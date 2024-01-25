A latecomer to the European PV party, Romania's embrace of clean energy means it is perfectly placed to ride the wave of urgently ramped grid investment being rolled out by the European Union.During the COP28 climate summit in Dubai in December 2023, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis pledged to increase his country's PV generation capacity to more than 8 GW by 2030. That would mark a sixfold increase on the 1.39 GW of solar in Romania in 2020. Bogdan Asanache " data-medium-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Bogdan-Asanache.jpg" data-large-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Bogdan-Asanache.jpg" ...

