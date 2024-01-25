Heritage Financial Corporation: Heritage Financial Announces Fourth Quarter And Annual 2023 Results And Declares Regular Cash Dividend

- Net income was $6.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $18.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.
- Significant items in the fourth quarter of 2023 results include a loss on sale of securities totaling $10.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, and costs relating to expense management measures totaling $2.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.
- Book value per share increased to $24.44 at December 31, 2023, compared to $23.31 at September 30, 2023 . Tangible book value per share increased to $17.40 at December 31, 2023, compared to $16.25 at September 30, 2023 (1).
- Capital remains strong with a leverage ratio of 10.0% and a total capital ratio of 14.1% at December 31, 2023 .
- Loans receivable increased $68.8 million, or 1.6%, during the fourth quarter of 2023 and $284.8 million, or 7.0% during the year ended December 31, 2023 .
- Net interest margin was 3.41% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 3.47% for the third quarter of 2023.
- Cost of total deposits was 1.01% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 0.83% for the third quarter of 2023.
- Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.23 per share on January 24, 2024, an increase of 4.5% from the $0.22 regular cash dividend per share declared in the fourth quarter of 2023.
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $18.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $0.18 compared to $0.51 for the third quarter of 2023 and $0.64 for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income for the year ended 2023 totaled $61.8 million, or $1.75 per diluted share as compared to $81.9 million, or $2.31 per diluted share for 2022.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company incurred a pre-tax loss of $10.0 million on the sale of investment securities due to the strategic repositioning of its investment portfolio, which affected diluted earnings per share by $0.22 for the quarter. The Company sold $151.8 million in investment securities with an estimated weighted average book yield of 2.41% and purchased $140.7 million of investment securities with an estimated weighted average book yield of 6.08%. The remaining proceeds from sales were invested in interest earning deposits. As a result of these actions, we anticipate an estimated annualized improvement of $5.3 million in interest income.
Further, costs relating to expense management measures totaling $2.0 million were recognized in the fourth quarter relating to contract renewal negotiations, contract cancellations and severance payments which were undertaken to improve future earnings. These noninterest expenses impacted diluted earnings per share by $0.04 for the quarter. These costs, in addition to approximately $1.2 million of severance costs incurred in the first quarter of 2024 due to staff reductions, are expected to provide annualized costs savings of approximately $5.3 million in future periods.
Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "We are pleased with our accomplishments in the fourth quarter which included strong loan growth, expense management measures and repositioning of our investment portfolio. Although costs related to these activities are impacting current earnings, we expect enhanced earnings in future periods. We believe these actions, coupled with our strong balance sheet, will provide sustainable long-term returns for our shareholders.
We are also pleased to report that Heritage Bank is partnering with Community Roots Housing on the renovation of the historic Devonshire Apartments. This project will preserve 62 units of affordable housing in Seattle's Belltown Neighborhood. Heritage provided a $16.9 million construction loan and $2.6 million permanent loan to update the building, which was originally built in 1925. The renovations will provide significant seismic upgrades, make the building more energy efficient and improve living conditions for residents, all while preserving the historic brickwork façade. The project will continue to provide affordable housing, serving residents earning 50% to 60% of the Area Median Income. Heritage is proud to be a partner in preserving aging affordable housing stock in Seattle ."
Financial Highlights
The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:
As of or for the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income
$ 6,233
$ 18,219
$ 22,544
Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1)
$ 8,001
$ 20,919
$ 29,299
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.18
$ 0.51
$ 0.64
Return on average assets(2)
0.35 %
1.00 %
1.26 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(1)(2)
0.44 %
1.15 %
1.64 %
Return on average common equity(2)
3.04 %
8.80 %
11.46 %
Return on average tangible common equity(1)(2)
4.69 %
12.90 %
17.21 %
Net interest margin(2)
3.41 %
3.47 %
3.98 %
Cost of total deposits(2)
1.01 %
0.83 %
0.16 %
Efficiency ratio
84.2 %
66.2 %
58.0 %
Noninterest expense to average total assets(2)
2.37 %
2.25 %
2.26 %
Total assets
$ 7,174,957
$ 7,150,588
$ 6,980,100
Loans receivable, net
$ 4,287,628
$ 4,219,911
$ 4,007,872
Total deposits
$ 5,599,872
$ 5,635,187
$ 5,924,840
Loan to deposit ratio(3)
77.4 %
75.7 %
68.4 %
Book value per share
$ 24.44
$ 23.31
$ 22.73
Tangible book value per share(1)
$ 17.40
$ 16.25
$ 15.66
(1)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
(2)
Annualized.
(3)
Loans receivable divided by total deposits.
