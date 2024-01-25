Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.: Berkshire Hills Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Announces $40 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Fourth quarter loss of $1 million, ($0.03) per share; operating income of $20 million, $0.47 per share

$267 million securities sale resulting in $25.1 million pre-tax non-operating loss

Net loan charge-offs and non-performing assets decreased 18% linked quarter

TCE ratio of 8.0% and CET1 ratio of 12.0%

Tangible book value per share of $22.82, up $1.57, or 7%, in the quarter

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the fourth quarter of 2023. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2023

Sep. 30, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022





















Net (loss) income $ (1.4) $ 19.5 $ 30.5 $ 69.6 $ 92.5 Per share

(0.03)

0.45

0.69

1.60

2.02 Operating earnings1

20.2

21.5

28.3

93.2

100.5 Per share

0.47

0.50

0.64

2.14

2.19





















Net interest income, non FTE $ 88.4 $ 90.3 $ 102.1 $ 369.0 $ 344.6 Net interest income, FTE

90.4

92.3

103.9

376.9

351.3 Net interest margin, FTE

3.11 %

3.18 %

3.84 %

3.27 %

3.26 % Non-interest income

(8.4)

17.5

15.7

42.8

68.9 Operating non-interest income1

16.7

17.5

15.5

67.8

71.0





















Non-interest expense $ 79.0 $ 76.5 $ 70.0 $ 301.5 $ 288.7 Operating non-interest expense1

75.3

73.9

72.6

295.2

279.8 Efficiency ratio1

67.8 %

65.1 %

58.3 %

63.9 %

64.3 %





















Average balances



















Loans $ 8,990 $ 8,952 $ 8,082 $ 8,814 $ 7,612 Deposits

9,936

9,630

9,731

9,704

9,797





















Period-end balances



















Loans

9,040

8,984

8,335

9,040

8,335 Deposits

10,633

9,981

10,327

10,633

10,327









1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures beginning on page 12.

Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "Through the final quarter of the year, we continued to strengthen our balance sheet while maintaining strong credit performance, cost discipline and capital. Despite industry turbulence earlier in the year, full year operating EPS was relatively unchanged from 2022. Our year-end securities sale reduced wholesale borrowings, improving our funding profile as we move into 2024. We continue to benefit from disruption in the competitive landscape and have recruited experienced bankers to further support deposit gathering activities. Our Board has authorized additional share repurchases in 2024 to balance return of capital while supporting franchise growth. I'm confident that Berkshire is well positioned to deliver the benefits of our strategic initiatives to our shareholders and communities."

CFO David Rosato added, "Fourth quarter operating earnings were $20.2 million, decreasing $1.3 million linked quarter. Net interest margin of 3.11 percent decreased 7 basis points as funding cost increases outpaced loan yield expansion. However, our full year margin was steady at 3.27%. Operating non-interest income decreased by 5 percent linked quarter and increased 8 percent year-over-year. Non-interest expense increased 3 percent linked quarter on a GAAP basis and 2 percent on an operating basis. We continue to improve oversight of our operating costs and are pursuing further efficiency improvements in 2024 while reinvesting in front-line revenue generating teams. Non-operating expenses of $3.7 million were primarily severance charges related to a workforce reduction. We sold lower-yielding securities with a market value of $267 million near period-end and proceeds were used to reduce borrowings by a similar amount. The securities sale resulted in a $25.1 million ( $19.0 million after-tax) non-operating loss. Total shareholders' equity was not impacted by the securities sale and our common equity Tier 1 ratio remained a healthy 12.0% percent at year-end."

The Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of $40 million of common stock through December 31, 2024 . This would result in the repurchase of approximately 4% of outstanding shares based on the current share price.



