Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.: Berkshire Hills Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Announces $40 Million Share Repurchase Authorization
- Fourth quarter loss of $1 million, ($0.03) per share; operating income of $20 million, $0.47 per share
- $267 million securities sale resulting in $25.1 million pre-tax non-operating loss
- Net loan charge-offs and non-performing assets decreased 18% linked quarter
- TCE ratio of 8.0% and CET1 ratio of 12.0%
- Tangible book value per share of $22.82, up $1.57, or 7%, in the quarter
BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the fourth quarter of 2023. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2023
Sep. 30, 2023
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2023
Dec. 31, 2022
Net (loss) income
$
(1.4)
$
19.5
$
30.5
$
69.6
$
92.5
Per share
(0.03)
0.45
0.69
1.60
2.02
Operating earnings1
20.2
21.5
28.3
93.2
100.5
Per share
0.47
0.50
0.64
2.14
2.19
Net interest income, non FTE
$
88.4
$
90.3
$
102.1
$
369.0
$
344.6
Net interest income, FTE
90.4
92.3
103.9
376.9
351.3
Net interest margin, FTE
3.11 %
3.18 %
3.84 %
3.27 %
3.26 %
Non-interest income
(8.4)
17.5
15.7
42.8
68.9
Operating non-interest income1
16.7
17.5
15.5
67.8
71.0
Non-interest expense
$
79.0
$
76.5
$
70.0
$
301.5
$
288.7
Operating non-interest expense1
75.3
73.9
72.6
295.2
279.8
Efficiency ratio1
67.8 %
65.1 %
58.3 %
63.9 %
64.3 %
Average balances
Loans
$
8,990
$
8,952
$
8,082
$
8,814
$
7,612
Deposits
9,936
9,630
9,731
9,704
9,797
Period-end balances
Loans
9,040
8,984
8,335
9,040
8,335
Deposits
10,633
9,981
10,327
10,633
10,327
1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures beginning on page 12.
Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "Through the final quarter of the year, we continued to strengthen our balance sheet while maintaining strong credit performance, cost discipline and capital. Despite industry turbulence earlier in the year, full year operating EPS was relatively unchanged from 2022. Our year-end securities sale reduced wholesale borrowings, improving our funding profile as we move into 2024. We continue to benefit from disruption in the competitive landscape and have recruited experienced bankers to further support deposit gathering activities. Our Board has authorized additional share repurchases in 2024 to balance return of capital while supporting franchise growth. I'm confident that Berkshire is well positioned to deliver the benefits of our strategic initiatives to our shareholders and communities."
CFO David Rosato added, "Fourth quarter operating earnings were $20.2 million, decreasing $1.3 million linked quarter. Net interest margin of 3.11 percent decreased 7 basis points as funding cost increases outpaced loan yield expansion. However, our full year margin was steady at 3.27%. Operating non-interest income decreased by 5 percent linked quarter and increased 8 percent year-over-year. Non-interest expense increased 3 percent linked quarter on a GAAP basis and 2 percent on an operating basis. We continue to improve oversight of our operating costs and are pursuing further efficiency improvements in 2024 while reinvesting in front-line revenue generating teams. Non-operating expenses of $3.7 million were primarily severance charges related to a workforce reduction. We sold lower-yielding securities with a market value of $267 million near period-end and proceeds were used to reduce borrowings by a similar amount. The securities sale resulted in a $25.1 million ( $19.0 million after-tax) non-operating loss. Total shareholders' equity was not impacted by the securities sale and our common equity Tier 1 ratio remained a healthy 12.0% percent at year-end."
The Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of $40 million of common stock through December 31, 2024 . This would result in the repurchase of approximately 4% of outstanding shares based on the current share price.