Balance Sheet
Total investment securities decreased $20.6 million, or 1.1%, to $1.87 billion at December 31, 2023 from $1.89 billion at September 30, 2023 . As previously discussed, the Company sold $151.8 million in investment securities at a loss of $10.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. These funds were redeployed in investment purchases of $140.7 million and interest earning deposits.
The following table summarizes the Company's investment securities at the dates indicated:
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
$ Change in
Amortized
Net
Fair Value
Amortized
Net
Fair
(Dollars in thousands)
Investment securities available for sale:
U.S. government and agency securities
$ 16,047
$ (2,297)
$ 13,750
$ 23,533
$ (3,109)
$ 20,424
$ (6,674)
Municipal securities
92,231
(12,706)
79,525
126,763
(19,958)
106,805
(27,280)
Residential CMO and MBS(1)
555,518
(43,469)
512,049
468,174
(66,993)
401,181
110,868
Commercial CMO and MBS(1)
538,910
(34,652)
504,258
651,713
(54,500)
597,213
(92,955)
Corporate obligations
7,745
(132)
7,613
4,000
(220)
3,780
3,833
Other asset-backed securities
17,336
(178)
17,158
18,317
(173)
18,144
(986)
Total
$ 1,227,787
$ (93,434)
$ 1,134,353
$ 1,292,500
$ (144,953)
$ 1,147,547
$ (13,194)
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
$ Change in
Amortized
Net
Unrecognized
Fair Value
Amortized
Net
Unrecognized
Fair Value
(Dollars in thousands)
Investment securities held to maturity:
U.S. government and agency securities
$ 151,075
$ (27,701)
$ 123,374
$ 151,040
$ (35,221)
$ 115,819
$ 35
Residential CMO and MBS(1)
267,204
(14,101)
253,103
273,609
(27,445)
246,164
(6,405)
Commercial CMO and MBS(1)
321,163
(35,190)
285,973
322,196
(47,922)
274,274
(1,033)
Total
$ 739,442
$ (76,992)
$ 662,450
$ 746,845
$ (110,588)
$ 636,257
$ (7,403)
Total investment securities
$ 1,967,229
$ (170,426)
$ 1,796,803
$ 2,039,345
$ (255,541)
$ 1,783,804
(1)
U.S. government agency and government-sponsored enterprise mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations.
Loans receivable increased $68.8 million, or 1.6%, to $4.34 billion at December 31, 2023 from $4.27 billion at September 30, 2023 . New loans funded in the fourth quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2023 totaled $113.4 million and $98.5 million, respectively. Loan prepayments decreased slightly during the fourth quarter of 2023 to $42.8 million, compared to $60.6 million during the third quarter of 2023.
Commercial and industrial loans increased $27.0 million, or 3.9%, due primarily to new loan production of $54.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 offset partially by repayments. Commercial and multifamily construction loans increased $25.8 million, or 8.3% due primarily to advances on outstanding commitments.
The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Change
Balance
% of
Balance
% of
$
%
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial business:
Commercial and industrial
$ 718,291
16.6 %
$ 691,318
16.2 %
$ 26,973
3.9 %
Owner-occupied commercial real estate
958,620
22.1
953,779
22.4
4,841
0.5
Non-owner occupied CRE
1,697,574
39.1
1,690,099
39.5
7,475
0.4
Total commercial business
3,374,485
77.8
3,335,196
78.1
39,289
1.2
Residential real estate
375,342
8.7
377,448
8.8
(2,106)
(0.6)
Real estate construction and land development:
Residential
78,610
1.8
70,804
1.7
7,806
11.0
Commercial and multifamily
335,819
7.7
310,024
7.3
25,795
8.3
Total real estate construction and land
414,429
9.5
380,828
9.0
33,601
8.8
Consumer
171,371
4.0
173,386
4.1
(2,015)
(1.2)
Loans receivable
4,335,627
100.0 %
4,266,858
100.0 %
68,769
1.6
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(47,999)
(46,947)
(1,052)
2.2
Loans receivable, net
$ 4,287,628
$ 4,219,911
$ 67,717
1.6 %
Total deposits decreased $35.3 million, or 0.6%, to $5.60 billion at December 31, 2023 from $5.64 billion at September 30, 2023 . Certificates of deposit increased $64.4 million, or 10.2%, from September 30, 2023 primarily due to transfers from non-maturity deposit accounts as customers moved balances to higher yielding accounts.
