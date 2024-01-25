Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $320,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023 which included a net pre-tax benefit of $371,000 due to a Bank Enterprise Award ("BEA") Program grant from the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Fund and a $92,000 loss on the sale of investment securities. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income totaled $602,000, compared to $180,000 for 2022.

"We produced over $9 million of loan growth during the fourth quarter - our strongest quarter since becoming a public company," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "This growth was fueled by the high level of responsiveness our bankers provide to our customers."

Loans

Loans totaled $144.9 million at December 31, 2023, up $9.2 million, or 7%, from September 30, 2023 . The increase in total loans during the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to commercial construction and commercial real estate loans. Construction loan growth was largely driven by three separate projects involving the purchase and renovation of a hotel, the construction of a retail health care center, and the purchase and renovation of an industrial warehouse. A significant driver of commercial real estate loan growth was a loan to finance the purchase of a multi-tenant office building in Lafayette, Louisiana .

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans























One- to four-family residential

$ 83,623

$ 83,973

$ (350)

- % Commercial real estate



21,478



19,113



2,365

12

Construction and land



13,857



6,622



7,235

109

Multi-family residential



3,373



3,424



(51)

(1)

Total real estate loans



122,331



113,132



9,199

8

Other loans























Commercial and industrial



19,984



19,634



350

2

Consumer



2,605



2,906



(301)

(10)

Total other loans



22,589



22,540



49

-

Total loans

$ 144,920

$ 135,672

$ 9,248

7 %

Loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties accounted for 58% of total loans and commercial real estate loans accounted for 15% of total loans at December 31, 2023 . Approximately 60% of our real estate loans have adjustable rates and, of our total real estate loans, approximately $60.7 million, or 50%, are scheduled to re-price or mature during the next 12 months.

Our non-real estate loans primarily consist of commercial and industrial loans, which amounted to 14% of total loans at December 31, 2023 . This segment of the portfolio largely consists of loans to local businesses involved in industrial manufacturing and equipment, communications, professional services, and oil and gas support services. Approximately 39% of our commercial and industrial loans have adjustable rates and, of total commercial and industrial loans, approximately $10.2 million, or 51%, are scheduled to re-price or mature during the next 12 months.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At each of December 31 and September 30, 2023, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $2.1 million and the ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.76% and 0.82% at such dates, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") comprised 1.37% of total loans at December 31, 2023, and 1.54% of total loans at September 30, 2023 . At December 31 and September 30, 2023, 95% and 96% of total NPLs, respectively, were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

At December 31, 2023, the allowance for loan losses totaled $2.1 million, or 1.47% of total loans, compared to $2.0 million at September 30, 2023, or 1.50% of total loans. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses totaled $128,000, which was largely attributable to loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 that necessitated additional loan provisions according to the Bank's Current Expected Credit Losses model.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $63,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net recoveries of $17,000 for the third quarter of 2023. Net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2023 were primarily attributable to one- to four-family residential loans.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $84.0 million, or 31% of total assets, at December 31, 2023 . The Company's investment securities portfolio consists primarily of government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities and debt obligations issued by the U.S. government and government agencies. The Company has not purchased investment securities since the fourth quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company sold two available-for-sale investment securities for a pre-tax loss of $92,000 . Cash proceeds from the sales totaled $1.9 million .

At December 31, 2023, 86% of total investment securities, based on amortized cost, were classified as available-for-sale. Net unrealized losses on securities classified as available-for-sale totaled $9.2 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $12.8 million at September 30, 2023 .

The following table summarizes the amortized cost and fair value of our investment securities portfolio as of December 31, 2023 .































December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Amortized Cost

Gross

Unrealized

Gains

Gross

Unrealized

Losses

Fair Value Securities available-for-sale























Mortgage-backed securities

$ 65,704

$ 14

$ (8,206)

$ 57,512 U.S. Government and agency obligations



7,999



-



(611)



7,388 Municipal obligations



5,998



7



(365)



5,640 Total available-for-sale

$ 79,701

$ 21

$ (9,182)

$ 70,540 Securities held-to-maturity























U.S. Government and agency obligations

$ 13,003

$ -

$ (2,210)

$ 10,793 Municipal obligations



458



-



(24)



434 Total held-to-maturity

$ 13,461

$ -

$ (2,234)

$ 11,227

At December 31, 2023, the amortized cost and fair value of pledged investment securities totaled $61.9 million and $53.9 million, respectively. The amortized cost and fair value of investment securities pledged to secure uninsured public fund deposits totaled $49.3 million and $43.2 million, respectively, at December 31, 2023 . The remainder of the pledged investment securities at December 31, 2023 served as collateral for borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta .

Deposits

Total deposits were $165.6 million at December 31, 2023, up $402,000, or less than 1%, from September 30, 2023 . A $3.2 million decline in total public funds over the fourth quarter was offset by growth in consumer and commercial deposits that was largely driven by rate specials offered to depositors during the quarter.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

Increase (Decrease) Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 28,183

$ 33,222

$ (5,039)

(15) % Interest-bearing demand deposits



36,867



38,881



(2,014)

(5)

Money market



15,126



15,473



(347)

(2)

Savings



31,518



27,237



4,281

16

Certificates of deposit



53,928



50,407



3,521

7

Total deposits

$ 165,622

$ 165,220

$ 402

- %

At December 31, 2023, approximately 78% of our total public funds consisted of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits from municipalities within our market. Total public fund deposits amounted to $23.3 million, or 14% of total deposits, at December 31, 2023, compared to $26.4 million, or 16% of total deposits, at September 30, 2023 .

Our total uninsured deposits (that is deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit), inclusive of public funds, were approximately $44.6 million at December 31, 2023 and $45.2 million at September 30, 2023 . Total uninsured non-public funds deposits were approximately $26.3 million and $23.9 million at December 31 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The full amount of our public fund deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit are secured by pledging investment securities.

Borrowings and Liquidity

Total borrowings at December 31, 2023 were $19.4 million, up $10.0 million from September 30, 2023 . During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Bank began borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta through its Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"). At December 31, 2023, the Bank had one $10.0 million BTFP loan outstanding with a contractual interest rate of 4.83% and a maturity date of December 24, 2024 .

The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 88% and 82% as of December 31 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The table below summarizes our unused and available liquidity sources as of December 31, 2023 .









(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

$ 48,467 Line of credit with primary correspondent bank



17,800 Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program



1,434 Federal Reserve Discount Window



718 Unpledged available-for-sale investment securities, at fair value



25,385 Total unused and available liquidity

$ 93,804

Pledged securities under the BTFP are valued at par when determining borrowing capacity. The total par value of unpledged investment securities eligible as collateral for advances under the BTFP was $16.5 million at December 31, 2023 .

Capital and Share Repurchases

The Bank's total risk-based capital ratio was 53.60% and 56.23% at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. At December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $84.6 million, or 31.2% of total assets, and $82.2 million, or 31.9% of total assets, respectively.

The Company repurchased 86,964 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $11.24 during the fourth quarter of 2023. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 528,674 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $11.94 through the completion of repurchases of 265,000 shares under its January 2023 Repurchase Plan and 252,000 under its April 2023 Repurchase Plan, and the repurchase of another 11,674 shares pursuant to a third repurchase plan announced in November (the " November 2023 Repurchase Plan"). At December 31, 2023, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,761,326 and 228,326 of those shares were available for repurchase under the November 2023 Repurchase Plan.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.14%, up one basis point compared to the prior quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.17%, up 26 basis points from the prior quarter, while the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 1.73%, up 35 basis points from the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.0 million, down $12,000, or 1%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. Total interest income was up $134,000, or 5%, while total interest expense increased by $146,000, or 29%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.











































Three Months Ended



12/31/2023

9/30/2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS



































Loans receivable(1)

$ 140,757

$ 2,066

5.82 %

$ 134,851

$ 1,852

5.45 % Investment securities(TE)(2)



96,640



400

1.67





99,373



403

1.64

Other interest earning assets



11,276



137

4.83





16,915



214

5.02

Total interest-earning assets(TE)