_ __ ___As of and For the Three Months Ended_________
Dec. 31, 2023
Sep. 30, 2023
Dec. 31, 2022
Asset Quality
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.20 %
0.24 %
0.58 %
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.24 %
0.30 %
0.37 %
Returns
Return on average assets
(0.05) %
0.66 %
1.10 %
Return on tangible common equity,
including unrealized losses on AFS securities 1
(0.24) %
8.45 %
13.36 %
Return on tangible common equity,
excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities 1
(0.18) %
6.76 %
10.59 %
Capital Ratios2
Tangible common equity/tangible assets1
8.0 %
7.7 %
8.0 %
Tier 1 leverage
9.6 %
9.8 %
10.2 %
Common equity Tier 1
12.0 %
12.1 %
12.4 %
Tier 1 risk-based
12.3 %
12.3 %
12.6 %
Total risk-based
14.4 %
14.4 %
14.6 %
1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. 2. Presented as estimated for December 31, 2023 and actual for the remaining periods.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $12.4 billion in assets and 96 financial centers in New England and New York . Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions.
4Q 2023 Financial Highlights
Income Statement
- GAAP loss of $1.4 million, or $(0.03) per share.
- Operating earnings totaled $20.2 million, or $0.47 per share.
- Net interest income totaled $88.4 million in 4Q23 compared to $90.3 million in 3Q23.
- Net interest margin decreased 7 basis points from 3Q23 to 3.11% reflecting:
- Includes higher deposit costs (increase of 30 basis points).
- Higher cost of funds (increase of 17 basis points).
- Higher yields on the loan portfolio (increase of 9 basis points).
- Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $7.0 million.
- Allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.6 million .
- Net loan charge-offs totaled $4.4 million .
- Net annualized loan charge-off ratio of 0.20%.
- Non-interest income excluding the $25.1 million loss on sale of AFS securities totaled $16.7 million in 4Q23 compared to $17.5 million in 3Q23.
- Deposit related fee revenue decreased $311 thousand .
- Loan related fees decreased $821 thousand primarily due to lower swap revenue.
- Gain on SBA loan sales decreased $166 thousand .
- Wealth management revenue decreased $87 thousand . At December 31, 2023, wealth assets under management were $1.4 billion .
- Other non-interest income decreased $641 thousand due to higher tax credit amortization.
- Non-interest expense in 4Q23 totaled $79.0 million on a GAAP basis and $75.3 million on an operating basis. These measures were $76.5 million and $73.9 million in 3Q23.
- Non-operating expense totaled $3.7 million in 4Q23, and was primarily severance charges related to a workforce reduction.
- Compensation and benefits expense decreased $60 thousand .
- Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $263 thousand .
- Technology and communications expense increased $710 thousand .
- Professional services expense increased $994 thousand .
- The efficiency ratio was 67.8% for 4Q23 compared to 65.1% for 3Q23.
- Income tax expense was a benefit of $4.5 million in 4Q23, including a $7.1 million credit related to net non-operating items. The effective tax rate was 11.1% for the year 2023 compared to 18.7% for the year 2022.
Loans
- Commercial real estate loans totaled $4.5 billion at December 31, 2023, a $73 million increase from September 30, 2023 .
- Average commercial real estate loans totaled $4.5 billion in 4Q23, an $84 million increase from 3Q23.
- Average commercial real estate loans totaled $4.5 billion in 4Q23, an $84 million increase from 3Q23.
- Commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.4 billion at December 31, 2023, a $31 million decrease from September 30, 2023 .
- Average commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.4 billion in 4Q23, a $69 million decrease from 3Q23.
- Residential mortgage loans totaled $2.7 billion at December 31, 2023, a $32 million increase from September 30, 2023 .
- Average residential mortgage loans totaled $2.7 billion in 4Q23, a $38 million increase from 3Q23.
- Average residential mortgage loans totaled $2.7 billion in 4Q23, a $38 million increase from 3Q23.
- Consumer loans totaled $487 million at December 31, 2023, a $19 million decrease from September 30, 2023 .
- Average consumer loans totaled $498 million in 4Q23, a $15 million decrease from 3Q23.
- Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.24% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.30% at September 30, 2023 .
- The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.17% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.14% at September 30, 2023 .
Deposits
- Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.5 billion at December 31, 2023, a $61 million decrease from September 30, 2023.
- Average non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.5 billion in 4Q23, a $65 million decrease from 3Q23.
- Time deposits totaled $2.7 billion at December 31, 2023, a $241 million increase from September 30, 2023 .
- Average time deposits totaled $2.6 billion in 4Q23, a $118 million increase from 3Q23.
4Q 2023 Corporate Responsibility Highlights
- Berkshire was named one of America's Best Regional Banks by Newsweek and listed in the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index.
- Berkshire maintained its top quartile ESG rating performance and announced an innovative new partnership between Berkshire Bank's Center for Women, Wellness & Wealth and the Massachusetts General Hospital's Dementia Care Collaborative.
- Berkshire implemented a climate risk management program to strengthen governance of climate matters and achieved 100% renewable electricity use at its premises as of year-end.
Conference Call and Investor Presentation. Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, January 25, 2024 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Instructions for listening to the call may be found at the Company's website at ir.berkshirebank.com. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at this website. The call will be archived at the website and will be available for an extended period of time.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)
At or for the Quarters Ended
|
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA
Net (loss)/earnings per common share, diluted
$ (0.03)
$ 0.45
$ 0.55
$ 0.63
$ 0.69
Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3)
0.47
0.50
0.55
0.63
0.64
Net (loss)/income, (thousands)
(1,445)
19,545
23,861
27,637
30,505
Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3)
20,190
21,516
23,878
27,608
28,254
Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE
88,421
90,334
92,759
97,533
102,092
Net interest income, FTE (5)
90,442
92,314
94,721
99,441
103,937
Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)
43,501
43,822
44,033
44,411
44,361
Average diluted shares, (thousands)
43,101
43,347
43,532
44,036
44,484
Total book value per common share, end of period
23.27
21.70
22.11
22.42
21.51
Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3)
22.82
21.23
21.60
21.89
20.95
Dividends per common share
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
Dividend payout ratio
(543.94)
%
40.56
%
33.47
%
28.98
%
26.59
%
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)
Return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities
(0.60)
%
7.91
%
9.51
%
11.31
%
12.63
%
Return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities
(0.47)
6.35
7.82
9.11
10.06
Operating return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)
8.36
8.71
9.51
11.30
11.70
Operating return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)
6.51
6.99
7.82
9.10
9.32
Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)
(0.24)
8.45
10.09
11.96
13.36
Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)
(0.18)
6.76
8.26
9.59
10.59
Operating return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)
8.90
9.27
10.09
11.96
12.40
Operating return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)
6.91
7.41
8.27
9.59
9.83
Return on assets
(0.05)
0.66
0.79
0.96
1.10
Operating return on assets (2)(3)
0.68
0.73
0.79
0.95
1.02
Net interest margin, FTE (5)
3.11
3.18
3.24
3.58
3.84
Efficiency ratio (3)
67.77
65.05
63.57
59.51
58.25
FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)
Total assets
$ 12,431
$ 12,140
$ 12,090
$ 12,320
$ 11,663
Total earning assets
11,705
11,400
11,370
11,615
10,913
Total loans
9,040
8,984
8,882
8,682
8,335
Total deposits
10,633
9,981
10,068
10,068
10,327
Loans/deposits (%)
85
%
90
%
88
%
86
%
81
%
Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period
$ (143)
$ (218)
$ (186)
$ (159)
$ (181)
Total shareholders' equity
1,012
951
973
995
954
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for credit losses, (millions)
$ 105
$ 103
$ 100
$ 98
$ 96
Net charge-offs, (millions)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(12)
Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.20
%
0.24
%
0.26
%
0.32
%
0.58
%
Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions)
$ 7
$ 8
$ 8
$ 9
$ 12
Non-performing assets, (millions)
24
29
31
29
33
Non-performing loans/total loans
0.24
%
0.30
%
0.32
%
0.31
%
0.37
%
Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans
492
386
353
363
309
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
1.17
1.14
1.13
1.13
1.15
CAPITAL RATIOS
Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6)
$ 9,549
$ 9,594
$ 9,523
$ 9,454
$ 9,151
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6)
12.0
%
12.1
%
12.1
%
12.1
%
12.4
%
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6)
9.6
9.8
9.6
9.9
10.2
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3)
8.0
7.7
7.9
7.9
8.0
(1)
All financial tables presented are unaudited.