The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Change
Balance
% of
Balance
% of
$
%
(Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest demand deposits
$ 1,715,847
30.7 %
$ 1,789,293
31.7 %
$ (73,446)
(4.1) %
Interest bearing demand deposits
1,608,745
28.7
1,630,007
28.9
(21,262)
(1.3)
Money market accounts
1,094,351
19.5
1,081,253
19.2
13,098
1.2
Savings accounts
487,956
8.7
506,028
9.0
(18,072)
(3.6)
Total non-maturity deposits
4,906,899
87.6
5,006,581
88.8
(99,682)
(2.0)
Certificates of deposit
|
692,973
12.4
628,606
11.2
64,367
10.2
Total deposits
$ 5,599,872
100.0 %
$ 5,635,187
100.0 %
$ (35,315)
(0.6) %
The Company discontinued offering securities sold under agreement to repurchase during the fourth quarter of 2023. Total securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $23.2 million at September 30, 2023 .
Total borrowings were $500.0 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $450.0 million at September 30, 2023 . Borrowings of $50.0 million at a rate 5.09% were paid off and were offset by advances of $100.0 million at a rate of 4.89% during the fourth quarter of 2023. All borrowings were from the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"). The BTFP offers loans of up to one year in length to institutions pledging eligible investment securities. The advance rate on the collateral is at par value.
Total stockholders' equity increased $39.7 million, or 4.9%, to $853.3 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $813.5 million at September 30, 2023 due primarily to a decrease of $40.2 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of increasing fair values of investment securities available for sale and $6.2 million of net income recognized for the quarter offset partially by $7.7 million in dividends paid to common shareholders.
The Company and Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized".
The following table summarizes capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:
December 31,
September 30,
Change
Stockholders' equity to total assets
11.9 %
11.4 %
0.5 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
8.8
8.2
0.6
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2)
12.9
12.9
-
Leverage ratio (2)
10.0
9.9
0.1
Tier 1 capital ratio (2)
13.3
13.3
-
Total capital ratio (2)
14.1
14.1
-
(1)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
(2)
Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.11% at December 31, 2023 compared to 1.10% at September 30, 2023 . During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $1.7 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared to a $635,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on loans during the third quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses on loans during the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by loan growth during the quarter.
During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $246,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments compared to a $243,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the third quarter of 2023. The reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the fourth quarter of 2023 was due primarily to a $39.0 million decrease in the unfunded exposure on construction loans.
The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded, and the related provision for (reversal of) credit losses for the periods indicated:
As of or for the Quarter Ended
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
ACL on
ACL on
Total
ACL on
ACL on
Total
ACL on
ACL on
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance, beginning of
$ 46,947
$ 1,534
$ 48,481
$ 46,408
$ 1,777
$ 48,185
$ 42,089
$ 1,023
$ 43,112
Provision for (reversal
1,670
(246)
1,424
(635)
(243)
(878)
689
721
1,410
(Net charge-offs) net
(618)
-
(618)
1,174
-
-
1,174
208
-
208
Balance, end of period
$ 47,999
$ 1,288
$ 49,287
$ 46,947
$ 1,534
$ 48,481
$ 42,986
$ 1,744
$ 44,730
Credit Quality
The percentage of classified loans to loans receivable increased slightly to 1.61% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.47% at September 30, 2023 . Classified loans include loans rated substandard or worse. Total classified loans and loans designated as special mention increased by $14.9 million to $149.7 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $134.8 million at September 30, 2023 . This increase was primarily due to the transfer of a $7.1 million commercial and industrial loan to special mention and a $6.0 million commercial and industrial lending relationship to substandard offset partially by repayments and transfers of previously classified and special mention loans to a pass rating.
The following table illustrates total loans by risk rating and their respective percentage of total loans at the dates indicated:
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Balance
% of
Balance
% of
(Dollars in thousands)
Risk Rating:
Pass
$ 4,185,893
96.6 %
$ 4,132,053
96.8 %
Special Mention
79,977
1.8
72,152
1.7
Substandard
69,757
1.6
62,653
1.5
Total
$ 4,335,627
100.0 %
$ 4,266,858
100.0 %
Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.10% and 0.07% at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Nonaccrual loans increased primarily due to the addition of a $2.1 million commercial and industrial loan during the fourth quarter of 2023 which is 100% government guaranteed. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(In thousands)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 3,065
$ 4,630
$ 6,234
Additions
2,149
440
605
Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status
(333)
(81)
(828)
Payoffs
(413)
(1,924)
(105)
Balance, end of period
$ 4,468
$ 3,065
$ 5,906
Liquidity
Total liquidity sources available at December 31, 2023 were $2.86 billion . This includes internal as well as external sources of liquidity. The Company has access to FHLB advances, the FRB Discount Window and BTFP. The Company's available liquidity sources at December 31, 2023 represented a coverage ratio of 51.1% of total deposits and 136.3% of estimated uninsured deposits.