$ 248,673

$ 2,603

4.17 %

$ 251,139

$ 2,469

3.91 % INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



































Demand deposits, money market, and savings accounts

$ 82,474

$ 185

0.89 %

$ 83,051

$ 154

0.73 % Certificates of deposit



51,707



344

2.64





50,526



274

2.15

Total interest-bearing deposits



134,181



529

1.56





133,577



428

1.27

Borrowings



13,016



114

3.50





9,306



69

2.93

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 147,197

$ 643

1.73 %

$ 142,883

$ 497

1.38 % Net interest-earning assets

$ 101,476













$ 108,256











Net interest income; average interest rate spread(TE)







$ 1,960

2.44 %







$ 1,972

2.53 % Net interest margin(TE)(3)













3.14 %













3.13 %





(1) Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process. (2) Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities. (3) Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $672,000, up $366,000, or a 120% increase from the third quarter of 2023. The Company received and recognized as income a $437,000 Bank Enterprise Award ("BEA") Program grant from the CDFI Fund during the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 also included the $92,000 loss on the sale of investment securities discussed previously. The securities were sold for a total of $1.9 million .

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $2.1 million, up $41,000, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. Professional fees totaled $140,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023, up $40,000, or 40%, from the prior quarter. Professional fees associated with obtaining the BEA Program grant totaled $66,000 and were expensed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company is converting to a new core processing system and expects to incur approximately $500,000 (pre-tax) of data conversion and other associated costs. The core system conversion will significantly enhance our customer-facing and internal banking technology. The Company also estimates annualized savings of greater than $200,000 after completing the conversion.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $270.9 million in assets at December 31, 2023 . Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre . To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements,' which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Supervision and Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.





















CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION























(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2022 ASSETS

















Non-interest-bearing cash

$ 3,654

$ 3,497

$ 5,092 Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



15,357



9,769



8,380 Total cash and cash equivalents



19,011



13,266



13,472 Investment securities:

















Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



70,540



71,808



79,602 Securities held-to-maturity



13,461



13,464



13,475 Loans receivable, net of unearned income



144,920



135,672



133,607 Allowance for loan losses



(2,124)



(2,036)



(1,807) Loans receivable, net



142,796



133,636



131,800 Accrued interest receivable



906



806



673 Foreclosed assets



60



37



320 Premises and equipment, net



6,072



6,160



6,303 Stock in correspondent banks, at cost



1,878



1,858



1,808 Bank-owned life insurance



14,026



13,917



13,617 Other assets



2,141



2,956



2,254 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 270,891

$ 257,908

$ 263,324



















LIABILITIES

















Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing

$ 28,183

$ 33,222

$ 33,657 Interest-bearing



137,439



131,998



131,437 Total deposits



165,622



165,220



165,094 Borrowings



19,378



9,333



9,198 Other liabilities



1,274



1,147



558 TOTAL LIABILITIES



186,274



175,700



174,850



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock



48



48



53 Additional paid-in capital



45,020



45,855



51,062 Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans



(6,221)



(6,274)



(6,307) Retained earnings



53,007



52,687



52,740 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(7,237)



(10,108)



(9,074) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



84,617



82,208



88,474 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 270,891

$ 257,908

$ 263,324

































CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022 INTEREST INCOME





























Loans receivable, including fees

$ 2,066

$ 1,852

$ 1,543

$ 7,238

$ 6,127 Investment securities



400



403



418



1,643



1,480 Other



137



214



145



780



407 Total interest income



2,603



2,469



2,106



9,661



8,014 INTEREST EXPENSE





























Deposits



529



428



130



1,541



402 Borrowings



114



69



76



319



281 Total interest expense



643



497



206



1,860



683 Net interest income



1,960



1,972



1,900



7,801



7,331 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



128



-



-



128



(375) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses



1,832



1,972



1,900



7,673



7,706 NON-INTEREST INCOME





























Service charges on deposit accounts



201



190



189



774



731 Bank-owned life insurance



109



104



98



409



314 Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities



(92)



-



-



(92)



- Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of fixed assets



-



-



-



-



(77) Federal community development grant



437



-



-



437



171 Other



17



12



14



61



34 Total non-interest income



672



306



301



1,589



1,173 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits



1,149



1,141



1,175



4,671



4,822 Occupancy and equipment



193



198



193



802



833 Data processing and communication



236



228



175



911



841 Professional fees



140



100



66



486



538 Directors' fees



118



116



117



463



302 ATM and debit card



63



68



61



250



245 Foreclosed assets, net



5



2



5



72



5 Advertising and marketing



23



25



53



100



240 Franchise and shares tax



10



19



(16)



81



115 Other



185



184



173



743



779 Total non-interest expense



2,122



2,081



2,002



8,579



8,720 Income before income tax expense (benefit)



382



197



199



683



159 Income tax expense (benefit)



62



27



28



81



(21) NET INCOME

$ 320

$ 170

$ 171

$ 602

$ 180































Earnings per share:





























Basic

$ 0.08

$ 0.03

$ 0.03

$ 0.14

$ 0.04 Diluted



0.08



0.03



0.03



0.14



0.04











































CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA













































Three Months Ended

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022 EARNINGS DATA







































Total interest income

$ 2,603



$ 2,469



$ 2,106



$ 9,661



$ 8,014

Total interest expense



643





497





206





1,860





683

Net interest income



1,960





1,972





1,900





7,801





7,331

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



128





-





-





128





(375)

Total non-interest income



672





306





301





1,589





1,173

Total non-interest expense



2,122





2,081





2,002





8,579





8,720

Income tax expense (benefit)



62





27





28





81





(21)

Net income

$ 320



$ 170



$ 171



$ 602



$ 180











































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Total loans

$ 140,757



$ 134,851



$ 133,102



$ 135,713



$ 132,503

Total interest-earning assets



248,673





251,139





256,033





252,616





267,300

Total assets



261,657





265,057





270,121





266,655





282,931

Total interest-bearing deposits



134,181





133,577





139,134





136,321





147,266

Total interest-bearing liabilities



147,197





142,883





149,064





146,529





156,560

Total deposits



165,102





170,589





170,952





170,677





179,826

Total shareholders' equity



82,227





84,021





88,558





84,739





93,074











































SELECTED RATIOS







































Return on average assets



0.49 %



0.25 %



0.25 %



0.23 %



0.06 % Return on average equity



1.54





0.80





0.76





0.71





0.19

Efficiency ratio



80.61





91.34





90.99





91.36





102.55

Net interest margin(TE)



3.14





3.13





2.96





3.10





2.75

Average equity to average assets



31.43





31.70





32.78





31.78





32.90

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)



52.34





54.97





56.17

















Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)



31.67





31.08





30.37

















Total risk-based capital ratio(1)



53.60





56.23





57.42



























































NON-FINANCIAL DATA







































Total employees (full-time equivalent)



48





47





50

















Common shares issued and outstanding, end of period



4,761,326





4,848,290





5,290,000





















(1) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.











































CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (continued)













































Three Months Ended

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES







































Allowance for loan losses:







































Beginning balance

$ 2,036



$ 2,081



$ 1,804



$ 1,807



$ 2,276

CECL adoption impact



-





-





-





209





-

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



151





(62)





-





87





(375)

Charge-offs



(76)





(9)





(19)





(102)





(210)

Recoveries



13





26





22





123





116

Net (charge-offs) recoveries



(63)





17





3





21





(94)

Ending balance

$ 2,124



$ 2,036



$ 1,807



$ 2,124



$ 1,807











































Allowance for unfunded commitments:







































Beginning balance



280





218





-





-





-

CECL adoption impact



-





-





-





216





-

Provision for losses on unfunded commitments



(23)





62





-





41





-

Ending balance

$ 257



$ 280



$ -



$ 257



$ -











































Total allowance for credit losses, end of period

$ 2,381



$ 2,316



$ 1,807



$ 2,381



$ 1,807

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses



128





-





-





128





(375)











































CREDIT QUALITY(1)







































Non-accruing loans

$ 1,967



$ 1,961



$ 1,494

















Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



24





127





191

















Total non-performing loans



1,991





2,088





1,685

















Foreclosed assets



60





37





320

















Total non-performing assets

$ 2,051



$ 2,125



$ 2,005



























































Total non-performing loans to total loans



1.37 %



1.54 %



1.26 %















Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.76





0.82





0.76





















(1) Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.

