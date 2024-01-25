Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Bohrprogramm soll hochgradige Uranmineralisierung bestätigen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923691 | ISIN: US42722X1063 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.01.24
15:30 Uhr
20,880 US-Dollar
-0,080
-0,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.01.2024 | 14:00
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Heritage Financial Corporation: Heritage Financial Announces Fourth Quarter And Annual 2023 Results And Declares Regular Cash Dividend

  • Net income was $6.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $18.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Significant items in the fourth quarter of 2023 results include a loss on sale of securities totaling $10.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, and costs relating to expense management measures totaling $2.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.
  • Book value per share increased to $24.44 at December 31, 2023, compared to $23.31 at September 30, 2023 . Tangible book value per share increased to $17.40 at December 31, 2023, compared to $16.25 at September 30, 2023 (1).
  • Capital remains strong with a leverage ratio of 10.0% and a total capital ratio of 14.1% at December 31, 2023 .
  • Loans receivable increased $68.8 million, or 1.6%, during the fourth quarter of 2023 and $284.8 million, or 7.0% during the year ended December 31, 2023 .
  • Net interest margin was 3.41% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 3.47% for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Cost of total deposits was 1.01% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 0.83% for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.23 per share on January 24, 2024, an increase of 4.5% from the $0.22 regular cash dividend per share declared in the fourth quarter of 2023.

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $18.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $0.18 compared to $0.51 for the third quarter of 2023 and $0.64 for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income for the year ended 2023 totaled $61.8 million, or $1.75 per diluted share as compared to $81.9 million, or $2.31 per diluted share for 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company incurred a pre-tax loss of $10.0 million on the sale of investment securities due to the strategic repositioning of its investment portfolio, which affected diluted earnings per share by $0.22 for the quarter. The Company sold $151.8 million in investment securities with an estimated weighted average book yield of 2.41% and purchased $140.7 million of investment securities with an estimated weighted average book yield of 6.08%. The remaining proceeds from sales were invested in interest earning deposits. As a result of these actions, we anticipate an estimated annualized improvement of $5.3 million in interest income.

Further, costs relating to expense management measures totaling $2.0 million were recognized in the fourth quarter relating to contract renewal negotiations, contract cancellations and severance payments which were undertaken to improve future earnings. These noninterest expenses impacted diluted earnings per share by $0.04 for the quarter. These costs, in addition to approximately $1.2 million of severance costs incurred in the first quarter of 2024 due to staff reductions, are expected to provide annualized costs savings of approximately $5.3 million in future periods.

Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "We are pleased with our accomplishments in the fourth quarter which included strong loan growth, expense management measures and repositioning of our investment portfolio. Although costs related to these activities are impacting current earnings, we expect enhanced earnings in future periods. We believe these actions, coupled with our strong balance sheet, will provide sustainable long-term returns for our shareholders.

We are also pleased to report that Heritage Bank is partnering with Community Roots Housing on the renovation of the historic Devonshire Apartments. This project will preserve 62 units of affordable housing in Seattle's Belltown Neighborhood. Heritage provided a $16.9 million construction loan and $2.6 million permanent loan to update the building, which was originally built in 1925. The renovations will provide significant seismic upgrades, make the building more energy efficient and improve living conditions for residents, all while preserving the historic brickwork façade. The project will continue to provide affordable housing, serving residents earning 50% to 60% of the Area Median Income. Heritage is proud to be a partner in preserving aging affordable housing stock in Seattle ."

Financial Highlights

The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:


As of or for the Quarter Ended


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income

$ 6,233


$ 18,219


$ 22,544

Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1)

$ 8,001


$ 20,919


$ 29,299

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.18


$ 0.51


$ 0.64

Return on average assets(2)

0.35 %


1.00 %


1.26 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(1)(2)

0.44 %


1.15 %


1.64 %

Return on average common equity(2)

3.04 %


8.80 %


11.46 %

Return on average tangible common equity(1)(2)

4.69 %


12.90 %


17.21 %

Net interest margin(2)

3.41 %


3.47 %


3.98 %

Cost of total deposits(2)

1.01 %


0.83 %


0.16 %

Efficiency ratio

84.2 %


66.2 %


58.0 %

Noninterest expense to average total assets(2)

2.37 %


2.25 %


2.26 %

Total assets

$ 7,174,957


$ 7,150,588


$ 6,980,100

Loans receivable, net

$ 4,287,628


$ 4,219,911


$ 4,007,872

Total deposits

$ 5,599,872


$ 5,635,187


$ 5,924,840

Loan to deposit ratio(3)

77.4 %


75.7 %


68.4 %

Book value per share

$ 24.44


$ 23.31


$ 22.73

Tangible book value per share(1)

$ 17.40


$ 16.25


$ 15.66



(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

(2)

Annualized.

(3)

Loans receivable divided by total deposits.

