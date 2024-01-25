RPC, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) ("RPC" or "the Company"), a leading diversified oilfield services company, announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 .

* Non-GAAP and adjusted measures, including adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share (diluted), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in the appendices of this earnings release.

* Sequential comparisons are versus 3Q:23. The Company believes quarterly sequential comparisons are most useful in assessing industry trends and RPC's recent financial results. Both sequential and year-over-year comparisons are available in the tables at the end of this earnings release.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenues increased 19% sequentially to $394.5 million

Net income was $40.3 million, up 120% sequentially, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.19 ; net income margin increased 470 basis points sequentially to 10.2%

Adjusted EBITDA was $79.5 million, up 53% sequentially; Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 440 basis points sequentially to 20.1%

The strong sequential improvement in revenues and profitability resulted from significantly higher pressure pumping fleet utilization compared to the third quarter of 2023

Full Year 2023 Highlights

Revenues increased 1% year-over-year to $1.6 billion

Net income was $195.1 million and diluted EPS was $0.90 ; net income margin was 12.1%

Adjusted EBITDA was $374.4 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.1%

Net cash flow from operating activities was $394.8 million and free cash flow was $213.8 million

The Company remained debt-free, paid $34.6 million in dividends and repurchased $21.1 million of common stock in 2023 (including $8.6 million of buyback program repurchases during 4Q:23)

The Company acquired the Spinnaker cementing business effective July 1, expanding RPC's existing cementing operations and customer relationships

Management Commentary

"We closed out 2023 with a strong sequential improvement in fourth quarter financial results," stated Ben M. Palmer, RPC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As anticipated, the fourth quarter began with a solid increase in pressure pumping activity. However, as oil prices fell toward the end of the year, customer demand followed suit and we experienced a more significant holiday season slowdown than originally expected. Looking forward, we have a new Tier 4 dual-fuel fleet on order and anticipate placing it in service by the end of the second quarter of 2024, replacing a Tier 2 diesel fleet as we upgrade our asset base without adding to pressure pumping industry capacity.

"We have over $220 million in cash on the balance sheet, are highly liquid, debt-free, and capable of navigating an uncertain environment. This solid financial position also supports targeted organic investments, as well as continued capital returns to our shareholders through both dividends and opportunistic share buybacks. With the Spinnaker integration essentially complete, we are actively assessing additional acquisition opportunities to bolster selected service lines, increase our scale, and enhance our growth outlook," concluded Palmer.

Selected Industry Data (Source: Baker Hughes, Inc., U.S. Energy Information Administration)













































4Q:23

3Q:23

Change

% Change

4Q:22

Change

% Change

U.S. rig count (avg)



622



649



(27)

(4.2) %

776



(154)

(19.8) % Oil price ($/barrel)

$ 78.52

$ 82.17

$ (3.65)

(4.4) % $ 82.67

$ (4.15)

(5.0) % Natural gas ($/Mcf)

$ 2.74

$ 2.59

$ 0.15

5.8 % $ 5.55

$ (2.81)

(50.6) %

4Q:23 Consolidated Financial Results (Sequential Comparisons versus 3Q:23)

Revenues were $394.5 million, up 19%. Revenues increased primarily due to a significant rebound in pressure pumping activity compared to 3Q:23. However, growth was constrained by lower-than-expected activity during the December holiday season, which may have been influenced by declining oil prices throughout the quarter.

Cost of revenues, which excludes depreciation and amortization, was $279.4 million, up from $239.1 million . These costs increased as a function of revenue growth during the quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $38.1 million, down from $42.0 million . The decrease in expenses is due in part to a reduction in incentive compensation and other cost control measures.

Gain on disposition of assets was $1.6 million, reflecting asset sales through the Company's normal course of operations.

Interest income totaled $2.6 million, reflecting higher cash balances.

Income tax provision was $12.3 million, or 23.4% of income before income taxes.

Net income and diluted EPS were $40.3 million and $0.19, respectively, up from $18.3 million and $0.08, respectively, in 3Q:23. Net income margin increased 470 basis points sequentially to 10.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was $79.5 million, up from $51.9 million ; adjusted EBITDA margin increased 440 basis points sequentially to 20.1%.

Non-GAAP adjustments: there were no adjustments to GAAP performance measures in 4Q:23, other than those necessary to calculate EBITDA. However, in the first and second quarters of 2023, the Company reported pension settlement charges totaling $18.3 million, or $0.07 of diluted EPS, which were excluded when calculating adjusted financial measures (see Appendices A, B and C).

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Cash and cash equivalents were $223.3 million at the end of 2023, with no outstanding borrowings under the Company's $100 million revolving credit facility.

Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow were $394.8 million and $213.8 million, respectively, for the full year 2023.

Payment of dividends totaled $34.6 million in 2023. The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable March 11, 2024, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2024 .

