was $1.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, $5.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $19.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $23.4 million, or $1.00 diluted EPS, compared to $50.1 million, or $2.03 diluted EPS for the year ended December 31, 2022. Pre-tax pre-provision income 1 was $35.1 million for the full year 2023 and $64.6 million for December 31, 2022.

The Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and year-to-date 2023, compared to the prior year quarter and year-to-date 2022, were significantly impacted by placing loans contained in the Bank's Other segment with an aggregate principal value of $301.9 million on nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2023. As a result, interest income was negatively impacted by $9.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, $9.3 million during the third quarter of 2023, and $11.3 million during the second quarter of 2023 totaling $30.0 million for the full year 2023. We are pursuing all remedies to resolve this matter in a manner that best protects the Company and its shareholders.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Net interest income remained consistent at $27.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2023 with an 18 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets, offset by a 28 basis point increase in funding costs and decreased $14.1 million, or 34.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to the negative impact of the aforementioned nonaccrual loan relationship, a 196 basis point increase in funding costs, as well as a three basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets;

Net interest margin decreased five basis points to 2.47% compared to 2.52% for the third quarter of 2023, and decreased 157 basis points compared to 4.04% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis 3 ("FTE"), decreased five basis points to 2.49% compared to 2.54% for the third quarter of 2023 and decreased 158 basis points compared to 4.07% for the fourth quarter of 2022;

("FTE"), decreased five basis points to 2.49% compared to 2.54% for the third quarter of 2023 and decreased 158 basis points compared to 4.07% for the fourth quarter of 2022; Total portfolio loans increased $95.0 million, or 11.0%, on an annualized basis, to $3.5 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $3.4 billion at September 30, 2023 and increased $357.0 million, or 11.3% at December 31, 2022;

Total deposits increased $162.4 million, or 18.1%, on an annualized basis, to $3.7 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023 with increases in all deposit categories except savings accounts and increased $89.4 million, or 2.5% compared to December 31, 2022 with increases in money market accounts and certificate of deposits ("CDs");

Nonperforming loans ("NPL") as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 8.83% at December 31, 2023, 9.04% at September 30, 2023 and 0.21% at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans are primarily impacted by the Bank's largest lending relationship that the Bank placed on nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2023;

The provision for credit losses increased $1.8 million to $2.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and increased $2.8 million compared to December 31, 2022;

The efficiency ratio was 94.8%, 83.5% and 58.7%, and the efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 4 was 88.5%, 79.6%, and 59.5% for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The efficiency ratio was impacted primarily by the Bank's largest lending relationship that the Bank placed on nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2023.

"We continue to be disappointed that our largest lending relationship remains in nonaccrual status and continues to have a negative impact on our financial results. The fourth quarter was also impacted by several expenses and increased legal and other expenses related to our efforts dealing with the large nonaccrual loan, or ("NPL"). However, aside from this issue, our financial performance for the quarter was solid," stated Litz Van Dyke, Chief Executive Officer.

Van Dyke continued, "the fourth quarter was also impacted by a loss of $1.5 million on the sale of $30 million of available-for-sale securities. The sale was executed to take advantage of market opportunities and reposition the securities portfolio. The realized loss is expected to be earned back in less than one year, as proceeds are reinvested in higher earning assets."

"Additionally, we continue to feel positive about the structure of our balance sheet. Loan growth remains solid across the footprint. The bond portfolio is of very high credit quality, with a shorter average life and duration than peers. Deposits are showing modest growth, and capital and liquidity levels remain strong. As with many of our peers, we have seen pressure on funding costs during 2023. We believe this trend is beginning to stabilize as the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates steady. We do expect the net interest margin will return to a more normalized level once the large NPL is resolved."

"In terms of loans, we experienced another strong quarter with annualized growth of 11.0%. Lending pipelines have moderated some, but we are still expecting respectable loan growth in the near term. We continue to invest in strong markets within the footprint, and opened a new flagship/full-service branch in Charlottesville, VA and a commercial production office in Raleigh, NC during the fourth quarter. Other than the large NPL relationship, our asset quality remains strong across all credit metrics," stated Litz H. Van Dyke, Chief Executive Officer.

Van Dyke continued, "We remain confident in the condition and positioning of our Company. We are well prepared to navigate through any challenges that may emerge in our industry. We remain focused on resolving our large NPL and are committed to pursuing all remedies to resolve this matter in a manner that best protects the Company and its shareholders."