Balance Sheet

Total investment securities decreased $20.6 million, or 1.1%, to $1.87 billion at December 31, 2023 from $1.89 billion at September 30, 2023 . As previously discussed, the Company sold $151.8 million in investment securities at a loss of $10.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. These funds were redeployed in investment purchases of $140.7 million and interest earning deposits.

The following table summarizes the Company's investment securities at the dates indicated:


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


$ Change in
Fair Value


Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized
Loss


Fair Value


Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized
Loss


Fair
Value



(Dollars in thousands)

Investment securities available for sale:

U.S. government and agency securities

$ 16,047


$ (2,297)


$ 13,750


$ 23,533


$ (3,109)


$ 20,424


$ (6,674)

Municipal securities

92,231


(12,706)


79,525


126,763


(19,958)


106,805


(27,280)

Residential CMO and MBS(1)

555,518


(43,469)


512,049


468,174


(66,993)


401,181


110,868

Commercial CMO and MBS(1)

538,910


(34,652)


504,258


651,713


(54,500)


597,213


(92,955)

Corporate obligations

7,745


(132)


7,613


4,000


(220)


3,780


3,833

Other asset-backed securities

17,336


(178)


17,158


18,317


(173)


18,144


(986)

Total

$ 1,227,787


$ (93,434)


$ 1,134,353


$ 1,292,500


$ (144,953)


$ 1,147,547


$ (13,194)


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


$ Change in
Amortized Cost


Amortized
Cost


Net

Unrecognized
Loss


Fair Value


Amortized
Cost


Net

Unrecognized
Loss


Fair Value



(Dollars in thousands)

Investment securities held to maturity:

U.S. government and agency securities

$ 151,075


$ (27,701)


$ 123,374


$ 151,040


$ (35,221)


$ 115,819


$ 35

Residential CMO and MBS(1)

267,204


(14,101)


253,103


273,609


(27,445)


246,164


(6,405)

Commercial CMO and MBS(1)

321,163


(35,190)


285,973


322,196


(47,922)


274,274


(1,033)

Total

$ 739,442


$ (76,992)


$ 662,450


$ 746,845


$ (110,588)


$ 636,257


$ (7,403)















Total investment securities

$ 1,967,229


$ (170,426)


$ 1,796,803


$ 2,039,345


$ (255,541)


$ 1,783,804





(1)

U.S. government agency and government-sponsored enterprise mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Loans receivable increased $68.8 million, or 1.6%, to $4.34 billion at December 31, 2023 from $4.27 billion at September 30, 2023 . New loans funded in the fourth quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2023 totaled $113.4 million and $98.5 million, respectively. Loan prepayments decreased slightly during the fourth quarter of 2023 to $42.8 million, compared to $60.6 million during the third quarter of 2023.

Commercial and industrial loans increased $27.0 million, or 3.9%, due primarily to new loan production of $54.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 offset partially by repayments. Commercial and multifamily construction loans increased $25.8 million, or 8.3% due primarily to advances on outstanding commitments.

The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


Change


Balance


% of
Total


Balance


% of
Total


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial business:












Commercial and industrial

$ 718,291


16.6 %


$ 691,318


16.2 %


$ 26,973


3.9 %

Owner-occupied commercial real estate
("CRE")

958,620


22.1


953,779


22.4


4,841


0.5

Non-owner occupied CRE

1,697,574


39.1


1,690,099


39.5


7,475


0.4

Total commercial business

3,374,485


77.8


3,335,196


78.1


39,289


1.2

Residential real estate

375,342


8.7


377,448


8.8


(2,106)


(0.6)

Real estate construction and land development:












Residential

78,610


1.8


70,804


1.7


7,806


11.0

Commercial and multifamily

335,819


7.7


310,024


7.3


25,795


8.3

Total real estate construction and land
development

414,429


9.5


380,828


9.0


33,601


8.8

Consumer

171,371


4.0


173,386


4.1


(2,015)


(1.2)

Loans receivable

4,335,627


100.0 %


4,266,858


100.0 %


68,769


1.6

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(47,999)




(46,947)




(1,052)


2.2

Loans receivable, net

$ 4,287,628




$ 4,219,911




$ 67,717


1.6 %

Total deposits decreased $35.3 million, or 0.6%, to $5.60 billion at December 31, 2023 from $5.64 billion at September 30, 2023 . Certificates of deposit increased $64.4 million, or 10.2%, from September 30, 2023 primarily due to transfers from non-maturity deposit accounts as customers moved balances to higher yielding accounts.

The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


Change


Balance


% of
Total


Balance


% of
Total


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest demand deposits

$ 1,715,847


30.7 %


$ 1,789,293


31.7 %


$ (73,446)


(4.1) %

Interest bearing demand deposits

1,608,745


28.7


1,630,007


28.9


(21,262)


(1.3)

Money market accounts

1,094,351


19.5


1,081,253


19.2


13,098


1.2

Savings accounts

487,956


8.7


506,028


9.0


(18,072)


(3.6)

Total non-maturity deposits

4,906,899


87.6


5,006,581


88.8


(99,682)


(2.0)

Certificates of deposit

692,973


12.4


628,606


11.2


64,367


10.2

Total deposits

$ 5,599,872


100.0 %


$ 5,635,187


100.0 %


$ (35,315)


(0.6) %

The Company discontinued offering securities sold under agreement to repurchase during the fourth quarter of 2023. Total securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $23.2 million at September 30, 2023 .