_ __ ___As of and For the Three Months Ended_________

Dec. 31, 2023

Sep. 30, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022 Asset Quality









Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.20 %

0.24 %

0.58 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.24 %

0.30 %

0.37 %











Returns









Return on average assets (0.05) %

0.66 %

1.10 % Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities 1 (0.24) %

8.45 %

13.36 % Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities 1 (0.18) %

6.76 %

10.59 %











Capital Ratios2









Tangible common equity/tangible assets1 8.0 %

7.7 %

8.0 % Tier 1 leverage 9.6 %

9.8 %

10.2 % Common equity Tier 1 12.0 %

12.1 %

12.4 % Tier 1 risk-based 12.3 %

12.3 %

12.6 % Total risk-based 14.4 %

14.4 %

14.6 %





1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. 2. Presented as estimated for December 31, 2023 and actual for the remaining periods.

















Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $12.4 billion in assets and 96 financial centers in New England and New York . Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions.

4Q 2023 Financial Highlights

Income Statement

GAAP loss of $1.4 million, or $(0.03) per share.

Operating earnings totaled $20.2 million, or $0.47 per share.

Net interest income totaled $88.4 million in 4Q23 compared to $90.3 million in 3Q23.

Net interest margin decreased 7 basis points from 3Q23 to 3.11% reflecting: Includes higher deposit costs (increase of 30 basis points).

Higher cost of funds (increase of 17 basis points).



Higher yields on the loan portfolio (increase of 9 basis points).

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $7.0 million.

Allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.6 million .



Net loan charge-offs totaled $4.4 million .



Net annualized loan charge-off ratio of 0.20%.

Non-interest income excluding the $25.1 million loss on sale of AFS securities totaled $16.7 million in 4Q23 compared to $17.5 million in 3Q23.

Deposit related fee revenue decreased $311 thousand .



Loan related fees decreased $821 thousand primarily due to lower swap revenue.



Gain on SBA loan sales decreased $166 thousand .



Wealth management revenue decreased $87 thousand . At December 31, 2023, wealth assets under management were $1.4 billion .



Other non-interest income decreased $641 thousand due to higher tax credit amortization.

Non-interest expense in 4Q23 totaled $79.0 million on a GAAP basis and $75.3 million on an operating basis. These measures were $76.5 million and $73.9 million in 3Q23.

Non-operating expense totaled $3.7 million in 4Q23, and was primarily severance charges related to a workforce reduction.



Compensation and benefits expense decreased $60 thousand .



Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $263 thousand .



Technology and communications expense increased $710 thousand .



Professional services expense increased $994 thousand .



The efficiency ratio was 67.8% for 4Q23 compared to 65.1% for 3Q23.

Income tax expense was a benefit of $4.5 million in 4Q23, including a $7.1 million credit related to net non-operating items. The effective tax rate was 11.1% for the year 2023 compared to 18.7% for the year 2022.

Loans

Commercial real estate loans totaled $4.5 billion at December 31, 2023, a $73 million increase from September 30, 2023 .

Average commercial real estate loans totaled $4.5 billion in 4Q23, an $84 million increase from 3Q23.



Commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.4 billion at December 31, 2023, a $31 million decrease from September 30, 2023 .

Average commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.4 billion in 4Q23, a $69 million decrease from 3Q23.

Residential mortgage loans totaled $2.7 billion at December 31, 2023, a $32 million increase from September 30, 2023 .

Average residential mortgage loans totaled $2.7 billion in 4Q23, a $38 million increase from 3Q23.



Consumer loans totaled $487 million at December 31, 2023, a $19 million decrease from September 30, 2023 .

Average consumer loans totaled $498 million in 4Q23, a $15 million decrease from 3Q23.

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.24% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.30% at September 30, 2023 .



The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.17% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.14% at September 30, 2023 .

Deposits

Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.5 billion at December 31, 2023, a $61 million decrease from September 30, 2023.

Average non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.5 billion in 4Q23, a $65 million decrease from 3Q23.

Time deposits totaled $2.7 billion at December 31, 2023, a $241 million increase from September 30, 2023 .