The following table summarizes the Company's available liquidity:
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
FRB borrowing availability
$ 819,492
$ 823,117
FHLB borrowing availability(1)
1,417,518
1,202,172
Unencumbered investment securities available for sale(2)
756,258
779,871
Cash and cash equivalents
224,973
220,503
Fed funds line borrowing availability with correspondent banks
145,000
145,000
Total sources of liquidity
3,363,241
3,170,663
Less: Borrowings outstanding
(500,000)
(450,000)
Total available liquidity
$ 2,863,241
$ 2,720,663
(1)
Includes FHLB total borrowing availability of $1.42 billion at December 31, 2023 based on pledged assets, however, maximum credit capacity is 45% of the Bank's total assets one quarter in arrears or $3.22 billion.
(2)
Investment securities available for sale at fair value.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income decreased $1.7 million, or 3.1%, during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 due primarily to an increase of $2.5 million in interest expense partially offset by a $795,000 increase in interest income. Net interest margin decreased six basis points to 3.41% during the fourth quarter of 2023 from 3.47% during the third quarter of 2023.
The cost of interest bearing deposits increased 25 basis points to 1.48% for the fourth quarter of 2023 from 1.23% for the third quarter of 2023.
This increase was primarily due to customers transferring balances from non-maturity deposits to higher rate certificates of deposit. The yield on interest earning assets increased 12 basis points to 4.70% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 4.58% for the third quarter of 2023. The yield on loans receivable, net increased five basis points to 5.35% during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 5.30% during the third quarter of 2023 due to higher rates on new and renewed loans and recoveries of interest on loans classified as nonaccrual loans that paid off during the quarter which contributed three basis points to the yield on loans receivable. The yield on taxable securities increased 15 basis points to 3.15% during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 3.00% during the third quarter of 2023 due to sales of $151.8 million of lower yielding investments with a weighted average yield of 2.41% offset by purchases of $140.7 million of higher yielding investments with a weighted average yield of 6.08%.
Net interest income decreased $9.2 million, or 14.6%, during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and the net interest margin decreased 57 basis points from 3.98% during this same period. The decrease was due primarily to an increase in interest expense due to an increase in deposit rates and borrowing expense partially offset by an increase in yields earned on interest earning assets following increases in market interest rates.
The following table provides relevant net interest income information for the periods indicated:
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest Earning Assets:
Loans receivable, net (2)(3)
$ 4,233,743
$ 57,092
5.35 %
$ 4,201,554
$ 56,119
5.30 %
$ 3,963,042
$ 48,513
4.86 %
Taxable securities
1,824,205
14,488
3.15
1,931,649
14,590
3.00
1,983,178
14,655
2.93
Nontaxable securities (3)
37,382
300
3.18
60,654
448
2.93
123,430
843
2.71
Interest earning deposits
174,475
2,382
5.42
169,186
2,310
5.42
222,538
2,010
3.58
Total interest earning assets
6,269,805
74,262
4.70 %
6,363,043
73,467
4.58 %
6,292,188
66,021
4.16 %
Noninterest earning assets
871,071
849,689
808,656
Total assets
$ 7,140,876
$ 7,212,732
$ 7,100,844
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Certificates of deposit
$ 638,101
$ 6,261
3.89 %
$ 553,015
$ 4,585
3.29 %
$ 299,364
$ 455
0.60 %
Savings accounts
497,484
231
0.18
523,882
172
0.13
632,536
107
0.07
Interest bearing demand and
2,713,482
7,846
1.15
2,764,251
7,120
1.02
2,946,425
1,895
0.26
Total interest bearing deposits
3,849,067
14,338
1.48
3,841,148
11,877
1.23
3,878,325
2,457
0.25
Junior subordinated debentures
21,729
553
10.10
21,649
540
9.90
21,430
410
7.59
Securities sold under agreement
17,511
5
0.11
31,729
38
0.48
43,694
41
0.37
Borrowings
459,784
5,495
4.74
451,032
5,394
4.74
543
6
4.38
Total interest bearing
4,348,091
20,391
1.86 %
4,345,558
17,849
1.63 %
3,943,992
2,914
0.29 %
Noninterest demand deposits
1,772,261
1,859,374
2,239,806
Other noninterest bearing
207,141
186,306
136,645
Stockholders' equity
813,383
821,494
780,401
Total liabilities and
$ 7,140,876
$ 7,212,732
$ 7,100,844
Net interest income and spread
$ 53,871
2.84 %
$ 55,618
2.95 %
$ 63,107
3.87 %
Net interest margin
3.41 %
3.47 %
3.98 %
(1)
Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances.