Total borrowings were $500.0 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $450.0 million at September 30, 2023 . Borrowings of $50.0 million at a rate 5.09% were paid off and were offset by advances of $100.0 million at a rate of 4.89% during the fourth quarter of 2023. All borrowings were from the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"). The BTFP offers loans of up to one year in length to institutions pledging eligible investment securities. The advance rate on the collateral is at par value.

Total stockholders' equity increased $39.7 million, or 4.9%, to $853.3 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $813.5 million at September 30, 2023 due primarily to a decrease of $40.2 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of increasing fair values of investment securities available for sale and $6.2 million of net income recognized for the quarter offset partially by $7.7 million in dividends paid to common shareholders.

The Company and Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized".

The following table summarizes capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


Change

Stockholders' equity to total assets

11.9 %


11.4 %


0.5 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

8.8


8.2


0.6

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2)

12.9


12.9


-

Leverage ratio (2)

10.0


9.9


0.1

Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

13.3


13.3


-

Total capital ratio (2)

14.1


14.1


-



(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

(2)

Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.11% at December 31, 2023 compared to 1.10% at September 30, 2023 . During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $1.7 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared to a $635,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on loans during the third quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses on loans during the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by loan growth during the quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $246,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments compared to a $243,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the third quarter of 2023. The reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the fourth quarter of 2023 was due primarily to a $39.0 million decrease in the unfunded exposure on construction loans.

The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded, and the related provision for (reversal of) credit losses for the periods indicated:


As of or for the Quarter Ended


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


December 31, 2022


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of
period

$ 46,947


$ 1,534


$ 48,481


$ 46,408


$ 1,777


$ 48,185


$ 42,089


$ 1,023


$ 43,112

Provision for (reversal
of) credit losses

1,670


(246)


1,424


(635)


(243)


(878)


689


721


1,410

(Net charge-offs) net
recoveries

(618)


-


(618)


1,174


-

-

1,174


208


-


208

Balance, end of period

$ 47,999


$ 1,288


$ 49,287


$ 46,947


$ 1,534


$ 48,481


$ 42,986


$ 1,744


$ 44,730

Credit Quality

The percentage of classified loans to loans receivable increased slightly to 1.61% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.47% at September 30, 2023 . Classified loans include loans rated substandard or worse. Total classified loans and loans designated as special mention increased by $14.9 million to $149.7 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $134.8 million at September 30, 2023 . This increase was primarily due to the transfer of a $7.1 million commercial and industrial loan to special mention and a $6.0 million commercial and industrial lending relationship to substandard offset partially by repayments and transfers of previously classified and special mention loans to a pass rating.

The following table illustrates total loans by risk rating and their respective percentage of total loans at the dates indicated:


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


Balance


% of
Total


Balance


% of
Total


(Dollars in thousands)

Risk Rating:








Pass

$ 4,185,893


96.6 %


$ 4,132,053


96.8 %

Special Mention

79,977


1.8


72,152


1.7

Substandard

69,757


1.6


62,653


1.5

Total

$ 4,335,627


100.0 %


$ 4,266,858


100.0 %

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.10% and 0.07% at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Nonaccrual loans increased primarily due to the addition of a $2.1 million commercial and industrial loan during the fourth quarter of 2023 which is 100% government guaranteed. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:


Quarter Ended


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022


(In thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$ 3,065


$ 4,630


$ 6,234

Additions

2,149


440


605

Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status

(333)


(81)


(828)

Payoffs

(413)


(1,924)


(105)

Balance, end of period

$ 4,468


$ 3,065


$ 5,906

Liquidity

Total liquidity sources available at December 31, 2023 were $2.86 billion . This includes internal as well as external sources of liquidity. The Company has access to FHLB advances, the FRB Discount Window and BTFP. The Company's available liquidity sources at December 31, 2023 represented a coverage ratio of 51.1% of total deposits and 136.3% of estimated uninsured deposits.

The following table summarizes the Company's available liquidity:


Quarter Ended


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


(Dollars in thousands)

FRB borrowing availability

$ 819,492


$ 823,117

FHLB borrowing availability(1)

1,417,518


1,202,172

Unencumbered investment securities available for sale(2)

756,258


779,871

Cash and cash equivalents

224,973


220,503

Fed funds line borrowing availability with correspondent banks

145,000


145,000

Total sources of liquidity

3,363,241


3,170,663

Less: Borrowings outstanding

(500,000)


(450,000)

Total available liquidity

$ 2,863,241


$ 2,720,663



(1)

Includes FHLB total borrowing availability of $1.42 billion at December 31, 2023 based on pledged assets, however, maximum credit capacity is 45% of the Bank's total assets one quarter in arrears or $3.22 billion.