Share repurchases totaled $21.1 million in 2023. Buybacks under the Company's share repurchase program totaled $8.6 million during 4Q:23 (1,200,000 shares) and $18.7 million (2,469,056 shares) for the full year.

Segment Operations: Sequential Comparisons (versus 3Q:23)

Technical Services performs value-added completion, production and maintenance services directly to a customer's well. These services include pressure pumping, downhole tools and services, coiled tubing, cementing, and other offerings.

Revenues were $371.1 million, up 22%

Operating income was $46.4 million, up 146%

Results were driven primarily by higher pressure pumping revenues, the largest service line within Technical Services, and the related leverage of fixed personnel costs

Support Services provides equipment for customer use or services to assist customer operations, including rental of tubulars and related tools, pipe inspection and storage services, and oilfield training services.

Revenues were $23.5 million, down 14%

Operating income was $5.0 million, down 27%

Results were driven by lower activity in rental tools and the high fixed-cost nature of these service lines





































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





Revenues:





























Technical Services

$ 371,059

$ 303,069

$ 458,135

$ 1,516,137

$ 1,516,363 Support Services



23,472



27,348



23,895



101,337



85,399 Total revenues

$ 394,531

$ 330,417

$ 482,030

$ 1,617,474

$ 1,601,762 Operating income:





























Technical Services

$ 46,442

$ 18,912

$ 110,529

$ 245,904

$ 281,622 Support Services



5,036



6,861



6,703



26,461



18,095 Corporate expenses



(3,880)



(4,840)



(4,500)



(18,473)



(17,660) Pension settlement charges



-



-



(2,921)



(18,286)



(2,921) Gain on disposition of assets, net



1,615



1,778



2,509



9,344



8,804 Total operating income

$ 49,213

$ 22,711

$ 112,320

$ 244,950

$ 287,940 Interest expense



(95)



(101)



(71)



(341)



(614) Interest income



2,596



1,450



699



8,599



1,171 Other income, net



839



804



619



3,035



1,135 Income before income taxes

$ 52,553

$ 24,864

$ 113,567

$ 256,243

$ 289,632

Conference Call Information

About RPC

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC's investor website can be found at www.rpc.net .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements that look forward in time or express management's beliefs, expectations or hopes. In particular, such statements include, without limitation: our expectation to place a new Tier 4 DGB pressure pumping fleet in service by the end of the second quarter of 2024; our capability to navigate an uncertain environment; our financial ability to support investments in the business and return capital to shareholders; and, our intention to assess acquisition opportunities to bolster selected service lines, increase our scale, and enhance our growth outlook. Risk factors that could cause such future events not to occur as expected include the following: the price of oil and natural gas and overall performance of the U.S. economy, both of which can impact capital spending by our customers and demand for our services; business interruptions due to adverse weather conditions; changes in the competitive environment of our industry; and our ability to identify and complete acquisitions. Additional factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations are contained in RPC's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data)



































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2023

2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





































REVENUES

$ 394,531

$ 330,417

$ 482,030

$ 1,617,474

$ 1,601,762 COSTS AND EXPENSES:





























Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization

shown separately below)



279,399



239,084



308,571



1,089,519



1,088,115 Selling, general and administrative expenses



38,127



42,012



38,211



165,940



148,573 Pension settlement charges



-



-



2,921



18,286



2,921 Depreciation and amortization



29,407



28,388



22,516



108,123



83,017 Gain on disposition of assets, net



(1,615)



(1,778)



(2,509)



(9,344)



(8,804) Operating income



49,213



22,711



112,320



244,950



287,940 Interest expense



(95)



(101)



(71)



(341)



(614) Interest income



2,596



1,450



699



8,599



1,171 Other income, net



839



804



619



3,035



1,135 Income before income taxes



52,553



24,864



113,567



256,243



289,632 Income tax provision



12,294



6,547



26,562



61,130



71,269 NET INCOME

$ 40,259

$ 18,317

$ 87,005

$ 195,113

$ 218,363































































EARNINGS PER SHARE





























Basic

$ 0.19

$ 0.08

$ 0.40

$ 0.90

$ 1.01 Diluted

$ 0.19

$ 0.08

$ 0.40

$ 0.90

$ 1.01































WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING





























Basic



216,006



216,333



216,618



216,472



216,518 Diluted



216,006



216,333



216,618



216,472



216,518

RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(In thousands)