Operating Highlights

Credit Quality

NPLs as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 8.83%, 9.04% and 0.21% as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. At December 31, 2023 NPLs increased $1.2 million to $309.5 million since September 30, 2023. The increase is primarily due to one residential mortgage loan that was placed into nonperforming status during the fourth quarter of 2023. The 21 basis point decline in the ratio of NPLs to total portfolio loans was primarily related to loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company placed commercial loans in the other segment of the Company's loan portfolio relating to the Bank's largest lending relationship with an aggregate principal amount of $301.9 million on nonaccrual status due to loan maturities and failure to pay in full. This nonperforming relationship represents 97.5% of total nonperforming loans and 8.6% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2023.

The Company continues to initiate collection processes and explore all alternatives for repayment with respect to such NPLs. The Company believes it is well secured based on the net carrying value of the credit relationship and appropriately reserved for potential losses with respect to all such NPLs based on information currently available. However, we cannot give any assurance as to the timing or amount of future payments or collections on such loans or that the Company will ultimately collect all amounts contractually due under the terms of such loans. The Company has specific reserves of $54.3 million at December 31, 2023 with respect to such loans.

The provision for credit losses increased $1.8 million and $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily driven by loan growth, net charge-offs and an increase in the other segment reserve related to the large NPL relationship. The provision (recovery) for unfunded commitments in the fourth quarter of 2023 was a provision of $0.6 million compared to a recovery of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 and a provision of $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses increased $3.1 million for the full year 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The provision for unfunded commitments for the full year 2023 was $0.9 million compared to $0.5 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to an increase in construction commitments.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $27.4 million, which was consistent compared to the third quarter of 2023 and decreased $14.1 million, or 34.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin decreased five basis points to 2.47% compared to the third quarter of 2023, and decreased 157 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest margin, on an FTE basis decreased 158 basis points to 2.49% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, as the total cost of funds increased 196 basis points to 2.82% with a 169 basis point increase in interest-bearing deposit costs to 2.41% as well as an increase of 119 basis points in total borrowings. Between December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") raised the target Federal Funds interest rate by 150 basis points. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 18 basis points and decreased three basis points compared to the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Interest income increased $3.0 million and $3.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. The increases were primarily due to increases in average interest-earning assets of $84.1 million and $330.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively primarily due to average loan growth at higher interest rates. The fourth quarter of 2023 increased despite the negative impact of the large NPL on interest income of $9.3 million.

Interest expense increased $3.0 million, or 13.7%, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 and increased $17.7 million, or 265.1%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Funding costs increased 28 basis points compared to the previous quarter and 196 basis points compared to the same quarter of 2022. The increase in interest expense is due to the high interest rate environment and customers migrating from lower-cost non-maturing deposits to higher-yielding money market and CD products.

Net interest income decreased $17.6 million, or 12.6%, to $122.3 million for the full year December 31, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The net interest margin decreased 63 basis points to 2.85% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to 3.48% for the same period in 2022. Net interest margin, on an FTE basis 3 , decreased 64 basis points to 2.87% for the full year 2023 compared to 3.51% for the same period in 2022. The decline in net interest income and net interest margin was significantly driven by the aforementioned NPL relationship, which negatively impacted interest income by $30.0 million for the full year 2023. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 59 basis points and funding costs increased 156 basis points for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Interest expense increased $53.9 million, or 265.9%, to $74.1 million for the full year 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The yield on total interest-bearing liabilities increased 156 basis points compared to the same period of 2022. The increase in interest expense is due to the high interest rate environment, the shift to higher cost borrowings to fund loan growth which exceeded the growth in deposits during 2023.

During 2023, there has been more pressure on our cost of funds due to the shift from non-maturing deposits to higher yielding money market and certificates of deposits and higher-cost borrowings, which has negatively impacted our net interest margin. We believe this trend is beginning to stabilize and will continue in the coming quarters. Our balance sheet is currently exhibiting characteristics of a slightly liability sensitive balance sheet due to the short-term nature of our deposit portfolio. Specifically, 79.7% of our time deposit portfolio will mature and reprice over the next twelve months which gives us flexibility to manage the structure and pricing of our deposit portfolio to reduce funding costs, should the FOMC begin cutting short-term rates during 2024.