(2)

Investment securities available for sale at fair value.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $1.7 million, or 3.1%, during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 due primarily to an increase of $2.5 million in interest expense partially offset by a $795,000 increase in interest income. Net interest margin decreased six basis points to 3.41% during the fourth quarter of 2023 from 3.47% during the third quarter of 2023.

The cost of interest bearing deposits increased 25 basis points to 1.48% for the fourth quarter of 2023 from 1.23% for the third quarter of 2023.

This increase was primarily due to customers transferring balances from non-maturity deposits to higher rate certificates of deposit. The yield on interest earning assets increased 12 basis points to 4.70% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 4.58% for the third quarter of 2023. The yield on loans receivable, net increased five basis points to 5.35% during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 5.30% during the third quarter of 2023 due to higher rates on new and renewed loans and recoveries of interest on loans classified as nonaccrual loans that paid off during the quarter which contributed three basis points to the yield on loans receivable. The yield on taxable securities increased 15 basis points to 3.15% during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 3.00% during the third quarter of 2023 due to sales of $151.8 million of lower yielding investments with a weighted average yield of 2.41% offset by purchases of $140.7 million of higher yielding investments with a weighted average yield of 6.08%.

Net interest income decreased $9.2 million, or 14.6%, during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and the net interest margin decreased 57 basis points from 3.98% during this same period. The decrease was due primarily to an increase in interest expense due to an increase in deposit rates and borrowing expense partially offset by an increase in yields earned on interest earning assets following increases in market interest rates.

The following table provides relevant net interest income information for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


December 31, 2022


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest Earning Assets:


















Loans receivable, net (2)(3)

$ 4,233,743


$ 57,092


5.35 %


$ 4,201,554


$ 56,119


5.30 %


$ 3,963,042


$ 48,513


4.86 %

Taxable securities

1,824,205


14,488


3.15


1,931,649


14,590


3.00


1,983,178


14,655


2.93

Nontaxable securities (3)

37,382


300


3.18


60,654


448


2.93


123,430


843


2.71

Interest earning deposits

174,475


2,382


5.42


169,186


2,310


5.42


222,538


2,010


3.58

Total interest earning assets

6,269,805


74,262


4.70 %


6,363,043


73,467


4.58 %


6,292,188


66,021


4.16 %

Noninterest earning assets

871,071






849,689






808,656





Total assets

$ 7,140,876






$ 7,212,732






$ 7,100,844





Interest Bearing Liabilities:


















Certificates of deposit

$ 638,101


$ 6,261


3.89 %


$ 553,015


$ 4,585


3.29 %


$ 299,364


$ 455


0.60 %

Savings accounts

497,484


231


0.18


523,882


172


0.13


632,536


107


0.07

Interest bearing demand and
money market accounts

2,713,482


7,846


1.15


2,764,251


7,120


1.02


2,946,425


1,895


0.26

Total interest bearing deposits

3,849,067


14,338


1.48


3,841,148


11,877


1.23


3,878,325


2,457


0.25

Junior subordinated debentures

21,729


553


10.10


21,649


540


9.90


21,430


410


7.59

Securities sold under agreement
to repurchase

17,511


5


0.11


31,729


38


0.48


43,694


41


0.37

Borrowings

459,784


5,495


4.74


451,032


5,394


4.74


543


6


4.38

Total interest bearing
liabilities

4,348,091


20,391


1.86 %


4,345,558


17,849


1.63 %


3,943,992


2,914


0.29 %

Noninterest demand deposits

1,772,261






1,859,374






2,239,806





Other noninterest bearing
liabilities

207,141






186,306






136,645





Stockholders' equity

813,383






821,494






780,401





Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity

$ 7,140,876






$ 7,212,732






$ 7,100,844





Net interest income and spread



$ 53,871


2.84 %




$ 55,618


2.95 %




$ 63,107


3.87 %

Net interest margin





3.41 %






3.47 %






3.98 %



(1)

Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances.

(2)

Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $832,000, $940,000 and $723,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023, third quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.

(3)

Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $9.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 from the third quarter of 2023 and decreased $9.7 million from the same period in 2022 due primarily to a $10.0 million pre-tax loss on the sale of investment securities available for sale. Card revenue decreased during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 due to annual incentives of $250,000 recognized in the third quarter of 2023 as well as general declines in income due to lower transaction account volume. Other income decreased during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 due to a $610,000 gain on sale of the Ellensburg branch which was recognized in the third quarter of 2023.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


Quarter Over
Quarter Change


Prior Year
Quarter Change


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022


$


%


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Service charges and other fees

$ 2,804


$ 2,856


$ 2,651


$ (52)


(1.8) %


$ 153


5.8 %

Card revenue

1,944


2,273


2,111


(329)


(14.5)


(167)


(7.9)

Loss on sale of investment securities

(10,005)


(1,940)


(256)


(8,065)


415.7


(9,749)