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 223,310

$ 126,424 Accounts receivable, net



324,915



416,568 Inventories



110,904



97,107 Income taxes receivable



52,269



42,403 Prepaid expenses



12,907



17,753 Other current assets



2,768



3,086 Total current assets



727,073



703,341 Property, plant and equipment, net



435,139



333,093 Operating lease right-of-use assets



24,537



28,864 Finance lease right-of-use assets



1,036



- Goodwill



50,824



32,150 Other intangibles, net



12,825



1,084 Other assets



35,411



30,481 Total assets

$ 1,286,845

$ 1,129,013













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Accounts payable

$ 85,036

$ 115,213 Accrued payroll and related expenses



30,956



33,161 Accrued insurance expenses



5,340



3,232 Accrued state, local and other taxes



4,461



4,296 Income taxes payable



275



499 Unearned revenue



15,743



- Pension liabilities



-



9,610 Current portion of operating lease liabilities



7,367



10,728 Current portion of finance lease liabilities and finance obligations



375



- Accrued expenses and other liabilities



2,304



1,864 Total current liabilities



151,857



178,603 Long-term accrued insurance expenses



10,202



7,149 Long-term retirement plan liabilities



23,724



23,106 Long-term operating lease liabilities



18,600



19,517 Long-term finance lease liabilities



819



- Other long-term liabilities



7,840



5,430 Deferred income taxes



51,290



37,473 Total liabilities



264,332



271,278 Common stock



21,502



21,661 Capital in excess of par value



-



- Retained earnings



1,003,380



856,013 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,369)



(19,939) Total stockholders' equity



1,022,513



857,735 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,286,845

$ 1,129,013

RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

















(In thousands) Years ended December 31,

2023

2022



(Unaudited)





OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net income

$ 195,113

$ 218,363 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation, amortization and other non-cash charges



108,249



83,664 Pension settlement charges



18,286



2,921 Working capital



57,810



(122,523) Other operating activities



15,305



18,861 Net cash provided by operating activities



394,763



201,286













INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Capital expenditures



(181,005)



(139,552) Proceeds from sale of assets



18,091



15,837 Purchase of business



(78,798)



- Net cash used for investing activities



(241,712)



(123,715)













FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Payment of dividends



(34,562)



(8,645) Cash paid for common stock purchased and retired



(21,088)



(918) Cash paid for finance lease and finance obligations



(515)



(24,017) Net cash used for financing activities



(56,165)



(33,580)













Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



96,886



43,991 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



126,424



82,433 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 223,310

$ 126,424

Non-GAAP Measures

RPC, Inc. has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow in today's earnings release. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance or liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that presenting these non-GAAP measures enables investors to compare our operating performance consistently over various time periods net of unusual or non-recurring charges, and in the case of adjusted EBITDA, without regard to changes in our capital structure.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth in the appendices below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures. These reconciliations also appear on RPC, Inc.'s investor website, which can be found on the Internet at www.rpc.net .

Appendix A





























































(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted

Operating Income





























































Operating income

$ 49,213

$ 22,711

$ 112,320

$ 244,950

$ 287,940 Add: Pension settlement charges



-



-



2,921



18,286



2,921 Adjusted operating income

$ 49,213

$ 22,711

$ 115,241

$ 263,236

$ 290,861

Appendix B





























































(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income





























































Net income

$ 40,259

$ 18,317

$ 87,005

$ 195,113

$ 218,363 Adjustments:





























Add: Pension settlement charges, before taxes



-



-



2,921



18,286



2,921 Less: Tax effect of pension settlement charges



-



-



(719)



(4,370)



(719) Total adjustments, net of tax



-



-



2,202



13,916



2,202 Adjusted net income

$ 40,259

$ 18,317

$ 89,207

$ 209,029

$ 220,565

































































(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted

Diluted Earnings Per Share





























































Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.19

$ 0.08

$ 0.40

$ 0.90

$ 1.01 Adjustments:





























Add: Pension settlement charges, net of tax

$ -

$ -

$ 0.01

$ 0.09

$ 0.01 Less: Tax effect of pension settlement charges



-



-



-



(0.02)



- Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.19

$ 0.08

$ 0.41

$ 0.97

$ 1.02































Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands)



216,006



216,333



216,618



216,472



216,518

Appendix C





























































(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA





























Net income

$ 40,259

$ 18,317

$ 87,005

$ 195,113

$ 218,363 Adjustments:





























Add: Income tax provision



12,294



6,547



26,562



61,130



71,269 Add: Interest expense



95



101



71



341



614 Add: Depreciation and amortization



29,407



28,388



22,516



108,123



83,017 Less: Interest income



2,596



1,450



699



8,599



1,171 EBITDA

$ 79,459

$ 51,903

$ 135,455

$ 356,108

$ 372,092 Add: Pension settlement charges



-



-



2,921



18,286



2,921 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 79,459

$ 51,903

$ 138,376

$ 374,394

$ 375,013































Net income margin



10.2 %



5.5 %



18.0 %



12.1 %



13.6 %































Adjusted EBITDA margin



20.1 %



15.7 %



28.7 %



23.1 %



23.4 %

Appendix D

























(Unaudited)







Year Ended (In thousands)

2023

2022 Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow











Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 394,763

$ 201,286 Capital expenditures



(181,005)



(139,552) Free cash flow

$ 213,758

$ 61,734

SOURCE RPC, Inc.