(2)
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on pages 13 and 14.
(3)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages 13 and 14 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.
(4)
All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.
(6)
Presented as projected for December 31, 2023 and actual for the remaining periods.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 148,148
$ 120,634
$ 145,342
Short-term investments
1,055,096
542,836
540,013
Total cash and cash equivalents
1,203,244
663,470
685,355
Trading securities, at fair value
6,142
6,171
6,708
Equity securities, at fair value
13,029
12,325
12,856
Securities available for sale, at fair value
1,022,285
1,260,391
1,423,200
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
543,351
552,981
583,453
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
22,689
38,912
7,219
Total securities
1,607,496
1,870,780
2,033,436
Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities
(68)
(69)
(91)
Net securities
1,607,428
1,870,711
2,033,345
Loans held for sale
2,237
2,342
4,311
Commercial real estate loans
4,527,012
4,453,573
4,095,079
Commercial and industrial loans
1,352,834
1,384,038
1,473,316
Residential mortgages
2,672,677
2,640,210
2,216,410
Consumer loans
487,163
506,556
550,504
Total loans
9,039,686
8,984,377
8,335,309
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
(105,357)
(102,792)
(96,270)
Net loans
8,934,329
8,881,585
8,239,039
Premises and equipment, net
68,915
70,042
85,217
Other intangible assets
19,664
20,869
24,483
Other assets
584,066
619,777
587,854
Assets held for sale
10,938
11,157
3,260
Total assets
$ 12,430,821
$ 12,139,953
$ 11,662,864
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 2,469,164
$ 2,530,441
$ 2,852,127
NOW and other deposits
858,644
843,032
1,054,596
Money market deposits
3,565,516
3,075,307
3,723,570
Savings deposits
1,053,810
1,086,329
1,063,269
Time deposits
2,686,250
2,445,435
1,633,707
Total deposits
10,633,384
9,980,544
10,327,269
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
385,223
804,295
4,445
Subordinated borrowings
121,363
121,300
121,064
Total borrowings
506,586
925,595
125,509
Other liabilities
278,630
282,805
256,024
Total liabilities
11,418,600
11,188,944
10,708,802
Common shareholders' equity
1,012,221
951,009
954,062
Total shareholders' equity
1,012,221
951,009
954,062
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 12,430,821
$ 12,139,953
$ 11,662,864
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest income
$ 150,537
$ 121,384
$ 576,299
$ 387,257
Interest expense
62,116
19,292
207,252
42,660
Net interest income, non FTE
88,421
102,092
369,047
344,597
Non-interest income
Deposit related fees
8,481
8,293
34,155
32,026
Loan related fees
2,058
2,123
10,595
9,467
Gain on SBA loan sales
2,382
2,979
10,334
12,494
Wealth management fees
2,394
2,255
10,197
10,008
Other
591
(159)
2,045
6,973
Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains
15,906
15,491
67,326
70,968
Fair value adjustments on securities
768
163
513
(2,037)
(Loss)/gain on sale of AFS securities
(25,057)
-
(25,057)
6
Total non-interest income
(8,383)
15,654
42,782
68,937
Total net revenue
80,038
117,746
411,829
413,534
Provision expense for credit losses
7,000
12,000
31,999
11,000
Non-interest expense
Compensation and benefits
40,095
37,968
159,281
152,741
Occupancy and equipment
8,553
9,431
35,718
37,638
Technology and communications
11,326
9,729
41,878
35,586
Professional services
3,417
3,153
11,643
12,043
Other expenses
11,932
12,350
46,727
41,799
Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
3,669
(2,617)
6,261
8,909
Total non-interest expense