Noninterest Income

For the fourth quarter of 2023, total noninterest income was $3.2 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 38.4%, from the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to net losses on sales of securities of $1.5 million and a decrease of $0.5 million in insurance commissions due to decreased activity. Total noninterest income decreased $2.3 million, or 41.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 also due to the $1.5 million net security losses as well as a decrease of $1.3 million in other noninterest income. The net losses on sales of securities were driven by the sale of approximately $30.0 million of available-for-sale securities during the fourth quarter of 2023 to reposition the securities portfolio and reinvest the proceeds in higher earning assets. The decline in other noninterest income relates to the unwind of two completed historic tax credit partnerships, which resulted in a gain of $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the full year 2023, total noninterest income was $18.3 million, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 15.8%, from the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily related to the aforementioned $1.5 million net security losses, a decrease of $1.6 million in other noninterest income, as well as, a $0.6 million in commercial loan swap fee income due to the changing interest rate environment. The decrease within other noninterest income related to the above mentioned unwind of two completed historic tax credit partnerships and higher fair value adjustment of our interest rate swap contracts with commercial customers. These decreases were offset by an increase of $0.4 million in debit card interchange fees due to higher volume during 2023.

Noninterest Expense

For the fourth quarter of 2023, total noninterest expense was $29.1 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 6.6%, from the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of $1.5 million, or 5.3% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

The most significant variances compared to the third quarter of 2023 included increases of $0.8 million in FDIC insurance expense, $0.7 million in professional and legal fees, $0.6 million in salaries and employee benefits, $0.2 million in advertising expenses, offset by a $0.5 million decline within other noninterest expense. FDIC insurance expense increased due to the deterioration in asset quality as a direct result of the large NPL relationship, which is a component used to determine the assessment. The increase in professional and legal fees relates to higher legal expenses incurred related to the large NPL relationship and new consulting engagements. The increase in salaries and employee benefits is primarily related to higher base salaries, and discretionary bonuses, offset by lower performance based incentives. The decline of $0.5 million in other noninterest expense all relate to these variances recorded in the third quarter of 2023: $0.6 million write-downs on three legacy other real estate owned ("OREO") properties that sold in the fourth quarter of 2023, a $0.2 million nonrecurring operating expense, and a $0.3 million in write-downs on two closed retail branch transferred to OREO and marketed for sale, offset by a $0.2 million write-down on one branch also transferred to OREO and marketed for sale during the fourth quarter of 2023.

The most significant variances for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter of 2022 related to an increase of $1.7 million in FDIC insurance expense, an increase of $0.1 million in debit card expense, offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in data processing expenses. The fluctuation within FDIC insurance expense is consistent to the previously mentioned variance and the increase in debit card expense was volume driven. The decline in data processing expenses is due to additional expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to our online banking platform.

For the full year 2023, total noninterest expense was $105.5 million, an increase of $8.5 million, or 8.7%, from the same period in 2022 primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $3.5 million, an increase of $2.9 million in FDIC insurance expenses, an increase of $1.6 million in other noninterest expense, an increase in occupancy expenses of $0.5 million, an increase in professional and legal fees of $0.4 million, and an increase in advertising expenses of $0.3 million. Offsetting these increases was a decline in tax credit amortization of $0.6 million due to the early adoption of Accounting Standard Update 2023-02 Investments Equity Method and Joint Ventures (Topic 323): Accounting for Investments in Tax Credit Structures Using the Proportional Amortization Method. Under the proportional amortization modified retrospective basis, the amortization of tax credit investments is recorded as a component of income tax expense instead of through noninterest expense as previously recorded in 2022.

The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily related to higher salary expense due to fewer open positions in retail, job grade assessment increases, normal merit increases, higher medical claims, restricted stock expense, increased FICA expenses, offset by lower performance based incentives in 2023. The increase in FDIC insurance expenses was due to a final rule adopted by the FDIC to all insured depository institutions, to increase initial base deposit insurance assessment rate schedules uniformly by two basis points, beginning in the first quarterly assessment period of 2023 as well as the above mentioned deterioration in asset quality as a direct result of the large NPL relationship. The increase in other noninterest expense relates to a $0.6 million write-downs on three legacy OREO properties that sold in the fourth quarter of 2023, and a $0.5 million in write-downs on three closed retail branches. These branches were closed in 2023, transferred to OREO and are marketed for sale.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $4.5 billion at December 31, 2023 and $4.5 billion at September 30, 2023, increasing $60.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. Total portfolio loans increased $95.0 million, or 11.0%, on an annualized basis, to $3.5 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $3.4 billion at September 30, 2023 primarily due to loan growth in construction, residential mortgage and the commercial & industrial ("C&I") segments.

The securities portfolio decreased $14.4 million and is currently 17.3% of total assets at December 31, 2023 compared to 17.8% of total assets at September 30, 2023. The decrease is due to $30.0 million in security sales, curtailments and maturities deployed into higher yielding loan growth, partially offset by the positive changes in fair value of securities during the three months ended December 31, 2023. Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost, decreased $5.7 million to $21.6 million at December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023.

