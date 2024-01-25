RPC, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) ("RPC" or "the Company"), a leading diversified oilfield services company, announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 .
Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Revenues increased 19% sequentially to $394.5 million
- Net income was $40.3 million, up 120% sequentially, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.19 ; net income margin increased 470 basis points sequentially to 10.2%
- Adjusted EBITDA was $79.5 million, up 53% sequentially; Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 440 basis points sequentially to 20.1%
- The strong sequential improvement in revenues and profitability resulted from significantly higher pressure pumping fleet utilization compared to the third quarter of 2023
Full Year 2023 Highlights
- Revenues increased 1% year-over-year to $1.6 billion
- Net income was $195.1 million and diluted EPS was $0.90 ; net income margin was 12.1%
- Adjusted EBITDA was $374.4 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.1%
- Net cash flow from operating activities was $394.8 million and free cash flow was $213.8 million
- The Company remained debt-free, paid $34.6 million in dividends and repurchased $21.1 million of common stock in 2023 (including $8.6 million of buyback program repurchases during 4Q:23)
- The Company acquired the Spinnaker cementing business effective July 1, expanding RPC's existing cementing operations and customer relationships
Management Commentary
"We closed out 2023 with a strong sequential improvement in fourth quarter financial results," stated Ben M. Palmer, RPC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As anticipated, the fourth quarter began with a solid increase in pressure pumping activity. However, as oil prices fell toward the end of the year, customer demand followed suit and we experienced a more significant holiday season slowdown than originally expected. Looking forward, we have a new Tier 4 dual-fuel fleet on order and anticipate placing it in service by the end of the second quarter of 2024, replacing a Tier 2 diesel fleet as we upgrade our asset base without adding to pressure pumping industry capacity.
"We have over $220 million in cash on the balance sheet, are highly liquid, debt-free, and capable of navigating an uncertain environment. This solid financial position also supports targeted organic investments, as well as continued capital returns to our shareholders through both dividends and opportunistic share buybacks. With the Spinnaker integration essentially complete, we are actively assessing additional acquisition opportunities to bolster selected service lines, increase our scale, and enhance our growth outlook," concluded Palmer.
Selected Industry Data (Source: Baker Hughes, Inc., U.S. Energy Information Administration)
4Q:23
3Q:23
Change
% Change
4Q:22
Change
% Change
U.S. rig count (avg)
622
649
(27)
(4.2)
%
776
(154)
(19.8)
%
Oil price ($/barrel)
$
78.52
$
82.17
$
(3.65)
(4.4)
%
$
82.67
$
(4.15)
(5.0)
%
Natural gas ($/Mcf)
$
2.74
$
2.59
$
0.15
5.8
%
$
5.55
$
(2.81)
(50.6)
%
4Q:23 Consolidated Financial Results (Sequential Comparisons versus 3Q:23)
Revenues were $394.5 million, up 19%. Revenues increased primarily due to a significant rebound in pressure pumping activity compared to 3Q:23. However, growth was constrained by lower-than-expected activity during the December holiday season, which may have been influenced by declining oil prices throughout the quarter.
Cost of revenues, which excludes depreciation and amortization, was $279.4 million, up from $239.1 million . These costs increased as a function of revenue growth during the quarter.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $38.1 million, down from $42.0 million . The decrease in expenses is due in part to a reduction in incentive compensation and other cost control measures.
Gain on disposition of assets was $1.6 million, reflecting asset sales through the Company's normal course of operations.
Interest income totaled $2.6 million, reflecting higher cash balances.
Income tax provision was $12.3 million, or 23.4% of income before income taxes.
Net income and diluted EPS were $40.3 million and $0.19, respectively, up from $18.3 million and $0.08, respectively, in 3Q:23. Net income margin increased 470 basis points sequentially to 10.2%.
Adjusted EBITDA (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was $79.5 million, up from $51.9 million ; adjusted EBITDA margin increased 440 basis points sequentially to 20.1%.
Non-GAAP adjustments: there were no adjustments to GAAP performance measures in 4Q:23, other than those necessary to calculate EBITDA. However, in the first and second quarters of 2023, the Company reported pension settlement charges totaling $18.3 million, or $0.07 of diluted EPS, which were excluded when calculating adjusted financial measures (see Appendices A, B and C).
Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation
Cash and cash equivalents were $223.3 million at the end of 2023, with no outstanding borrowings under the Company's $100 million revolving credit facility.
Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow were $394.8 million and $213.8 million, respectively, for the full year 2023.
Payment of dividends totaled $34.6 million in 2023. The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable March 11, 2024, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2024 .
Share repurchases totaled $21.1 million in 2023. Buybacks under the Company's share repurchase program totaled $8.6 million during 4Q:23 (1,200,000 shares) and $18.7 million (2,469,056 shares) for the full year.
Segment Operations: Sequential Comparisons (versus 3Q:23)
Technical Services performs value-added completion, production and maintenance services directly to a customer's well. These services include pressure pumping, downhole tools and services, coiled tubing, cementing, and other offerings.
- Revenues were $371.1 million, up 22%
- Operating income was $46.4 million, up 146%
- Results were driven primarily by higher pressure pumping revenues, the largest service line within Technical Services, and the related leverage of fixed personnel costs
Support Services provides equipment for customer use or services to assist customer operations, including rental of tubulars and related tools, pipe inspection and storage services, and oilfield training services.
- Revenues were $23.5 million, down 14%
- Operating income was $5.0 million, down 27%
- Results were driven by lower activity in rental tools and the high fixed-cost nature of these service lines
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Technical Services
$
371,059
$
303,069
$
458,135
$
1,516,137
$
1,516,363
Support Services
23,472
27,348
23,895
101,337
85,399
Total revenues
$
394,531
$
330,417
$
482,030
$
1,617,474
$
1,601,762
Operating income:
Technical Services
$
46,442
$
18,912
$
110,529
$
245,904
$
281,622
Support Services
5,036
6,861
6,703
26,461
18,095
Corporate expenses
(3,880)
(4,840)
(4,500)
(18,473)
(17,660)
Pension settlement charges
-
-
(2,921)
(18,286)
(2,921)
Gain on disposition of assets, net
1,615
1,778
2,509
9,344
8,804
Total operating income
$
49,213
$
22,711
$
112,320
$
244,950
$
287,940
Interest expense
(95)
(101)
(71)
(341)
(614)
Interest income
2,596
1,450
699
8,599
1,171
Other income, net
839
804
619
3,035
1,135
Income before income taxes
$
52,553
$
24,864
$
113,567
$
256,243
$
289,632
RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
REVENUES
$
394,531
$
330,417
$
482,030
$
1,617,474
$
1,601,762
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization
279,399
239,084
308,571
1,089,519
1,088,115
Selling, general and administrative expenses
38,127
42,012
38,211
165,940
148,573
Pension settlement charges
-
-
2,921
18,286
2,921
Depreciation and amortization
29,407
28,388
22,516
108,123
83,017
Gain on disposition of assets, net
(1,615)
(1,778)
(2,509)
(9,344)
(8,804)
Operating income
49,213
22,711
112,320
244,950
287,940
Interest expense
(95)
(101)
(71)
(341)
(614)
Interest income
2,596
1,450
699
8,599
1,171
Other income, net
839
804
619
3,035
1,135
Income before income taxes
52,553
24,864
113,567
256,243
289,632
Income tax provision
12,294
6,547
26,562
61,130
71,269
NET INCOME
$
40,259
$
18,317
$
87,005
$
195,113
$
218,363
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
$
0.19
$
0.08
$
0.40
$
0.90
$
1.01
Diluted
$
0.19
$
0.08
$
0.40
$
0.90
$
1.01
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
216,006
216,333
216,618
216,472
216,518
Diluted
216,006
216,333
216,618
216,472
216,518
RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
223,310
$
126,424
Accounts receivable, net
324,915
416,568
Inventories
110,904
97,107
Income taxes receivable
52,269
42,403
Prepaid expenses
12,907
17,753
Other current assets
2,768
3,086
Total current assets
727,073
703,341
Property, plant and equipment, net
435,139
333,093
Operating lease right-of-use assets
24,537
28,864
Finance lease right-of-use assets
1,036
-
Goodwill
50,824
32,150
Other intangibles, net
12,825
1,084
Other assets
35,411
30,481
Total assets
$
1,286,845
$
1,129,013
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
85,036
$
115,213
Accrued payroll and related expenses
30,956
33,161
Accrued insurance expenses
5,340
3,232
Accrued state, local and other taxes
4,461
4,296
Income taxes payable
275
499
Unearned revenue
15,743
-
Pension liabilities
-
9,610
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
7,367
10,728