Average time deposits totaled $2.6 billion in 4Q23, a $118 million increase from 3Q23.

4Q 2023 Corporate Responsibility Highlights

Berkshire was named one of America's Best Regional Banks by Newsweek and listed in the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index.

Berkshire maintained its top quartile ESG rating performance and announced an innovative new partnership between Berkshire Bank's Center for Women, Wellness & Wealth and the Massachusetts General Hospital's Dementia Care Collaborative.

Berkshire implemented a climate risk management program to strengthen governance of climate matters and achieved 100% renewable electricity use at its premises as of year-end.

Conference Call and Investor Presentation. Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, January 25, 2024 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Instructions for listening to the call may be found at the Company's website at ir.berkshirebank.com. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at this website. The call will be archived at the website and will be available for an extended period of time.

Forward Looking Statements: This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)







At or for the Quarters Ended







Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,









2023

2023

2023

2023

2022































NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA























Net (loss)/earnings per common share, diluted $ (0.03)

$ 0.45

$ 0.55

$ 0.63

$ 0.69





Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3) 0.47

0.50

0.55

0.63

0.64





Net (loss)/income, (thousands) (1,445)

19,545

23,861

27,637

30,505





Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3) 20,190

21,516

23,878

27,608

28,254





Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE 88,421

90,334

92,759

97,533

102,092





Net interest income, FTE (5) 90,442

92,314

94,721

99,441

103,937





Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) 43,501

43,822

44,033

44,411

44,361





Average diluted shares, (thousands) 43,101

43,347

43,532

44,036

44,484





Total book value per common share, end of period 23.27

21.70

22.11

22.42

21.51





Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3) 22.82

21.23

21.60

21.89

20.95





Dividends per common share 0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18





Dividend payout ratio

(543.94) % 40.56 % 33.47 % 28.98 % 26.59 %





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)























Return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (0.60) % 7.91 % 9.51 % 11.31 % 12.63 %



Return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (0.47)

6.35

7.82

9.11

10.06





Operating return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3) 8.36

8.71

9.51

11.30

11.70





Operating return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3) 6.51

6.99

7.82

9.10

9.32





Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3) (0.24)

8.45

10.09

11.96

13.36





Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3) (0.18)

6.76

8.26

9.59

10.59





Operating return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3) 8.90

9.27

10.09

11.96

12.40





Operating return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3) 6.91

7.41

8.27

9.59

9.83





Return on assets

(0.05)

0.66

0.79

0.96

1.10





Operating return on assets (2)(3) 0.68

0.73

0.79

0.95

1.02





Net interest margin, FTE (5) 3.11

3.18

3.24

3.58

3.84





Efficiency ratio (3)

67.77

65.05

63.57

59.51

58.25































FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)























Total assets

$ 12,431

$ 12,140

$ 12,090

$ 12,320

$ 11,663





Total earning assets

11,705

11,400

11,370

11,615

10,913





Total loans

9,040

8,984

8,882

8,682

8,335





Total deposits

10,633

9,981

10,068

10,068

10,327





Loans/deposits (%)

85 % 90 % 88 % 86 % 81 %



Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period $ (143)

$ (218)

$ (186)

$ (159)

$ (181)





Total shareholders' equity 1,012

951

973

995

954































ASSET QUALITY

























Allowance for credit losses, (millions) $ 105

$ 103

$ 100

$ 98

$ 96





Net charge-offs, (millions) (4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(12)





Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.26 % 0.32 % 0.58 %



Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions) $ 7

$ 8

$ 8

$ 9

$ 12





Non-performing assets, (millions) 24

29

31

29

33





Non-performing loans/total loans 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.32 % 0.31 % 0.37 %



Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 492

386

353

363

309





Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.17

1.14

1.13

1.13

1.15































CAPITAL RATIOS

























Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6) $ 9,549

$ 9,594

$ 9,523

$ 9,454

$ 9,151





Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6) 12.0 % 12.1 % 12.1 % 12.1 % 12.4 %



Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6) 9.6

9.8

9.6

9.9

10.2





Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3) 8.0

7.7

7.9

7.9

8.0







































(1) All financial tables presented are unaudited.