Total deposits increased $162.4 million to $3.7 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023. All deposit categories increased with the exception of savings accounts, which declined by $32.2 million. Money market accounts increased $87.5 million, CDs increased $75.1 million, which includes $50.0 million in brokered CDs, noninterest-bearing demand accounts increased $20.4 million and interest-bearing demand accounts increased $11.6 million. At December 31, 2023, noninterest-bearing deposits comprised 18.4% compared to 18.7% and 19.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. CDs comprised 42.6%, 42.5% and 34.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

As of December 31, 2023, approximately 87.2% of our total deposits of $3.7 billion were insured under standard FDIC insurance coverage limits, and approximately 12.8% of our total deposits were uninsured deposits over the standard FDIC insurance coverage limit. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 88.9% of our total deposits of $3.6 billion were insured under standard FDIC insurance coverage limits, and approximately 11.1% of our total deposits were uninsured deposits over the standard FDIC insurance coverage limit.

Total FHLB borrowings decreased $120.7 million at December 31, 2023 to $393.4 million compared to $514.1 million at September 30, 2023 primarily due to deposit growth. The Company had no outstanding federal funds purchased at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023.

Capitalization and Liquidity

The Company remains well capitalized. The Company's Tier 1 Capital ratio was 11.08% at December 31, 2023 as compared to 11.20% at September 30, 2023. The Company's leverage ratio was 9.48% at December 31, 2023 as compared to 9.70% at September 30, 2023. The Company's Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 12.34% at December 31, 2023 as compared to 12.46% at September 30, 2023.

The Bank also remained well capitalized as of December 31, 2023. The Bank's Tier 1 Capital ratio was 10.99% at December 31, 2023 compared to 11.08% at September 30, 2023. The Bank's leverage ratio was 9.41% at December 31, 2023 compared to 9.59% at September 30, 2023. The Bank's Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 12.25% at December 31, 2023 compared to 12.34% at September 30, 2023.

Total capital of $351.2 million at December 31, 2023, reflects an increase of $20.6 million compared to September 30, 2023. The increase in equity during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 is primarily due to a $22.1 million increase in other comprehensive income due to changes in fair value of investment securities, offset by a net loss of $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The remaining difference of $0.4 million is related to restricted stock activity for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

At December 31, 2023, funding sources accessible to the Company include borrowing availability at the FHLB, equal to 25.0% of the Company's assets or approximately $1.1 billion, subject to the amount of eligible collateral pledged, of which the Company is eligible to borrow up to an additional $480.3 million. The Company has unsecured facilities with three other correspondent financial institutions totaling $50.0 million, a fully secured facility with one other correspondent financial institution totaling $45.0 million, and access to the institutional CD market. The Company did not have outstanding borrowings on these fed funds lines as of December 31, 2023. In addition to the above funding resources, the Company also has $563.5 million unpledged available-for-sale investment securities, at fair value, as an additional source of liquidity.

As of the date of this earning release, the Company has approximately $282.1 million in par value of securities that are eligible to be pledged under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"), but the Bank has not borrowed under or otherwise accessed the BTFP.

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS





Cash and Due From Banks, including Interest-Bearing Deposits of $14,853 at December 31, 2023, $17,438 at September 30, 2023 and $4,505 at December 31, 2022 $ 54,529 $ 55,398 $ 46,869 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 779,003 793,389 836,273 Loans Held-for-Sale - - - Portfolio Loans 3,505,910 3,410,940 3,148,913 Allowance for Credit Losses (97,052 ) (94,474 ) (93,852 ) Portfolio Loans, net 3,408,858 3,316,466 3,055,061

Bank Premises and Equipment, net 73,707 73,932 72,114 Other Real Estate Owned, net 2,463 3,765 8,393 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost 21,626 27,361 9,740 Bank Owned Life Insurance 58,115 57,762 56,734 Other Assets 114,238 124,095 119,335 Total Assets $ 4,512,539 $ 4,452,168 $ 4,204,519

LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing Demand $ 685,218 $ 664,819 $ 705,539 Interest-Bearing Demand 481,506 469,904 496,948 Money Market 513,664 426,172 484,238 Savings 454,876 487,105 684,287 Certificates of Deposit 1,586,651 1,511,554 1,261,526 Total Deposits 3,721,915 3,559,554 3,632,538 Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 393,400 514,135 180,550 Federal Funds Purchased - - 17,870 Other Liabilities 45,981 47,858 44,934 Total Liabilities 4,161,296 4,121,547 3,875,892

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock, Par Value $1.00 Per Share, Authorized 100,000,000 Shares; Outstanding- 22,956,304 shares at December 31, 2023,