(2)
Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $832,000, $940,000 and $723,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023, third quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.
(3)
Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income decreased $9.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 from the third quarter of 2023 and decreased $9.7 million from the same period in 2022 due primarily to a $10.0 million pre-tax loss on the sale of investment securities available for sale. Card revenue decreased during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 due to annual incentives of $250,000 recognized in the third quarter of 2023 as well as general declines in income due to lower transaction account volume. Other income decreased during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 due to a $610,000 gain on sale of the Ellensburg branch which was recognized in the third quarter of 2023.
The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:
Quarter Ended
Quarter Over
Prior Year
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
$
%
$
%
(Dollars in thousands)
Service charges and other fees
$ 2,804
$ 2,856
$ 2,651
$ (52)
(1.8) %
$ 153
5.8 %
Card revenue
1,944
2,273
2,111
(329)
(14.5)
(167)
(7.9)
Loss on sale of investment securities
(10,005)
(1,940)
(256)
(8,065)
415.7
(9,749)
3808.2
Gain on sale of loans, net
36
157
40
(121)
(77.1)
(4)
(10.0)
Interest rate swap fees
-
62
19
(62)
(100.0)
(19)
(100.0)
Bank owned life insurance income
654
734
565
(80)
(10.9)
89
15.8
Other income
1,420
2,129
1,454
(709)
(33.3)
(34)
(2.3)
Total noninterest income
$ (3,147)
$ 6,271
$ 6,584
$ (9,418)
(150.2) %
$ (9,731)
(147.8) %
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $1.8 million, or 4.3%, during the fourth quarter of 2023 from the third quarter of 2023. Compensation and employee benefits expenses decreased primarily due to a reduction in employees and included $148,000 in severance costs. Data processing expenses increased due primarily to a $320,000 accrual for the early termination of a technology-related contract. Marketing expenses increased due to an increase in marketing efforts during the fourth quarter of 2023. Professional services increased due primarily to a $1.5 million expense related to renewal of the core vendor contract during the fourth quarter of 2023.
Noninterest expense increased $2.3 million, or 5.8%, during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Occupancy and equipment expense increased due primarily to our expansion into Boise, Idaho and annual increases in lease expenses. Federal deposit insurance premiums increased due to the increase in the assessment rate starting in January 2023 . Data processing expenses and professional services increased primarily due to the same reasons stated above.
The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:
Quarter Ended
Quarter Over
Prior Year
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
$
%
$
%
(Dollars in thousands)
Compensation and employee
$ 24,758
$ 25,008
$ 24,856
$ (250)
(1.0) %
$ (98)
(0.4) %
Occupancy and equipment
4,784
4,814
4,541
(30)
(0.6)
243
5.4
Data processing
4,863
4,366
4,369
497
11.4
494
11.3
Marketing
698
389
675
309
79.4
23
3.4
Professional services
2,266
582
630
1,684
289.3
1,636
259.7
State/municipal business and use
909
1,088
1,008
(179)
(16.5)
(99)
(9.8)
Federal deposit insurance premium
847
818
490
29
3.5
357
72.9
Amortization of intangible assets
593
595
671
(2)
(0.3)
(78)
(11.6)
Other expense
3,005
3,310
3,152
(305)
(9.2)
(147)
(4.7)
Total noninterest expense
$ 42,723
$ 40,970
$ 40,392
$ 1,753
4.3 %
$ 2,331
5.8 %
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense decreased during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in income before income taxes. Additionally, the effective income tax rate was lower during the fourth quarter of 2023, resulting from a decrease in annual pre-tax income for the year ended 2023 which increased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and tax credits. The effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 15.3% as compared to 17.7% for the year ended December 31, 2022 .
The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:
Quarter Ended
Change
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Quarter Over
Prior Year
(Dollars in thousands)
Income before income taxes
$ 6,577
$ 21,797
$ 27,889
$ (15,220)
$ (21,312)
Income tax expense
$ 344
$ 3,578
$ 5,345
$ (3,234)
$ (5,001)
Effective income tax rate
5.2 %
16.4 %
19.2 %
(11.2) %
(14.0) %
Dividends
On January 24, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable on February 22, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2024.
Earnings Conference Call
The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time . To access the call, please dial (833) 470-1428 -- access code 290327 a few minutes prior to 10:00 a.m. Pacific time . The call will be available for replay through February 1, 2024 by dialing (866) 813-9403 -- access code 301843.