3808.2

Gain on sale of loans, net

36


157


40


(121)


(77.1)


(4)


(10.0)

Interest rate swap fees

-


62


19


(62)


(100.0)


(19)


(100.0)

Bank owned life insurance income

654


734


565


(80)


(10.9)


89


15.8

Other income

1,420


2,129


1,454


(709)


(33.3)


(34)


(2.3)

Total noninterest income

$ (3,147)


$ 6,271


$ 6,584


$ (9,418)


(150.2) %


$ (9,731)


(147.8) %

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $1.8 million, or 4.3%, during the fourth quarter of 2023 from the third quarter of 2023. Compensation and employee benefits expenses decreased primarily due to a reduction in employees and included $148,000 in severance costs. Data processing expenses increased due primarily to a $320,000 accrual for the early termination of a technology-related contract. Marketing expenses increased due to an increase in marketing efforts during the fourth quarter of 2023. Professional services increased due primarily to a $1.5 million expense related to renewal of the core vendor contract during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense increased $2.3 million, or 5.8%, during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Occupancy and equipment expense increased due primarily to our expansion into Boise, Idaho and annual increases in lease expenses. Federal deposit insurance premiums increased due to the increase in the assessment rate starting in January 2023 . Data processing expenses and professional services increased primarily due to the same reasons stated above.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


Quarter Over
Quarter Change


Prior Year
Quarter Change


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022


$


%


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Compensation and employee
benefits

$ 24,758


$ 25,008


$ 24,856


$ (250)


(1.0) %


$ (98)


(0.4) %

Occupancy and equipment

4,784


4,814


4,541


(30)


(0.6)


243


5.4

Data processing

4,863


4,366


4,369


497


11.4


494


11.3

Marketing

698


389


675


309


79.4


23


3.4

Professional services

2,266


582


630


1,684


289.3


1,636


259.7

State/municipal business and use
taxes

909


1,088


1,008


(179)


(16.5)


(99)


(9.8)

Federal deposit insurance premium

847


818


490


29


3.5


357


72.9

Amortization of intangible assets

593


595


671


(2)


(0.3)


(78)


(11.6)

Other expense

3,005


3,310


3,152


(305)


(9.2)


(147)


(4.7)

Total noninterest expense

$ 42,723


$ 40,970


$ 40,392


$ 1,753


4.3 %


$ 2,331


5.8 %

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense decreased during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in income before income taxes. Additionally, the effective income tax rate was lower during the fourth quarter of 2023, resulting from a decrease in annual pre-tax income for the year ended 2023 which increased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and tax credits. The effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 15.3% as compared to 17.7% for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


Change


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022


Quarter Over
Quarter

Prior Year
Quarter


(Dollars in thousands)

Income before income taxes

$ 6,577


$ 21,797


$ 27,889


$ (15,220)


$ (21,312)

Income tax expense

$ 344


$ 3,578


$ 5,345


$ (3,234)


$ (5,001)

Effective income tax rate

5.2 %


16.4 %


19.2 %


(11.2) %


(14.0) %

Dividends

On January 24, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable on February 22, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time . To access the call, please dial (833) 470-1428 -- access code 290327 a few minutes prior to 10:00 a.m. Pacific time . The call will be available for replay through February 1, 2024 by dialing (866) 813-9403 -- access code 301843.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia -based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 50 banking offices in Washington, Oregon and Idaho . Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: changes in general economic conditions nationally or in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth, or increased political instability due to acts of war; changes in the interest rate environment, including prior increases in the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") benchmark rate and duration at which such increased interest rate levels are maintained, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of continuing inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the effects of any federal government shutdown; changes in the interest rate environment; the quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact of any adverse changes including market liquidity within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company's businesses, customers, borrowings, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, including the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; and other factors described in Heritage's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to the Company and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except shares)



December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022

Assets






Cash on hand and in banks

$ 55,851


$ 61,568


$ 74,295

Interest earning deposits

169,122


158,935


29,295

Cash and cash equivalents

224,973


220,503


103,590

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of
$1,227,787, $1,292,500 and $1,460,033, respectively)

1,134,353


1,147,547


1,331,443

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of
$662,450, $636,257 and $673,434, respectively)

739,442


746,845


766,396

Total investment securities

1,873,795


1,894,392


2,097,839

Loans held for sale

-


263


-

Loans receivable

4,335,627


4,266,858


4,050,858

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(47,999)


(46,947)


(42,986)

Loans receivable, net

4,287,628


4,219,911


4,007,872

Premises and equipment, net

74,899


76,436


76,930

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

4,186


8,373


8,916

Bank owned life insurance

125,655


123,639


122,059

Accrued interest receivable

19,518


18,794


18,547

Prepaid expenses and other assets

318,571


341,952


296,181

Other intangible assets, net

4,793


5,386


7,227

Goodwill

240,939


240,939


240,939

Total assets

$ 7,174,957


$ 7,150,588


$ 6,980,100







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Deposits

$ 5,599,872


$ 5,635,187


$ 5,907,420

Deposits held for sale

-


-


17,420

Total deposits

5,599,872


5,635,187


5,924,840

Borrowings

500,000


450,000


-

Junior subordinated debentures

21,765


21,692


21,473

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

-


23,158


46,597

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

200,059


207,005


189,297

Total liabilities

6,321,696


6,337,042


6,182,207







Common stock

549,748


548,652


552,397

Retained earnings

375,989


377,522


345,346

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(72,476)