22,955,753 shares at September 30, 2023 and

23,956,772 shares at December 31, 2022 22,957 22,956 23,957 Additional Paid-in Capital 90,642 90,254 104,693 Retained Earnings 309,083 310,971 285,593 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (71,439 ) (93,560 ) (85,616 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 351,243 330,621 328,627 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,512,539 $ 4,452,168 $ 4,204,519

PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on Average Assets (QTD Annualized) (0.17 )% 0.33 % 1.49 % Return on Average Assets (YTD Annualized) 0.53 % 0.78 % 1.21 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity (QTD Annualized) (2.24 )% 4.19 % 19.32 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity (YTD Annualized) 6.79 % 9.71 % 14.30 % Portfolio Loans to Deposit Ratio 94.20 % 95.82 % 86.69 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 2.77 % 2.77 % 2.98 %

CAPITALIZATION RATIOS Shareholders' Equity to Assets 7.78 % 7.43 % 7.82 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.48 % 9.70 % 10.29 % Risk-Based Capital - Tier 1 11.08 % 11.20 % 12.61 % Risk-Based Capital - Total 12.34 % 12.46 % 13.86 %

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(LOSS) INCOME STATEMENTS





Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (audited) Interest Income $ 51,863 $ 48,886 $ 48,216 $ 196,420 $ 160,182 Interest Expense 24,443 21,492 6,694 74,110 20,254 NET INTEREST INCOME 27,420 27,394 41,522 122,310 139,928 Provision for Credit Losses 2,895 1,105 52 5,500 2,419 Provision (Recovery) for Unfunded Commitments 587 (130 ) 319 901 509 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY) FOR CREDIT LOSSES 23,938 26,419 41,151 115,909 137,000 NONINTEREST INCOME (Losses) Gains on Sales of Securities, net (1,511 ) (1 ) (2 ) (1,521 ) 46 Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 1,775 1,783 1,716 7,155 7,168 Debit Card Interchange Fees 1,887 1,902 1,857 7,828 7,427 Insurance Commissions 395 868 248 1,945 1,961 Bank Owned Life Insurance Income 353 348 348 1,381 1,357 (Losses) Gains on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net - - (269 ) - 73 Commercial Loan Swap Fee Income 25 - - 139 774 Other 321 370 1,646 1,351 2,912 Total Noninterest Income 3,245 5,270 5,544 18,278 21,718 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and Employee Benefits 14,599 13,956 14,678 55,856 52,399 Occupancy Expense, net 3,480 3,547 3,467 14,028 13,527 FDIC Insurance Expense 2,193 1,368 475 4,904 2,015 Other Taxes 846 846 848 3,282 3,319 Advertising Expense 560 363 560 1,693 1,434 Telephone Expense 503 500 391 1,842 1,781 Professional and Legal Fees 2,205 1,512 2,087 6,210 5,818 Data Processing 1,066 1,076 1,535 3,920 4,051 Debit Card Expense 809 816 661 2,875 2,750 Tax Credit Amortization - - 155 - 621 Other 2,811 3,298 2,760 10,856 9,286 Total Noninterest Expense 29,072 27,282 27,617 105,466 97,001 (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (1,889 ) 4,407 19,078 28,721 61,717 Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (1 ) 780 3,469 5,337 11,599 Net (Loss) Income $ (1,888 ) $ 3,627 $ 15,609 $ 23,384 $ 50,118 Shares Outstanding, at End of Period 22,956,304 22,955,753 23,956,772 22,956,304 23,956,772 Average Shares Outstanding-Basic & Diluted ** 22,956,114 22,946,179 23,907,447 23,240,543 24,595,789 PER SHARE DATA Basic (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share* $ (0.08 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.65 $ 1.00 $ 2.03 Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share* $ (0.08 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.65 $ 1.00 $ 2.03 Book Value $ 15.30 $ 14.40 $ 13.72 $ 15.30 $ 13.72 Market Value $ 14.97 $ 12.53 $ 16.59 $ 14.97 $ 16.59 PROFITABILITY RATIOS (GAAP) Net Interest Margin 2.47 % 2.52 % 4.04 % 2.85 % 3.48 % Efficiency Ratio 94.81 % 83.52 % 58.68 % 75.02 % 60.01 % PROFITABILITY RATIOS (Non-GAAP) Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3 2.49 % 2.54 % 4.07 % 2.87 % 3.51 % Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 4 88.48 % 79.55 % 59.49 % 72.54 % 60.67 %

*All outstanding unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities for the earnings per share calculation. As such, these shares have been allocated to a portion of net income and are excluded from the diluted earnings per share calculation.

**As a result of the net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2023, all average participating shares outstanding are considered anti-dilutive to loss per share.