About Heritage Financial
Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia -based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 50 banking offices in Washington, Oregon and Idaho . Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: changes in general economic conditions nationally or in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth, or increased political instability due to acts of war; changes in the interest rate environment, including prior increases in the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") benchmark rate and duration at which such increased interest rate levels are maintained, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of continuing inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the effects of any federal government shutdown; changes in the interest rate environment; the quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact of any adverse changes including market liquidity within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company's businesses, customers, borrowings, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, including the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; and other factors described in Heritage's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to the Company and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except shares)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash on hand and in banks
$ 55,851
$ 61,568
$ 74,295
Interest earning deposits
169,122
158,935
29,295
Cash and cash equivalents
224,973
220,503
103,590
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of
1,134,353
1,147,547
1,331,443
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of
739,442
746,845
766,396
Total investment securities
1,873,795
1,894,392
2,097,839
Loans held for sale
-
263
-
Loans receivable
4,335,627
4,266,858
4,050,858
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(47,999)
(46,947)
(42,986)
Loans receivable, net
4,287,628
4,219,911
4,007,872
Premises and equipment, net
74,899
76,436
76,930
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
4,186
8,373
8,916
Bank owned life insurance
125,655
123,639
122,059
Accrued interest receivable
19,518
18,794
18,547
Prepaid expenses and other assets
318,571
341,952
296,181
Other intangible assets, net
4,793
5,386
7,227
Goodwill
240,939
240,939
240,939
Total assets
$ 7,174,957
$ 7,150,588
$ 6,980,100
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
$ 5,599,872
$ 5,635,187
$ 5,907,420
Deposits held for sale
-
-
17,420
Total deposits
5,599,872
5,635,187
5,924,840
Borrowings
500,000
450,000
-
Junior subordinated debentures
21,765
21,692
21,473
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
-
23,158
46,597
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
200,059
207,005
189,297
Total liabilities
6,321,696
6,337,042
6,182,207
Common stock
549,748
548,652
552,397
Retained earnings
375,989
377,522
345,346
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(72,476)
(112,628)
(99,850)
Total stockholders' equity
853,261
813,546
797,893
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 7,174,957
$ 7,150,588
$ 6,980,100
Shares outstanding
34,906,233
34,901,076
35,106,697
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 57,092
$ 56,119
$ 48,513
$ 217,284
$ 174,275
Taxable interest on investment
14,488
14,590
14,655
58,509
40,627
Nontaxable interest on investment
300
448
843
1,854
3,488
Interest on interest earning deposits
2,382
2,310
2,010
6,818
9,067
Total interest income
74,262
73,467
66,021
284,465
227,457
Interest Expense
Deposits
14,338
11,877
2,457
39,350
6,772
Junior subordinated debentures
553
540
410
2,074
1,156
Securities sold under agreement to
5
38
41
153
138
Borrowings
5,495
5,394
6
17,733
6
Total interest expense
20,391
17,849
2,914
59,310
8,072
Net interest income
53,871
55,618
63,107
225,155
219,385
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
1,424
(878)
1,410
4,280
(1,426)
Net interest income after
52,447
56,496
61,697
220,875
220,811
Noninterest Income
Service charges and other fees
2,804
2,856
2,651
10,966
10,390
Card revenue
1,944
2,273
2,111
8,340
8,885
Loss on sale of investment securities,
(10,005)
(1,940)
(256)
(12,231)
(256)
Gain on sale of loans, net
36
157
40
343
633
Interest rate swap fees
-
62
19
230
402
Bank owned life insurance income
654
734
565
2,934
3,747
Gain on sale of other assets, net
-
-
-
2
469
Other income
1,420
2,129
1,454
8,079
5,321
Total noninterest income
(3,147)
6,271
6,584
18,663
29,591
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and employee benefits
24,758
25,008
24,856
100,083
92,092
Occupancy and equipment
4,784
4,814
4,541
19,156
17,465
Data processing
4,863
4,366
4,369
18,071
16,800
Marketing
698
389
675
1,930
1,643
Professional services
2,266
582
630
4,227
2,497
State/municipal business and use
909
1,088
1,008
4,059
3,634
Federal deposit insurance premium
847
818
490
3,312
2,015
Amortization of intangible assets
593
595
671
2,434
2,750
Other expense
3,005
3,310
3,152
13,351
12,070
Total noninterest expense
42,723
40,970
40,392
166,623
150,966
Income before income taxes
6,577
21,797
27,889
72,915
99,436
Income tax expense
344
3,578
5,345
11,160
17,561
Net income
$ 6,233
$ 18,219
$ 22,544
$ 61,755
$ 81,875
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.18
$ 0.52
$ 0.64
$ 1.76
$ 2.33
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.18
$ 0.51
$ 0.64
$ 1.75
$ 2.31
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.22
$ 0.22
$ 0.21
$ 0.88
$ 0.84
Average shares outstanding - basic
34,902,029
35,022,676
35,104,701
35,022,247
35,103,465
Average shares outstanding - diluted
35,084,635
35,115,165
35,480,848
35,258,189
35,463,896
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 46,947
$ 46,408
$ 42,089
$ 42,986
$ 42,361
Provision for (reversal of) credit
1,670
(635)
689
4,736
(563)
Charge-offs:
Commercial business
(543)
(15)
-
(719)
(316)
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
(30)
Real estate construction and land
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer
(166)
(123)
(151)
(586)
(547)
Total charge-offs
(709)
(138)
(151)
(1,305)
(893)
Recoveries:
Commercial business
30
1,253
53
1,372
929
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
3
Real estate construction and land
-
-
210
-
384
Consumer
61
59
96
210
765
Total recoveries
91
1,312
359
1,582
2,081
Net (charge-offs) / recoveries
(618)
1,174
208
277
1,188
Balance, end of period
$ 47,999
$ 46,947
$ 42,986
$ 47,999
$ 42,986
Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans
0.06 %
(0.11) %
(0.02) %
(0.01) %
(0.03) %
(1)
Annualized.