(112,628)


(99,850)

Total stockholders' equity

853,261


813,546


797,893

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,174,957


$ 7,150,588


$ 6,980,100







Shares outstanding

34,906,233


34,901,076


35,106,697

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended


Year Ended


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2023


December 31,
2022

Interest Income










Interest and fees on loans

$ 57,092


$ 56,119


$ 48,513


$ 217,284


$ 174,275

Taxable interest on investment
securities

14,488


14,590


14,655


58,509


40,627

Nontaxable interest on investment
securities

300


448


843


1,854


3,488

Interest on interest earning deposits

2,382


2,310


2,010


6,818


9,067

Total interest income

74,262


73,467


66,021


284,465


227,457

Interest Expense










Deposits

14,338


11,877


2,457


39,350


6,772

Junior subordinated debentures

553


540


410


2,074


1,156

Securities sold under agreement to
repurchase

5


38


41


153


138

Borrowings

5,495


5,394


6


17,733


6

Total interest expense

20,391


17,849


2,914


59,310


8,072

Net interest income

53,871


55,618


63,107


225,155


219,385

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

1,424


(878)


1,410


4,280


(1,426)

Net interest income after
provision for (reversal of)
credit losses

52,447


56,496


61,697


220,875


220,811

Noninterest Income










Service charges and other fees

2,804


2,856


2,651


10,966


10,390

Card revenue

1,944


2,273


2,111


8,340


8,885

Loss on sale of investment securities,
net

(10,005)


(1,940)


(256)


(12,231)


(256)

Gain on sale of loans, net

36


157


40


343


633

Interest rate swap fees

-


62


19


230


402

Bank owned life insurance income

654


734


565


2,934


3,747

Gain on sale of other assets, net

-


-


-


2


469

Other income

1,420


2,129


1,454


8,079


5,321

Total noninterest income

(3,147)


6,271


6,584


18,663


29,591

Noninterest Expense










Compensation and employee benefits

24,758


25,008


24,856


100,083


92,092

Occupancy and equipment

4,784


4,814


4,541


19,156


17,465

Data processing

4,863


4,366


4,369


18,071


16,800

Marketing

698


389


675


1,930


1,643

Professional services

2,266


582


630


4,227


2,497

State/municipal business and use
taxes

909


1,088


1,008


4,059


3,634

Federal deposit insurance premium

847


818


490


3,312


2,015

Amortization of intangible assets

593


595


671


2,434


2,750

Other expense

3,005


3,310


3,152


13,351


12,070

Total noninterest expense

42,723


40,970


40,392


166,623


150,966

Income before income taxes

6,577


21,797


27,889


72,915


99,436

Income tax expense

344


3,578


5,345


11,160


17,561

Net income

$ 6,233


$ 18,219


$ 22,544


$ 61,755


$ 81,875











Basic earnings per share

$ 0.18


$ 0.52


$ 0.64


$ 1.76


$ 2.33

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.18


$ 0.51


$ 0.64


$ 1.75


$ 2.31

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.22


$ 0.22


$ 0.21


$ 0.88


$ 0.84

Average shares outstanding - basic

34,902,029


35,022,676


35,104,701


35,022,247


35,103,465

Average shares outstanding - diluted

35,084,635


35,115,165


35,480,848


35,258,189


35,463,896

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:



Quarter Ended


Year Ended


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022


December 31,
2023


December 31,
2022

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:





Balance, beginning of period

$ 46,947


$ 46,408


$ 42,089


$ 42,986


$ 42,361

Provision for (reversal of) credit
losses on loans

1,670


(635)


689


4,736


(563)

Charge-offs:










Commercial business

(543)


(15)


-


(719)


(316)

Residential real estate

-


-


-


-


(30)

Real estate construction and land
development

-


-


-


-


-

Consumer

(166)


(123)


(151)


(586)


(547)

Total charge-offs

(709)


(138)


(151)


(1,305)


(893)

Recoveries:










Commercial business

30


1,253


53


1,372


929

Residential real estate

-


-


-


-


3

Real estate construction and land
development

-


-


210


-


384

Consumer

61


59


96


210


765

Total recoveries

91


1,312


359


1,582


2,081

Net (charge-offs) / recoveries

(618)


1,174


208


277


1,188

Balance, end of period

$ 47,999


$ 46,947


$ 42,986


$ 47,999


$ 42,986

Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans
to average loans receivable, net(1)

0.06 %


(0.11) %


(0.02) %


(0.01) %


(0.03) %


(1)

Annualized.