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (QTD AVERAGES)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Rate ASSETS

















Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks $ 34,849 $ 479 5.45 % $ 12,652 $ 172 5.39 % $ 9,074 $ 84 3.67 % Tax-Free Investment Securities 3 24,548 185 2.99 % 27,594 203 2.92 % 29,876 214 2.84 % Taxable Investment Securities 878,127 7,930 3.58 % 893,386 7,793 3.46 % 924,148 6,680 2.87 % Total Securities 902,675 8,115 3.57 % 920,980 7,996 3.44 % 954,024 6,894 2.87 % Tax-Free Loans 3 115,744 937 3.21 % 120,670 972 3.20 % 136,441 1,084 3.15 % Taxable Loans 3,325,930 42,082 5.02 % 3,243,663 39,578 4.84 % 2,967,780 40,339 5.39 % Total Loans 3,441,674 43,019 4.96 % 3,364,333 40,550 4.78 % 3,104,221 41,423 5.29 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 25,260 486 7.63 % 22,425 415 7.34 % 6,304 88 5.54 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 4,404,458 52,099 4.69 % 4,320,390 49,133 4.51 % 4,073,623 48,489 4.72 % Noninterest Earning Assets 81,581 88,805 84,580 Total Assets $ 4,486,039 $ 4,409,195 $ 4,158,203

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-Bearing Demand $ 475,459 $ 853 0.71 % $ 475,939 $ 720 0.60 % $ 504,796 $ 496 0.39 % Money Market 470,944 3,261 2.75 % 430,954 2,495 2.30 % 493,700 853 0.69 % Savings 468,975 130 0.11 % 504,697 140 0.11 % 709,435 183 0.10 % Certificates of Deposit 1,546,968 13,755 3.53 % 1,486,165 11,973 3.20 % 1,249,717 3,804 1.21 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,962,346 17,999 2.41 % 2,897,755 15,328 2.10 % 2,957,648 5,336 0.72 % Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 469,893 6,361 5.37 % 447,287 5,986 5.31 % 106,617 1,116 4.15 % Federal Funds Purchased 969 14 5.73 % 7,550 107 5.62 % 16,227 161 3.94 % Other Borrowings 6,607 69 4.14 % 6,131 71 4.59 % 6,621 81 4.85 % Total Borrowings 477,469 6,444 5.35 % 460,968 6,164 5.31 % 129,465 1,358 4.16 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,439,815 24,443 2.82 % 3,358,723 21,492 2.54 % 3,087,113 6,694 0.86 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 711,975 707,445 750,620 Shareholders' Equity 334,249 343,027 320,470 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,486,039 $ 4,409,195 $ 4,158,203 Net Interest Income 3 $ 27,656 $ 27,641 $ 41,795 Net Interest Margin 3 2.49 % 2.54 % 4.07 %

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (YTD AVERAGES)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in Thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate ASSETS Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks $ 20,414 $ 1,066 5.22 % $ 50,797 $ 341 0.67 % Tax-Free Investment Securities 3 27,271 803 2.94 % 30,109 877 2.91 % Taxable Investment Securities 900,972 30,804 3.42 % 950,557 20,330 2.14 % Total Securities 928,243 31,607 3.41 % 980,666 21,207 2.16 % Tax-Free Loans 3 123,847 3,978 3.21 % 144,617 4,568 3.16 % Taxable Loans 3,200,992 159,317 4.98 % 2,844,303 135,055 4.75 % Total Loans 3,324,839 163,295 4.91 % 2,988,920 139,623 4.67 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 20,342 1,456 7.16 % 3,251 154 4.74 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 4,293,838 197,424 4.60 % 4,023,634 161,325 4.01 % Noninterest Earning Assets 89,833 117,135 Total Assets $ 4,383,671 $ 4,140,769

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-Bearing Demand $ 483,048 $ 2,729 0.56 % $ 489,298 $ 1,578 0.32 % Money Market 448,324 8,868 1.98 % 521,269 1,842 0.35 % Savings 544,938 586 0.11 % 720,682 742 0.10 % Certificates of Deposit 1,428,646 40,445 2.83 % 1,271,548 14,454 1.14 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,904,956 52,628 1.81 % 3,002,797 18,616 0.62 % Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 402,675 20,822 5.17 % 29,849 1,163 3.90 % Federal Funds Purchased 7,023 368 5.24 % 5,711 188 3.29 % Other Borrowings 6,337 292 4.61 % 5,885 287 4.88 % Total Borrowings 416,035 21,482 5.16 % 41,445 1,638 3.95 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,320,991 74,110 2.23 % 3,044,242 20,254 0.67 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 718,113 746,117 Shareholders' Equity 344,567 350,410 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,383,671 $ 4,140,769 Net Interest Income 3 $ 123,314 $ 141,071 Net Interest Margin 3 2.87 % 3.51 %