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Nonperforming Assets:
Nonaccrual loans:
Commercial business
$ 4,468
$ 3,065
$ 5,869
Real estate construction and land development
-
-
37
Total nonaccrual loans
4,468
3,065
5,906
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
1,293
2,158
1,615
Total nonperforming loans
5,761
5,223
7,521
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
Nonperforming assets
$ 5,761
$ 5,223
$ 7,521
ACL on loans to:
Loans receivable
1.11 %
1.10 %
1.06 %
Nonaccrual loans
1,074.28 %
1,531.71 %
727.84 %
Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable
0.10 %
0.07 %
0.15 %
Nonperforming loans to loans receivable
0.13 %
0.12 %
0.19 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.08 %
0.07 %
0.11 %
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Interest Earning Assets:
Loans receivable, net(2)(3)
$ 4,155,722
$ 217,284
5.23 %
$ 3,852,604
$ 174,275
4.52 %
Taxable securities
1,937,603
58,509
3.02
1,646,058
40,627
2.47
Nontaxable securities(3)
63,051
1,854
2.94
135,004
3,488
2.58
Interest earning deposits
129,807
6,818
5.25
913,374
9,067
0.99
Total interest earning assets
6,286,183
284,465
4.53 %
6,547,040
227,457
3.47 %
Noninterest earning assets
853,841
774,415
Total assets
$ 7,140,024
$ 7,321,455
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Certificates of deposit
$ 491,653
$ 14,554
2.96 %
$ 313,712
$ 1,407
0.45 %
Savings accounts
543,096
701
0.13
646,565
381
0.06
Interest bearing demand and money market accounts
2,771,981
24,095
0.87
3,036,031
4,984
0.16
Total interest bearing deposits
3,806,730
39,350
1.03
3,996,308
6,772
0.17
Junior subordinated debentures
21,615
2,074
9.60
21,322
1,156
5.42
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
32,976
153
0.46
46,209
138
0.30
Borrowings
369,665
17,733
4.80 %
137
6
4.38 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,230,986
59,310
1.40 %
4,063,976
8,072
0.20 %
Noninterest demand deposits
1,899,317
2,326,178
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
191,679
119,359
Stockholders' equity
818,042
811,942
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 7,140,024
$ 7,321,455
Net interest income and spread
$ 225,155
3.13 %
$ 219,385
3.27 %
Net interest margin
3.58 %
3.35 %
(1)
Average balances are calculated using daily balances.
(2)
Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $3.3 million and $7.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(3)
Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 53,871
$ 55,618
$ 55,824
$ 59,842
$ 63,107
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
1,424
(878)
1,909
1,825
1,410
Noninterest income
(3,147)
6,271
7,281
8,258
6,584
Noninterest expense
42,723
40,970
41,325
41,605
40,392
Net income
6,233
18,219
16,846
20,457
22,544
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (3)
8,001
20,919
21,780
26,495
29,299
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.18
$ 0.52
$ 0.48
$ 0.58
$ 0.64
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.18
$ 0.51
$ 0.48
$ 0.58
$ 0.64
Average Balances:
Loans receivable, net (1)
$ 4,233,743
$ 4,201,554
$ 4,145,556
$ 4,039,395
$ 3,963,042
Total investment securities
1,861,587
1,992,303
2,061,100
2,090,232
2,106,608
Total interest earning assets
6,269,805
6,363,043
6,297,410
6,213,003
6,292,188
Total assets
7,140,876
7,212,732
7,142,865
7,061,959
7,100,844
Total interest bearing deposits
3,849,067
3,841,148
3,755,005
3,780,570
3,878,325
Total noninterest demand deposits
1,772,261
1,859,374
1,900,640
2,068,688
2,239,806
Stockholders' equity
813,383
821,494
824,742
812,500
780,401
Financial Ratios:
Return on average assets (2)
0.35 %
1.00 %
0.95 %
1.17 %
1.26 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on
0.44
1.15
1.22
1.52
1.64
Return on average common equity (2)
3.04
8.80
8.19
10.21
11.46
Return on average tangible common
4.69
12.90
12.04
15.05
17.21
Efficiency ratio
84.2
66.2
65.5
61.1
58.0
Noninterest expense to average total
2.37
2.25
2.32
2.39
2.26
Net interest spread (2)
2.84
2.95
3.11
3.66
3.87
Net interest margin (2)
3.41
3.47
3.56
3.91
3.98
(1)
Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale.