(2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on pages 13 and 14.

(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages 13 and 14 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

(4) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(5) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.

(6) Presented as projected for December 31, 2023 and actual for the remaining periods.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, September 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 148,148 $ 120,634 $ 145,342 Short-term investments 1,055,096 542,836 540,013 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,203,244 663,470 685,355







Trading securities, at fair value 6,142 6,171 6,708 Equity securities, at fair value 13,029 12,325 12,856 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,022,285 1,260,391 1,423,200 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 543,351 552,981 583,453 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 22,689 38,912 7,219 Total securities 1,607,496 1,870,780 2,033,436 Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities (68) (69) (91) Net securities 1,607,428 1,870,711 2,033,345







Loans held for sale 2,237 2,342 4,311







Commercial real estate loans 4,527,012 4,453,573 4,095,079 Commercial and industrial loans 1,352,834 1,384,038 1,473,316 Residential mortgages 2,672,677 2,640,210 2,216,410 Consumer loans 487,163 506,556 550,504 Total loans 9,039,686 8,984,377 8,335,309 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (105,357) (102,792) (96,270) Net loans 8,934,329 8,881,585 8,239,039







Premises and equipment, net 68,915 70,042 85,217 Other intangible assets 19,664 20,869 24,483 Other assets 584,066 619,777 587,854 Assets held for sale 10,938 11,157 3,260 Total assets $ 12,430,821 $ 12,139,953 $ 11,662,864







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,469,164 $ 2,530,441 $ 2,852,127 NOW and other deposits 858,644 843,032 1,054,596 Money market deposits 3,565,516 3,075,307 3,723,570 Savings deposits 1,053,810 1,086,329 1,063,269 Time deposits 2,686,250 2,445,435 1,633,707 Total deposits 10,633,384 9,980,544 10,327,269







Federal Home Loan Bank advances 385,223 804,295 4,445 Subordinated borrowings 121,363 121,300 121,064 Total borrowings 506,586 925,595 125,509







Other liabilities 278,630 282,805 256,024 Total liabilities 11,418,600 11,188,944 10,708,802







Common shareholders' equity 1,012,221 951,009 954,062 Total shareholders' equity 1,012,221 951,009 954,062 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,430,821 $ 12,139,953 $ 11,662,864

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Interest income $ 150,537

$ 121,384

$ 576,299

$ 387,257 Interest expense 62,116

19,292

207,252

42,660 Net interest income, non FTE 88,421

102,092

369,047

344,597 Non-interest income













Deposit related fees 8,481

8,293

34,155

32,026 Loan related fees 2,058

2,123

10,595

9,467 Gain on SBA loan sales 2,382

2,979

10,334

12,494 Wealth management fees 2,394

2,255

10,197

10,008 Other 591

(159)

2,045

6,973 Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains 15,906

15,491

67,326

70,968 Fair value adjustments on securities 768

163

513

(2,037) (Loss)/gain on sale of AFS securities (25,057)

-

(25,057)

6 Total non-interest income (8,383)

15,654

42,782

68,937 Total net revenue 80,038

117,746

411,829

413,534















Provision expense for credit losses 7,000

12,000

31,999

11,000 Non-interest expense













Compensation and benefits 40,095

37,968

159,281

152,741 Occupancy and equipment 8,553

9,431

35,718

37,638 Technology and communications 11,326

9,729

41,878

35,586 Professional services 3,417

3,153

11,643

12,043 Other expenses 11,932

12,350

46,727

41,799 Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses 3,669

(2,617)

6,261

8,909 Total non-interest expense 78,992

70,014

301,508

288,716 Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other 75,323

72,631

295,247

279,807















Income before income taxes $ (5,954)