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

LOANS AND LOANS HELD-FOR-SALE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Commercial





Commercial Real Estate $ 1,670,631 $ 1,688,947 $ 1,470,562 Commercial and Industrial 271,511 264,329 309,792 Total Commercial Loans 1,942,142 1,953,276 1,780,354 Consumer Residential Mortgages 787,929 738,368 657,948 Other Consumer 34,277 36,487 44,562 Total Consumer Loans 822,206 774,855 702,510 Construction 436,349 377,576 353,553 Other 305,213 305,233 312,496 Total Portfolio Loans 3,505,910 3,410,940 3,148,913 Loans Held-for-Sale - - - Total Loans $ 3,505,910 $ 3,410,940 $ 3,148,913

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited)



For the Periods Ended (Dollars in Thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Nonaccrual Loans





Commercial Real Estate $ 1,324 $ 1,265 $ 2,304 Commercial and Industrial 52 70 204 Residential Mortgages 3,283 2,077 3,265 Other Consumer 59 22 8 Construction 2,904 2,954 864 Other 301,913 301,913 - Total Nonperforming Loans 309,535 308,301 6,645 Other Real Estate Owned 2,463 3,765 8,393 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 311,998 $ 312,066 $ 15,038 Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans 8.83 % 9.04 % 0.21 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Portfolio Loans plus Other Real Estate Owned 8.89 % 9.14 % 0.48 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 2.77 % 2.77 % 2.98 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Nonperforming Loans 31.35 % 30.64 % 1,412.37 % Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) QTD $ 317 $ 775 $ 364 Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) YTD $ 2,300 $ 1,983 $ 4,506 Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) (Annualized) to Average Portfolio Loans QTD 0.04 % 0.09 % 0.05 % Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) (Annualized) to Average Portfolio Loans YTD 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.15 %

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

(Unaudited)



Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (Dollars in Thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Balance Beginning of Period $ 94,474 $ 94,144 $ 94,164 $ 93,852 $ 95,939 Provision for Credit Losses 2,895 1,105 52 5,500 2,419 Charge-offs: Commercial Real Estate - - - - - Commercial and Industrial 12 50 4 63 3,436 Residential Mortgages - 133 1 203 46 Other Consumer 626 731 433 2,665 1,677 Construction - - - 42 - Other - - - - - Total Charge-offs 638 914 438 2,973 5,159 Recoveries: Commercial Real Estate - - - - - Commercial and Industrial 83 - - 88 1 Residential Mortgages 98 10 2 110 99 Other Consumer 140 129 72 475 404 Construction - - - - 149 Other - - - - - Total Recoveries 321 139 74 673 653 Total Net Charge-offs 317 775 364 2,300 4,506 Balance End of Period $ 97,052 $ 94,474 $ 93,852 $ 97,052 $ 93,852

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

1 Pre-tax Pre-provision Income (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net Interest Income $ 27,420 $ 27,394 $ 41,522 $ 122,310 $ 139,928 Noninterest Income 3,245 5,270 5,544 18,278 21,718 Noninterest Expense 29,072 27,282 27,617 105,466 97,001 Pre-tax Pre-provision Income $ 1,593 $ 5,382 $ 19,449 $ 35,122 $ 64,645

Less: Losses (Gains) on Sales of Securities, net $ 1,511 $ 1 $ 2 $ 1,521 $ (46 ) Losses (Gains) on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net 19 18 269 103 (73 ) Losses on Sales and Write-downs of OREO, net 201 904 164 1,100 432 Non-recurring one-time Operating Expense 7 - 193 - 193 - Non-recurring Fees 5 - - - - (70 ) OREO Income (21 ) (20 ) (15 ) (75 ) (50 ) FHLB Prepayment Penalty - - - - 18 Associate Separations 192 - - 192 40 Contingent Liability - - 35 115 185 Gain on Loans Held-for-Sale - - (295 ) - (295 ) Gain on Tax Credit Exits - - (1,209 ) - (1,209 ) Tax Credit Amortization Reversal 6 - - - - (1,379 ) Pre-tax Pre-provision Income (Non-GAAP) $ 3,495 $ 6,478 $ 18,400 $ 38,271 $ 62,198