78,992
70,014
301,508
288,716
Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other
75,323
72,631
295,247
279,807
Income before income taxes
$ (5,954)
$ 35,732
$ 78,322
$ 113,818
Income tax (benefit)/expense
(4,509)
5,227
8,724
21,285
Net (loss)/income
$ (1,445)
$ 30,505
$ 69,598
$ 92,533
Basic (loss)/earnings per common share
$ (0.03)
$ 0.69
$ 1.61
$ 2.03
Diluted (loss)/earnings per common share
$ (0.03)
$ 0.69
$ 1.60
$ 2.02
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
42,852
44,105
43,288
45,564
Diluted
43,101
44,484
43,504
45,914
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend)
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Interest income
$ 150,537
$ 148,021
$ 145,425
$ 132,316
$ 121,384
Interest expense
62,116
57,687
52,666
34,783
19,292
Net interest income, non FTE
88,421
90,334
92,759
97,533
102,092
Non-interest income
Deposit related fees
8,481
8,792
8,571
8,311
8,293
Loan related fees
2,058
2,879
3,189
2,469
2,123
Gain on SBA loan sales
2,382
2,548
2,910
2,494
2,979
Wealth management fees
2,394
2,481
2,583
2,739
2,255
Other
591
1,232
(137)
359
(159)
Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains
15,906
17,932
17,116
16,372
15,491
Fair value adjustments on securities
768
(467)
(22)
234
163
Loss on sale of AFS securities
(25,057)
-
-
-
-
Total non-interest income
(8,383)
17,465
17,094
16,606
15,654
Total net revenue
80,038
107,799
109,853
114,139
117,746
Provision expense for credit losses
7,000
8,000
8,000
8,999
12,000
Non-interest expense
Compensation and benefits
40,095
40,155
39,960
39,071
37,968
Occupancy and equipment
8,553
8,816
8,970
9,379
9,431
Technology and communications
11,326
10,616
10,465
9,471
9,729
Professional services
3,417
2,423
2,526
3,277
3,153
Other expenses
11,932
11,896
12,106
10,793
12,350
Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
3,669
2,607
21
(36)
(2,617)
Total non-interest expense
78,992
76,513
74,048
71,955
70,014
Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other
75,323
73,906
74,027
71,991
72,631
Income before income taxes
$ (5,954)
$ 23,286
$ 27,805
$ 33,185
$ 35,732
Income tax (benefit)/expense
(4,509)
3,741
3,944
5,548
5,227
Net (loss)/income
$ (1,445)
$ 19,545
$ 23,861
$ 27,637
$ 30,505
Diluted (loss)/earnings per common share
$ (0.03)
$ 0.45
$ 0.55
$ 0.63
$ 0.69
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
42,852
43,164
43,443
43,693
44,105
Diluted
43,101
43,347
43,532
44,036
44,484
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS
Quarters Ended
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(in millions)
Average
Interest (1)
Average
Average
Interest (1)
Average
Average
Interest (1)
Average
Assets
Commercial real estate
$ 4,469
$ 74
6.45
%
$ 4,385
$ 71
6.32
%
$ 3,934
$ 55
5.46
%
Commercial and industrial loans
1,367
26
7.60
1,436
27
7.48
1,471
25
6.62
Residential mortgages
2,656
27
4.06
2,618
26
3.97
2,114
19
3.56
Consumer loans
498
9
7.31
513
9
7.33
563
10
7.00
Total loans
8,990
136
5.97
8,952
133
5.88
8,082
109
5.28
Securities (2)
2,080
12
2.40
2,171
13
2.40
2,294
13
2.20
Short-term investments and loans HFS
350
4
4.22
267
3
4.76
267
2
3.05
Total earning assets
11,420
152
5.26
11,390
149
5.19
10,643
123
4.56
Goodwill and other intangible assets
20
21
25
Other assets
422
449
406
Total assets
$ 11,862
$ 11,860
11,074
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,488
$ 0
-
%
$ 2,553
$ 0
-
%
$ 2,876
$ 0
-
%
NOW and other
833
3
1.38
858
2
1.15
1,395
4
1.11
Money market
2,995
23
3.08
2,697
18
2.69
2,819
8
1.16
Savings
1,062
2
0.90
1,082
2
0.77
1,086
-
0.03
Time
2,558
25
3.77
2,440
22
3.43
1,555
5
1.21
Total deposits
9,936
53
2.11
9,630
44
1.81
9,731
17
0.69
Borrowings (3)