Current portion of finance lease liabilities and finance obligations
375
-
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,304
1,864
Total current liabilities
151,857
178,603
Long-term accrued insurance expenses
10,202
7,149
Long-term retirement plan liabilities
23,724
23,106
Long-term operating lease liabilities
18,600
19,517
Long-term finance lease liabilities
819
-
Other long-term liabilities
7,840
5,430
Deferred income taxes
51,290
37,473
Total liabilities
264,332
271,278
Common stock
21,502
21,661
Capital in excess of par value
-
-
Retained earnings
1,003,380
856,013
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,369)
(19,939)
Total stockholders' equity
1,022,513
857,735
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,286,845
$
1,129,013
RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Years ended December 31,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
195,113
$
218,363
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and other non-cash charges
108,249
83,664
Pension settlement charges
18,286
2,921
Working capital
57,810
(122,523)
Other operating activities
15,305
18,861
Net cash provided by operating activities
394,763
201,286
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
(181,005)
(139,552)
Proceeds from sale of assets
18,091
15,837
Purchase of business
(78,798)
-
Net cash used for investing activities
(241,712)
(123,715)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payment of dividends
(34,562)
(8,645)
Cash paid for common stock purchased and retired
(21,088)
(918)
Cash paid for finance lease and finance obligations
(515)
(24,017)
Net cash used for financing activities
(56,165)
(33,580)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
96,886
43,991
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
126,424
82,433
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
223,310
$
126,424
Non-GAAP Measures
RPC, Inc. has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow in today's earnings release. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance or liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that presenting these non-GAAP measures enables investors to compare our operating performance consistently over various time periods net of unusual or non-recurring charges, and in the case of adjusted EBITDA, without regard to changes in our capital structure.
A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.
Set forth in the appendices below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures. These reconciliations also appear on RPC, Inc.'s investor website, which can be found on the Internet at www.rpc.net.
Appendix A
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted
Operating income
$
49,213
$
22,711
$
112,320
$
244,950
$
287,940
Add: Pension settlement charges
-
-
2,921
18,286
2,921
Adjusted operating income
$
49,213
$
22,711
$
115,241
$
263,236
$
290,861
Appendix B
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
Net income
$
40,259
$
18,317
$
87,005
$
195,113
$
218,363
Adjustments:
Add: Pension settlement charges, before taxes
-
-
2,921
18,286
2,921
Less: Tax effect of pension settlement charges
-
-
(719)
(4,370)
(719)
Total adjustments, net of tax
-
-
2,202
13,916
2,202
Adjusted net income
$
40,259
$
18,317
$
89,207
$
209,029
$
220,565
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.19
$
0.08
$
0.40
$
0.90
$
1.01
Adjustments:
Add: Pension settlement charges, net of tax
$
-
$
-
$
0.01
$
0.09
$
0.01
Less: Tax effect of pension settlement charges
-
-
-
(0.02)
-
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.19
$
0.08
$
0.41
$
0.97
$
1.02
Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands)
216,006
216,333
216,618
216,472
216,518
Appendix C
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted
Net income
$
40,259
$
18,317
$
87,005
$
195,113
$
218,363
Adjustments:
Add: Income tax provision
12,294
6,547
26,562
61,130
71,269
Add: Interest expense
95
101
71
341
614
Add: Depreciation and amortization
29,407
28,388
22,516
108,123
83,017
Less: Interest income
2,596
1,450
699
8,599
1,171
EBITDA
$
79,459
$
51,903
$
135,455
$
356,108
$
372,092
Add: Pension settlement charges
-
-
2,921
18,286
2,921
Adjusted EBITDA
$
79,459
$
51,903
$
138,376
$
374,394
$
375,013
Net income margin
10.2 %
5.5 %
18.0 %
12.1 %
13.6 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
20.1 %
15.7 %
28.7 %
23.1 %
23.4 %
Appendix D
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
(In thousands)
2023
2022
Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
394,763
$
201,286
Capital expenditures
(181,005)
(139,552)
Free cash flow
$
213,758
$
61,734
SOURCE RPC, Inc.