$ 35,732

$ 78,322

$ 113,818 Income tax (benefit)/expense (4,509)

5,227

8,724

21,285 Net (loss)/income $ (1,445)

$ 30,505

$ 69,598

$ 92,533















Basic (loss)/earnings per common share $ (0.03)

$ 0.69

$ 1.61

$ 2.03 Diluted (loss)/earnings per common share $ (0.03)

$ 0.69

$ 1.60

$ 2.02















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 42,852

44,105

43,288

45,564 Diluted 43,101

44,484

43,504

45,914

















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend)



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Interest income

$ 150,537

$ 148,021

$ 145,425

$ 132,316

$ 121,384

Interest expense

62,116

57,687

52,666

34,783

19,292

Net interest income, non FTE

88,421

90,334

92,759

97,533

102,092

Non-interest income





















Deposit related fees

8,481

8,792

8,571

8,311

8,293

Loan related fees

2,058

2,879

3,189

2,469

2,123

Gain on SBA loan sales

2,382

2,548

2,910

2,494

2,979

Wealth management fees

2,394

2,481

2,583

2,739

2,255

Other

591

1,232

(137)

359

(159)

Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains

15,906

17,932

17,116

16,372

15,491

Fair value adjustments on securities

768

(467)

(22)

234

163

Loss on sale of AFS securities

(25,057)

-

-

-

-

Total non-interest income

(8,383)

17,465

17,094

16,606

15,654

Total net revenue

80,038

107,799

109,853

114,139

117,746

























Provision expense for credit losses

7,000

8,000

8,000

8,999

12,000

Non-interest expense





















Compensation and benefits

40,095

40,155

39,960

39,071

37,968

Occupancy and equipment

8,553

8,816

8,970

9,379

9,431

Technology and communications

11,326

10,616

10,465

9,471

9,729

Professional services

3,417

2,423

2,526

3,277

3,153

Other expenses

11,932

11,896

12,106

10,793

12,350

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

3,669

2,607

21

(36)

(2,617)

Total non-interest expense

78,992

76,513

74,048

71,955

70,014

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other

75,323

73,906

74,027

71,991

72,631

















































Income before income taxes

$ (5,954)

$ 23,286

$ 27,805

$ 33,185

$ 35,732

Income tax (benefit)/expense

(4,509)

3,741

3,944

5,548

5,227

Net (loss)/income

$ (1,445)

$ 19,545

$ 23,861

$ 27,637

$ 30,505

























Diluted (loss)/earnings per common share

$ (0.03)

$ 0.45

$ 0.55

$ 0.63

$ 0.69

























Weighted average shares outstanding:





















Basic

42,852

43,164

43,443

43,693

44,105

Diluted

43,101

43,347

43,532

44,036

44,484



























BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS

Quarters Ended



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022









(in millions)

Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate

Assets





























Commercial real estate

$ 4,469 $ 74 6.45 %

$ 4,385 $ 71 6.32 %

$ 3,934 $ 55 5.46 % Commercial and industrial loans

1,367 26 7.60



1,436 27 7.48



1,471 25 6.62

Residential mortgages

2,656 27 4.06



2,618 26 3.97



2,114 19 3.56

Consumer loans

498 9 7.31



513 9 7.33



563 10 7.00

Total loans

8,990 136 5.97



8,952 133 5.88



8,082 109 5.28

Securities (2)

2,080 12 2.40



2,171 13 2.40



2,294 13 2.20

Short-term investments and loans HFS

350 4 4.22



267 3 4.76



267 2 3.05

Total earning assets

11,420 152 5.26



11,390 149 5.19



10,643 123 4.56

Goodwill and other intangible assets

20







21







25





Other assets

422







449







406





Total assets

$ 11,862







$ 11,860







11,074





































Liabilities and shareholders' equity





























Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 2,488 $ 0 - %

$ 2,553 $ 0 - %

$ 2,876 $ 0 - % NOW and other

833 3 1.38



858 2 1.15



1,395 4 1.11

Money market

2,995 23 3.08



2,697 18 2.69



2,819 8 1.16

Savings

1,062 2 0.90



1,082 2 0.77



1,086 - 0.03

Time

2,558 25 3.77



2,440 22 3.43



1,555 5 1.21

Total deposits

9,936 53 2.11



9,630 44 1.81



9,731 17 0.69

Borrowings (3)