668
9
5.45
1,010
14
5.32
169
2
5.56
Total funding liabilities
10,604
62
2.32
10,640
58
2.15
9,900
19
0.77
Other liabilities
292
232
208
Total liabilities
10,896
10,872
10,108
Common shareholders' equity (4)
966
988
966
Total shareholders' equity
966
988
966
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 11,862
$ 11,860
11,074
Net interest margin, FTE
3.11
3.18
3.84
Supplementary data
Net Interest Income, non FTE
88.421
90.334
102.092
FTE income adjustment
2.021
1.980
1.845
Net Interest Income, FTE
90.442
92.314
103.937
(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.
(3) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.
(4) Unrealized gains and losses, net of tax, are included in average equity. Prior period balances and financial metrics have been updated to reflect the current presentation.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS
At or for the Quarters Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Commercial real estate
$ 4,453
$ 5,288
$ 1,509
$ 2,546
$ 2,434
Commercial and industrial loans
8,712
11,028
15,597
12,155
17,023
Residential mortgages
6,404
8,060
8,722
9,442
8,612
Consumer loans
1,838
2,260
2,560
2,848
3,045
Total non-performing loans
21,407
26,636
28,388
26,991
31,114
Repossessed assets
2,601
2,548
2,549
2,462
2,209
Total non-performing assets
$ 24,008
$ 29,184
$ 30,937
$ 29,453
$ 33,323
Total non-performing loans/total loans
0.24 %
0.30 %
0.32 %
0.31 %
0.37 %
Total non-performing assets/total assets
0.19 %
0.24 %
0.26 %
0.24 %
0.29 %
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
Balance at beginning of period
$ 102,792
$ 100,219
$ 97,991
$ 96,270
$ 96,013
Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02
-
-
-
(401)
-
Balance after adoption of ASU No. 2022-02
102,792
100,219
97,991
95,869
96,013
Charged-off loans
(6,891)
(6,744)
(7,686)
(7,936)
(12,995)
Recoveries on charged-off loans
2,456
1,317
1,914
1,059
1,252
Net loans charged-off
(4,435)
(5,427)
(5,772)
(6,877)
(11,743)
Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses
7,000
8,000
8,000
8,999
12,000
Balance at end of period
$ 105,357
$ 102,792
$ 100,219
$ 97,991
$ 96,270
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
1.17 %
1.14 %
1.13 %
1.13 %
1.15 %
Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans
492 %
386 %
353 %
363 %
309 %
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS
Commercial real estate
$ 316
$ 97
$ 664
$ 122
$ 187
Commercial and industrial loans
(2,309)
(3,345)
(4,146)
(5,695)
(10,914)
Residential mortgages
55
23
(143)
305
192
Home equity
83
208
126
16
(128)
Auto and other consumer
(2,580)
(2,410)
(2,273)
(1,625)
(1,080)
Total, net
$ (4,435)
$ (5,427)
$ (5,772)
$ (6,877)
$ (11,743)
Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.20 %
0.24 %
0.26 %
0.32 %
0.58 %
Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans
0.26 %
0.28 %
0.29 %
0.32 %
0.27 %
DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS
Balance
Percent of Total Loans
Balance
Percent of Total Loans
Balance
Percent of Total Loans
Balance
Percent of Total Loans
Balance
Percent of Total Loans
30-89 Days delinquent
$ 22,140
0.24 %
$ 18,700
0.21 %
$ 15,147
0.17 %
$ 14,210
0.16 %
$ 12,162
0.15 %
90+ Days delinquent and still accruing
5,537
0.06 %
5,744
0.06 %
7,812
0.09 %
6,937
0.08 %
7,038
0.08 %
Total accruing delinquent loans
27,677
0.30 %
24,444
0.27 %
22,959
0.26 %
21,147
0.24 %
19,200
0.23 %
Non-performing loans
21,407
0.24 %
26,636
0.30 %
28,399
0.32 %
26,991
0.31 %
31,114
0.37 %
Total delinquent and non-performing loans
$ 49,084
0.54 %
$ 51,080
0.57 %
$ 51,358
0.58 %
$ 48,138
0.55 %
$ 50,314
0.60 %
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.
|BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA
At or for the Quarters Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Total non-interest income
$ (8,383)
$ 17,465
$ 17,094
$ 16,606
$ 15,654
Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)
-
-
-
-
(163)
Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities
25,057
-
-
-
-
Total operating non-interest income (2)
$ 16,674
$ 17,465
$ 17,094
$ 16,606
$ 15,491
Total revenue
(A)
$ 80,038
$ 107,799
$ 109,853
$ 114,139
$ 117,746
Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)
-
-
-
-
(163)
Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities
25,057
-
-
-
-
Total operating revenue (2)
(B)
$ 105,095
$ 107,799
$ 109,853
$ 114,139
$ 117,583
Total non-interest expense
(C)
$ 78,992
$ 76,513
$ 74,048
$ 71,955
$ 70,014
Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
(3,669)
(2,607)
(21)
36
2,617
Operating non-interest expense (2)
(D)
$ 75,323
$ 73,906
$ 74,027
$ 71,991
$ 72,631
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
(A-C)
$ 1,046
$ 31,286
$ 35,805
$ 42,184
$ 47,732
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2)
(B-D)
29,772
33,893
35,826
42,148
44,952
Net (loss)/income
$ (1,445)
$ 19,545
$ 23,861
$ 27,637
$ 30,505
Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)
-
-
-
-
(163)
Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities
25,057
-
-
-
-
Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses
3,669
2,607
21
(36)
(2,617)
Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit
(7,091)
(636)
(4)
7
529
Total operating income (2)
(E)
$ 20,190
$ 21,516
$ 23,878
$ 27,608
$ 28,254
(in millions, except per share data)
Total average assets
(F)
$ 11,862
$ 11,860
$ 12,057
$ 11,569
$ 11,074
Total average shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities
(G)
966
988
1,004
978
966
Total average shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities
(H)
1,240
1,231
1,221
1,214
1,213
Total average tangible shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)
(I)
946
967
981
954
941
Total average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)
(J)
1,220
1,210
1,198
1,190
1,188
Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period
(143)
(218)
(186)
(159)
(181)
Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2)
(K)
993
930
951
972
930
Total tangible assets, end of period (2)
(L)
12,411
12,119
12,068
12,297
11,638
Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)
(M)
43,501
43,822
44,033
44,411
44,361
Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
(N)
43,101
43,347
43,532
44,036
44,484
Earnings per common share, diluted (2)
$ (0.03)
$ 0.45
$ 0.55
$ 0.63
$ 0.69
Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)
(E/N)
0.47
0.50
0.55
0.63
0.64
Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)
(K/M)
22.82
21.23
21.60
21.89
20.95
Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
(K/L)
8.00
7.68
7.88
7.91
7.99
Performance ratios (3)
Return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities
(0.60)
%
7.91
%
9.51
%
11.31
%
12.63
%
Return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities
(0.47)
6.35
7.82
9.11
10.06
Operating return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)
(E/G)
8.36
8.71
9.51
11.30
11.70
Operating return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities
(E/H)
6.51
6.99
7.82
9.10
9.32
Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)
(0.24)
8.45
10.09
11.96
13.36
Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)
(0.18)
6.76
8.26
9.59
10.59
Operating return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)
(E+Q)/(I)
8.90
9.27
10.09
11.96
12.40
Operating return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)
(E+Q)/(J)
6.91
7.41
8.27
9.59
9.83
Return on assets
(0.05)
0.66
0.79
0.96
1.10
Operating return on assets (2)
(E/F)
0.68
0.73
0.79
0.95
1.02
Efficiency ratio (2)
(D-Q)/(B+O+R)
67.77
65.05
63.57
59.51
58.25
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5)
(O)
$ 2,252
$ 1,979
$ 2,735
$ 2,897
$ 3,068
Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (6)
(P)
(2,060)
(1,463)
(2,210)
(2,285)
(2,355)
Net income on tax-credit investments