2 Net (Loss) Income (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net (Loss) Income $ (1,888 ) $ 3,627 $ 15,609 $ 23,384 $ 50,118 Less: Losses (Gains) on Sales of Securities, net 1,511 1 2 1,521 (46 ) Losses (Gains) on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net 19 18 269 103 (73 ) Losses on Sales and Write-downs of OREO, net 201 904 164 1,100 432 Non-recurring one-time Operating Expense 7 - 193 - 193 - Non-recurring Fees 5 - - - - (70 ) OREO Income (21 ) (20 ) (15 ) (75 ) (50 ) FHLB Prepayment Penalty - - - - 18 Associate Separations 192 - - 192 40 Contingent Liability - - 35 115 185 Gain on Loans Held-for-Sale - - (295 ) - (295 ) Gain on Tax Credit Exits - - (1,209 ) - (1,209 ) Tax Credit Amortization Reversal 6 - - - - (1,379 ) Total Tax Effect (399 ) (230 ) 220 (661 ) 514 Net (Loss) Income (Non-GAAP) $ (385 ) $ 4,493 $ 14,780 $ 25,872 $ 48,185

Average Shares Outstanding - diluted 22,956,114 22,946,179 23,907,447 23,240,543 24,595,789 (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share (diluted) (Non-GAAP) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.62 $ 1.11 $ 1.96

3 Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using 21% federal income tax rate for the 2023 and 2022 periods.

Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Interest and Dividend Income (GAAP) $ 51,863 $ 48,886 $ 48,216 $ 196,420 $ 160,182 Tax Equivalent Adjustment 3 236 247 273 1,004 1,143 Interest and Dividend Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 52,099 49,133 48,489 197,424 161,325 Average Earning Assets 4,404,458 4,320,390 4,073,623 4,293,838 4,023,634 Yield on Interest-earning Assets (GAAP) 4.67 % 4.49 % 4.70 % 4.57 % 3.98 % Yield on Interest-earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 4.69 % 4.51 % 4.72 % 4.60 % 4.01 %

Net Interest Income (GAAP) 27,420 27,394 41,522 122,310 139,928 Tax Equivalent Adjustment 3 236 247 273 1,004 1,143 Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) $ 27,656 $ 27,641 $ 41,795 $ 123,314 $ 141,071 Average Earning Assets $ 4,404,458 $ 4,320,390 $ 4,073,623 $ 4,293,838 $ 4,023,634 Net Interest Margin (GAAP) 2.47 % 2.52 % 4.04 % 2.85 % 3.48 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 2.49 % 2.54 % 4.07 % 2.87 % 3.51 %

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

4 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Noninterest Expense $ 29,072 $ 27,282 $ 27,617 $ 105,466 $ 97,001 Less: Losses on sales and write-downs of Branch Premises, net (19 ) (18 ) - (103 ) - Less: Losses on Sales and write-downs of OREO, net (201 ) (904 ) (164 ) (1,100 ) (432 ) Less: Non-recurring one-time Operating Expense 7 - (193 ) - (193 ) - Less: FHLB Prepayment Penalty - - - - (18 ) Add:Tax Credit Amortization Reversal 6 - - - - 1,379 Less: Associate Separations (192 ) - - (192 ) (40 ) Less: Contingent Liability - - (35 ) (115 ) (185 ) Noninterest Expense (Non-GAAP) $ 28,660 $ 26,167 $ 27,418 $ 103,763 $ 97,705

Net Interest Income $ 27,420 $ 27,394 $ 41,522 $ 122,310 $ 139,928 Plus: Taxable Equivalent Adjustment 3 236 247 273 1,004 1,143 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 27,656 $ 27,641 $ 41,795 $ 123,314 $ 141,071 Less: Losses (Gains) on Sales of Securities, net 1,511 1 2 1,521 (46 ) Less: Losses (Gains) on Sales of Bank Premises, net - - 269 - (73 ) Less: Non-recurring Fees 5 - - - - (70 ) Less: OREO Income (21 ) (20 ) (15 ) (75 ) (50 ) Less: Gain on Loans Held-for-Sale - - (295 ) - (295 ) Less: Gain on Tax Credit Exits - - (1,209 ) - (1,209 ) Noninterest Income 3,245 5,270 5,544 18,278 21,718 Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) plus Noninterest Income $ 32,391 $ 32,892 $ 46,091 $ 143,038 $ 161,046 Efficiency Ratio (GAAP) 94.81 % 83.52 % 58.68 % 75.02 % 60.01 % Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 88.48 % 79.55 % 59.49 % 72.54 % 60.67 %

5 The non-recurring fees include Paycheck Protection Program related fees.

6 Tax credit amortization was reversed due to the extension of the in-service date from 2022 to 2023.

7 The non-recurring includes a one-time operating expense.