668 9 5.45



1,010 14 5.32



169 2 5.56

Total funding liabilities

10,604 62 2.32



10,640 58 2.15



9,900 19 0.77

































Other liabilities

292







232







208





Total liabilities

10,896







10,872







10,108





































Common shareholders' equity (4)

966







988







966





Total shareholders' equity

966







988







966





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 11,862







$ 11,860







11,074





Net interest margin, FTE





3.11







3.18







3.84

































Supplementary data





























Net Interest Income, non FTE

88.421







90.334







102.092





FTE income adjustment

2.021







1.980







1.845





Net Interest Income, FTE

90.442







92.314







103.937









































(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost. (3) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet. (4) Unrealized gains and losses, net of tax, are included in average equity. Prior period balances and financial metrics have been updated to reflect the current presentation.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS

At or for the Quarters Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands) 2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS



















Commercial real estate $ 4,453

$ 5,288

$ 1,509

$ 2,546

$ 2,434

Commercial and industrial loans 8,712

11,028

15,597

12,155

17,023

Residential mortgages 6,404

8,060

8,722

9,442

8,612

Consumer loans 1,838

2,260

2,560

2,848

3,045

Total non-performing loans 21,407

26,636

28,388

26,991

31,114

Repossessed assets 2,601

2,548

2,549

2,462

2,209

Total non-performing assets $ 24,008

$ 29,184

$ 30,937

$ 29,453

$ 33,323























Total non-performing loans/total loans 0.24 %

0.30 %

0.32 %

0.31 %

0.37 %

Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.19 %

0.24 %

0.26 %

0.24 %

0.29 %























PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS



















Balance at beginning of period $ 102,792

$ 100,219

$ 97,991

$ 96,270

$ 96,013

Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02 -

-

-

(401)

-

Balance after adoption of ASU No. 2022-02 102,792

100,219

97,991

95,869

96,013

Charged-off loans (6,891)

(6,744)

(7,686)

(7,936)

(12,995)

Recoveries on charged-off loans 2,456

1,317

1,914

1,059

1,252

Net loans charged-off (4,435)

(5,427)

(5,772)

(6,877)

(11,743)

Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses 7,000

8,000

8,000

8,999

12,000

Balance at end of period $ 105,357

$ 102,792

$ 100,219

$ 97,991

$ 96,270























Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.17 %

1.14 %

1.13 %

1.13 %

1.15 %

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 492 %

386 %

353 %

363 %

309 %























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS



















Commercial real estate $ 316

$ 97

$ 664

$ 122

$ 187

Commercial and industrial loans (2,309)

(3,345)

(4,146)

(5,695)

(10,914)

Residential mortgages 55

23

(143)

305

192

Home equity 83

208

126

16

(128)

Auto and other consumer (2,580)

(2,410)

(2,273)

(1,625)

(1,080)

Total, net $ (4,435)

$ (5,427)

$ (5,772)

$ (6,877)

$ (11,743)























Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.20 %

0.24 %

0.26 %

0.32 %

0.58 %

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.26 %

0.28 %

0.29 %

0.32 %

0.27 %













































DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS Balance Percent of Total Loans Balance Percent of Total Loans Balance Percent of Total Loans Balance Percent of Total Loans Balance Percent of Total Loans 30-89 Days delinquent $ 22,140 0.24 % $ 18,700 0.21 % $ 15,147 0.17 % $ 14,210 0.16 % $ 12,162 0.15 % 90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 5,537 0.06 % 5,744 0.06 % 7,812 0.09 % 6,937 0.08 % 7,038 0.08 % Total accruing delinquent loans 27,677 0.30 % 24,444 0.27 % 22,959 0.26 % 21,147 0.24 % 19,200 0.23 % Non-performing loans 21,407 0.24 % 26,636 0.30 % 28,399 0.32 % 26,991 0.31 % 31,114 0.37 % Total delinquent and non-performing loans $ 49,084 0.54 % $ 51,080 0.57 % $ 51,358 0.58 % $ 48,138 0.55 % $ 50,314 0.60 %



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.



The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of operating earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for operating revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations. These items primarily include restructuring costs. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch consolidations.



The Company also calculates operating earnings per share based on its measure of operating earnings and diluted common shares. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to merger and acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Adjustments in 2023 were primarily related to branch consolidations, severance charges related to a workforce reduction, and loss on sale of AFS securities. Expense adjustments in 2022 were primarily related to branch consolidations. For 2022, fair value adjustments on securities were primarily due to unrealized equity securities losses due to changes in market conditions. Starting March 31, 2023 fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.



Management believes that the computation of non-GAAP operating earnings and operating earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA



At or for the Quarters Ended





Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands)



2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Total non-interest income



$ (8,383)

$ 17,465

$ 17,094

$ 16,606

$ 15,654

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)



-

-

-

-

(163)

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities



25,057

-

-

-

-

Total operating non-interest income (2)



$ 16,674

$ 17,465

$ 17,094

$ 16,606

$ 15,491



























Total revenue (A)

$ 80,038

$ 107,799

$ 109,853

$ 114,139

$ 117,746

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)



-

-

-

-

(163)

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities



25,057

-

-

-

-

Total operating revenue (2) (B)

$ 105,095

$ 107,799

$ 109,853

$ 114,139

$ 117,583



























Total non-interest expense (C)

$ 78,992

$ 76,513

$ 74,048

$ 71,955

$ 70,014

Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses



(3,669)

(2,607)

(21)

36

2,617

Operating non-interest expense (2) (D)

$ 75,323

$ 73,906

$ 74,027

$ 71,991

$ 72,631



























Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C)

$ 1,046

$ 31,286

$ 35,805

$ 42,184

$ 47,732

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2) (B-D)

29,772

33,893

35,826

42,148

44,952



























Net (loss)/income



$ (1,445)

$ 19,545

$ 23,861

$ 27,637

$ 30,505

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)



-

-

-

-

(163)

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities



25,057

-

-

-

-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses



3,669

2,607

21

(36)

(2,617)

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit



(7,091)

(636)

(4)

7

529

Total operating income (2) (E)

$ 20,190

$ 21,516

$ 23,878

$ 27,608

$ 28,254



























(in millions, except per share data)























Total average assets (F)

$ 11,862

$ 11,860

$ 12,057

$ 11,569

$ 11,074

Total average shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (G)

966

988

1,004

978

966

Total average shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (H)

1,240

1,231

1,221

1,214

1,213

Total average tangible shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2) (I)

946

967

981

954

941

Total average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2) (J)

1,220

1,210

1,198

1,190

1,188

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period



(143)

(218)

(186)

(159)

(181)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2) (K)

993

930

951

972

930

Total tangible assets, end of period (2) (L)

12,411

12,119

12,068

12,297

11,638



























Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) (M)

43,501

43,822

44,033

44,411

44,361

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

43,101

43,347

43,532

44,036

44,484



























Earnings per common share, diluted (2)



$ (0.03)

$ 0.45

$ 0.55

$ 0.63

$ 0.69

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2) (E/N)

0.47

0.50

0.55

0.63

0.64

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2) (K/M)

22.82

21.23

21.60

21.89

20.95

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (K/L)