(O+P)
193
516
525
612
713
Intangible amortization
(Q)
$ 1,205
$ 1,205
$ 1,205
$ 1,205
$ 1,277
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
(R)
2,021
1,980
1,962
1,908
1,845
(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.
(4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.
(5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.
(6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED
At or for the Years Ended
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Total non-interest income
$ 42,782
$ 68,937
Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)
-
2,037
Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities
25,057
(6)
Total operating non-interest income (2)
$ 67,839
$ 70,968
Total revenue
(A)
$ 411,829
$ 413,534
Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)
-
2,037
Adj: Loss/(gain) on sale of AFS securities
25,057
(6)
Total operating revenue (2)
(B)
$ 436,886
$ 415,565
Total non-interest expense
(C)
$ 301,508
$ 288,716
Less: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
(6,261)
(8,909)
Operating non-interest expense (2)
(D)
$ 295,247
$ 279,807
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
(A-C)
$ 110,321
$ 124,818
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2)
(B-D)
141,639
135,758
Net income
$ 69,598
$ 92,533
Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)
-
2,037
Adj: Loss/(gain) on sale of AFS securities
25,057
(6)
Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses
6,261
8,909
Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit
(7,723)
(2,940)
Total operating income (2)
(E)
$ 93,193
$ 100,533
(in millions, except per share data)
Total average assets
(F)
$ 11,838
$ 11,216
Total average shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities
(G)
984
1,063
Total average shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities
(H)
1,226
1,193
Total average tangible shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)
(I)
962
1,036
Total average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)
(J)
1,204
1,166
Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period
(143)
(181)
Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2)
(K)
993
930
Total tangible assets, end of period (2)
(L)
12,411
11,638
Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)
(M)
43,501
44,361
Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
(N)
43,504
45,914
Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2)
$ 1.60
$ 2.02
Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)
(E/N)
2.14
2.19
Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)
(K/M)
22.82
20.95
Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
(K/L)
8.00
7.99
Performance ratios (3)
Return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities
7.07
%
8.70
%
Return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities
5.68
7.76
Operating return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)
(E/G)
9.47
9.46
Operating return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)
(E/H)
7.60
8.43
Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)
7.60
9.29
Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)
6.07
8.26
Operating return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)
(E+Q)/(I)
10.05
10.07
Operating return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)
(E+Q)/(J)
8.03
8.94
Return on assets
0.59
0.82
Operating return on assets (2)
(E/F)
0.79
0.90
Efficiency ratio (2)
(D-Q)/(B+O+R)
63.88
64.31
Net interest margin, FTE
3.27
3.26
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5)
(O)
$ 9,863
$ 4,880
Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (6)
(P)
(8,018)
(3,508)
Net income on tax-credit investments
(O+P)
1,845
1,372
Intangible amortization
(Q)
$ 4,820
$ 5,134
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
(R)
7,870
6,644
(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.
(4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.
(5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.
(6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.
SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.