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022

Nonperforming Assets:






Nonaccrual loans:






Commercial business

$ 4,468


$ 3,065


$ 5,869

Real estate construction and land development

-


-


37

Total nonaccrual loans

4,468


3,065


5,906

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

1,293


2,158


1,615

Total nonperforming loans

5,761


5,223


7,521

Other real estate owned

-


-


-

Nonperforming assets

$ 5,761


$ 5,223


$ 7,521







ACL on loans to:






Loans receivable

1.11 %


1.10 %


1.06 %

Nonaccrual loans

1,074.28 %


1,531.71 %


727.84 %

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.10 %


0.07 %


0.15 %

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.13 %


0.12 %


0.19 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.08 %


0.07 %


0.11 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:



Year Ended December 31,


2023


2022


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Interest Earning Assets:












Loans receivable, net(2)(3)

$ 4,155,722


$ 217,284


5.23 %


$ 3,852,604


$ 174,275


4.52 %

Taxable securities

1,937,603


58,509


3.02


1,646,058


40,627


2.47

Nontaxable securities(3)

63,051


1,854


2.94


135,004


3,488


2.58

Interest earning deposits

129,807


6,818


5.25


913,374


9,067


0.99

Total interest earning assets

6,286,183


284,465


4.53 %


6,547,040


227,457


3.47 %

Noninterest earning assets

853,841






774,415





Total assets

$ 7,140,024






$ 7,321,455





Interest Bearing Liabilities:












Certificates of deposit

$ 491,653


$ 14,554


2.96 %


$ 313,712


$ 1,407


0.45 %

Savings accounts

543,096


701


0.13


646,565


381


0.06

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts

2,771,981


24,095


0.87


3,036,031


4,984


0.16

Total interest bearing deposits

3,806,730


39,350


1.03


3,996,308


6,772


0.17

Junior subordinated debentures

21,615


2,074


9.60


21,322


1,156


5.42

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

32,976


153


0.46


46,209


138


0.30

Borrowings

369,665


17,733


4.80 %


137


6


4.38 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

4,230,986


59,310


1.40 %


4,063,976


8,072


0.20 %

Noninterest demand deposits

1,899,317






2,326,178





Other noninterest bearing liabilities

191,679






119,359





Stockholders' equity

818,042






811,942





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,140,024






$ 7,321,455





Net interest income and spread



$ 225,155


3.13 %




$ 219,385


3.27 %

Net interest margin





3.58 %






3.35 %


(1)

Average balances are calculated using daily balances.

(2)

Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $3.3 million and $7.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(3)

Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022

Earnings:










Net interest income

$ 53,871


$ 55,618


$ 55,824


$ 59,842


$ 63,107

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

1,424


(878)


1,909


1,825


1,410

Noninterest income

(3,147)


6,271


7,281


8,258


6,584

Noninterest expense

42,723


40,970


41,325


41,605


40,392

Net income

6,233


18,219


16,846


20,457


22,544

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (3)

8,001


20,919


21,780


26,495


29,299

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.18


$ 0.52


$ 0.48


$ 0.58


$ 0.64

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.18


$ 0.51


$ 0.48


$ 0.58


$ 0.64

Average Balances:










Loans receivable, net (1)

$ 4,233,743


$ 4,201,554


$ 4,145,556


$ 4,039,395


$ 3,963,042

Total investment securities

1,861,587


1,992,303


2,061,100


2,090,232


2,106,608

Total interest earning assets

6,269,805


6,363,043


6,297,410


6,213,003


6,292,188

Total assets

7,140,876


7,212,732


7,142,865


7,061,959


7,100,844

Total interest bearing deposits

3,849,067


3,841,148


3,755,005


3,780,570


3,878,325

Total noninterest demand deposits

1,772,261


1,859,374


1,900,640


2,068,688


2,239,806

Stockholders' equity

813,383


821,494


824,742


812,500


780,401

Financial Ratios:










Return on average assets (2)

0.35 %


1.00 %


0.95 %


1.17 %


1.26 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on
average assets (2)(3)

0.44


1.15


1.22


1.52


1.64

Return on average common equity (2)

3.04


8.80


8.19


10.21


11.46

Return on average tangible common
equity (2) (3)

4.69


12.90


12.04


15.05


17.21

Efficiency ratio

84.2


66.2


65.5


61.1


58.0

Noninterest expense to average total
assets (2)

2.37


2.25


2.32


2.39


2.26

Net interest spread (2)

2.84


2.95


3.11


3.66


3.87

Net interest margin (2)

3.41


3.47


3.56


3.91


3.98



(1)

Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale.

(2)

Annualized.