8.00

7.68

7.88

7.91

7.99



























Performance ratios (3)























Return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities



(0.60) % 7.91 % 9.51 % 11.31 % 12.63 % Return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities



(0.47)

6.35

7.82

9.11

10.06

Operating return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2) (E/G)

8.36

8.71

9.51

11.30

11.70

Operating return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (E/H)

6.51

6.99

7.82

9.10

9.32

Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)



(0.24)

8.45

10.09

11.96

13.36

Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)



(0.18)

6.76

8.26

9.59

10.59

Operating return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4) (E+Q)/(I)

8.90

9.27

10.09

11.96

12.40

Operating return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4) (E+Q)/(J)

6.91

7.41

8.27

9.59

9.83

Return on assets



(0.05)

0.66

0.79

0.96

1.10

Operating return on assets (2) (E/F)

0.68

0.73

0.79

0.95

1.02

Efficiency ratio (2) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

67.77

65.05

63.57

59.51

58.25





















































Supplementary data (in thousands)























Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5) (O)

$ 2,252

$ 1,979

$ 2,735

$ 2,897

$ 3,068

Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (6) (P)

(2,060)

(1,463)

(2,210)

(2,285)

(2,355)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

193

516

525

612

713



























Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 1,205

$ 1,205

$ 1,205

$ 1,205

$ 1,277

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

2,021

1,980

1,962

1,908

1,845

























































(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. (3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate. (5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments. (6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED



At or for the Years Ended





Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands)



2023

2022

Total non-interest income



$ 42,782

$ 68,937

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)



-

2,037

Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities



25,057

(6)

Total operating non-interest income (2)



$ 67,839

$ 70,968















Total revenue (A)

$ 411,829

$ 413,534

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)



-

2,037

Adj: Loss/(gain) on sale of AFS securities



25,057

(6)

Total operating revenue (2) (B)

$ 436,886

$ 415,565















Total non-interest expense (C)

$ 301,508

$ 288,716

Less: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses



(6,261)

(8,909)

Operating non-interest expense (2) (D)

$ 295,247

$ 279,807















Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C)

$ 110,321

$ 124,818

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2) (B-D)

141,639

135,758















Net income



$ 69,598

$ 92,533

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)



-

2,037

Adj: Loss/(gain) on sale of AFS securities



25,057

(6)

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses



6,261

8,909

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit



(7,723)

(2,940)

Total operating income (2) (E)

$ 93,193

$ 100,533















(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets (F)

$ 11,838

$ 11,216

Total average shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (G)

984

1,063

Total average shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (H)

1,226

1,193

Total average tangible shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2) (I)

962

1,036

Total average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2) (J)

1,204

1,166

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period



(143)

(181)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2) (K)

993

930

Total tangible assets, end of period (2) (L)

12,411

11,638















Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) (M)

43,501

44,361

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

43,504

45,914















Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2)



$ 1.60

$ 2.02

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2) (E/N)

2.14

2.19

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2) (K/M)

22.82

20.95

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (K/L)

8.00

7.99















Performance ratios (3)











Return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities



7.07 % 8.70 % Return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities



5.68

7.76

Operating return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2) (E/G)

9.47

9.46

Operating return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2) (E/H)

7.60

8.43

Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)



7.60

9.29

Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)



6.07

8.26

Operating return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4) (E+Q)/(I)

10.05

10.07

Operating return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4) (E+Q)/(J)

8.03

8.94

Return on assets



0.59

0.82

Operating return on assets (2) (E/F)

0.79

0.90

Efficiency ratio (2) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

63.88

64.31

Net interest margin, FTE



3.27

3.26





























Supplementary data (in thousands)











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5) (O)

$ 9,863

$ 4,880

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (6) (P)

(8,018)

(3,508)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

1,845

1,372















Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 4,820

$ 5,134

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

7,870

6,644

































(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. (3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate. (5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments. (6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