(3)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of or for the Quarter Ended


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022

Select Balance Sheet:










Total assets

$ 7,174,957


$ 7,150,588


$ 7,115,410


$ 7,236,806


$ 6,980,100

Loans receivable, net

4,287,628


4,219,911


4,204,936


4,083,003


4,007,872

Total investment securities

1,873,795


1,894,392


2,030,826


2,078,235


2,097,839

Deposits

5,599,872


5,635,187


5,595,543


5,789,022


5,924,840

Noninterest demand deposits

1,715,847


1,789,293


1,857,492


1,982,909


2,099,464

Stockholders' equity

853,261


813,546


819,733


826,082


797,893

Financial Measures:










Book value per share

$ 24.44


$ 23.31


$ 23.39


$ 23.53


$ 22.73

Tangible book value per share (1)

17.40


16.25


16.34


16.48


15.66

Stockholders' equity to total assets

11.9 %


11.4 %


11.5 %


11.4 %


11.4 %

Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (1)

8.8


8.2


8.3


8.3


8.2

Loans to deposits ratio

77.4


75.7


76.0


71.3


68.4

Regulatory Capital Ratios:(2)










Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.9 %


12.9 %


12.8 %


12.9 %


12.8 %

Leverage ratio

10.0


9.9


9.9


9.9


9.7

Tier 1 capital ratio

13.3


13.3


13.2


13.3


13.2

Total capital ratio

14.1


14.1


14.1


14.1


14.0

Credit Quality Metrics:










ACL on loans to:










Loans receivable

1.11 %


1.10 %


1.09 %


1.08 %


1.06 %

Nonperforming loans

1,074.3


1,531.7


1,002.3


923.6


727.8

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.10


0.07


0.11


0.12


0.15

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.13


0.12


0.16


0.17


0.19

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.08


0.07


0.10


0.10


0.11

Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans
to average loans receivable, net(3)

0.06


(0.11)


-


0.02


(0.02)

Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating:

Special mention

$ 79,977


$ 72,152


$ 84,623


$ 96,832


$ 69,449

Substandard

69,757


62,653


58,653


48,824


65,765

Other Metrics:










Number of banking offices

50


50


51


51


50

Deposits per branch

$ 111,997


$ 112,704


$ 109,717


$ 113,510


$ 118,497

Average number of full-time
equivalent employees

803


821


813


809


806

Average assets per full-time
equivalent employee

8,893


8,785


8,786


8,729


8,810



(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

(2)

Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

(3)

Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share:

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 853,261


$ 813,546


$ 819,733


$ 826,082


$ 797,893

Exclude intangible assets

(245,732)


(246,325)


(246,920)


(247,543)


(248,166)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$ 607,529


$ 567,221


$ 572,813


$ 578,539


$ 549,727











Total assets (GAAP)

$ 7,174,957


$ 7,150,588


$ 7,115,410


$ 7,236,806


$ 6,980,100

Exclude intangible assets

(245,732)


(246,325)


(246,920)


(247,543)


(248,166)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$ 6,929,225


$ 6,904,263


$ 6,868,490


$ 6,989,263


$ 6,731,934











Stockholders' equity to total assets
(GAAP)

11.9 %


11.4 %


11.5 %


11.4 %


11.4 %

Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (non-GAAP)

8.8 %


8.2 %


8.3 %


8.3 %


8.2 %











Shares outstanding

34,906,233


34,901,076


35,047,800


35,108,120


35,106,697











Book value per share (GAAP)

$ 24.44


$ 23.31


$ 23.39


$ 23.53


$ 22.73

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$ 17.40


$ 16.25


$ 16.34


$ 16.48


$ 15.66

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated.


Quarter Ended


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$ 6,233


$ 18,219


$ 16,846


$ 20,457


$ 22,544

Add amortization of intangible
assets

593


595


623


623


671

Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(125)


(125)


(131)


(131)


(141)

Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ 6,701


$ 18,689


$ 17,338


$ 20,949


$ 23,074











Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 813,383


$ 821,494


$ 824,742


$ 812,500


$ 780,401

Exclude average intangible
assets

(246,022)


(246,663)


(247,278)


(247,922)


(248,560)

Average tangible common
stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 567,361


$ 574,831


$ 577,464


$ 564,578


$ 531,841











Return on average common equity,
annualized (GAAP)

3.04 %


8.80 %


8.19 %


10.21 %


11.46 %

Return on average tangible common
equity, annualized (non-GAAP)

4.69 %


12.90 %


12.04 %


15.05 %


17.21 %

The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions.


Quarter Ended


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Return on Average Assets, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$ 6,233


$ 18,219


$ 16,846


$ 20,457


$ 22,544

Add income tax expense

344


3,578


3,025


4,213


5,345

Add/(subtract) provision for
(reversal of) credit losses

1,424


(878)


1,909


1,825


1,410

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-
GAAP)

$ 8,001


$ 20,919


$ 21,780


$ 26,495


$ 29,299











Average total assets (GAAP)

$ 7,140,876


$ 7,212,732


$ 7,142,865


$ 7,061,959


$ 7,100,844











Return on average assets, annualized
(GAAP)

0.35 %


1.00 %


0.95 %


1.17 %


1.26 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on
average assets (non-GAAP)

0.44 %


1.15 %


1.22 %


1.52 %


1.64 %

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.