(2)
Annualized.
(3)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Select Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$ 7,174,957
$ 7,150,588
$ 7,115,410
$ 7,236,806
$ 6,980,100
Loans receivable, net
4,287,628
4,219,911
4,204,936
4,083,003
4,007,872
Total investment securities
1,873,795
1,894,392
2,030,826
2,078,235
2,097,839
Deposits
5,599,872
5,635,187
5,595,543
5,789,022
5,924,840
Noninterest demand deposits
1,715,847
1,789,293
1,857,492
1,982,909
2,099,464
Stockholders' equity
853,261
813,546
819,733
826,082
797,893
Financial Measures:
Book value per share
$ 24.44
$ 23.31
$ 23.39
$ 23.53
$ 22.73
Tangible book value per share (1)
17.40
16.25
16.34
16.48
15.66
Stockholders' equity to total assets
11.9 %
11.4 %
11.5 %
11.4 %
11.4 %
Tangible common equity to tangible
8.8
8.2
8.3
8.3
8.2
Loans to deposits ratio
77.4
75.7
76.0
71.3
68.4
Regulatory Capital Ratios:(2)
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.9 %
12.9 %
12.8 %
12.9 %
12.8 %
Leverage ratio
10.0
9.9
9.9
9.9
9.7
Tier 1 capital ratio
13.3
13.3
13.2
13.3
13.2
Total capital ratio
14.1
14.1
14.1
14.1
14.0
Credit Quality Metrics:
ACL on loans to:
Loans receivable
1.11 %
1.10 %
1.09 %
1.08 %
1.06 %
Nonperforming loans
1,074.3
1,531.7
1,002.3
923.6
727.8
Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable
0.10
0.07
0.11
0.12
0.15
Nonperforming loans to loans receivable
0.13
0.12
0.16
0.17
0.19
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.08
0.07
0.10
0.10
0.11
Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans
0.06
(0.11)
-
0.02
(0.02)
Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating:
Special mention
$ 79,977
$ 72,152
$ 84,623
$ 96,832
$ 69,449
Substandard
69,757
62,653
58,653
48,824
65,765
Other Metrics:
Number of banking offices
50
50
51
51
50
Deposits per branch
$ 111,997
$ 112,704
$ 109,717
$ 113,510
$ 118,497
Average number of full-time
803
821
813
809
806
Average assets per full-time
8,893
8,785
8,786
8,729
8,810
(1)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
(2)
Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
(3)
Annualized.
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.
The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share:
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 853,261
$ 813,546
$ 819,733
$ 826,082
$ 797,893
Exclude intangible assets
(245,732)
(246,325)
(246,920)
(247,543)
(248,166)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 607,529
$ 567,221
$ 572,813
$ 578,539
$ 549,727
Total assets (GAAP)
$ 7,174,957
$ 7,150,588
$ 7,115,410
$ 7,236,806
$ 6,980,100
Exclude intangible assets
(245,732)
(246,325)
(246,920)
(247,543)
(248,166)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$ 6,929,225
$ 6,904,263
$ 6,868,490
$ 6,989,263
$ 6,731,934
Stockholders' equity to total assets
11.9 %
11.4 %
11.5 %
11.4 %
11.4 %
Tangible common equity to tangible
8.8 %
8.2 %
8.3 %
8.3 %
8.2 %
Shares outstanding
34,906,233
34,901,076
35,047,800
35,108,120
35,106,697
Book value per share (GAAP)
$ 24.44
$ 23.31
$ 23.39
$ 23.53
$ 22.73
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$ 17.40
$ 16.25
$ 16.34
$ 16.48
$ 15.66
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated.
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized:
Net income (GAAP)
$ 6,233
$ 18,219
$ 16,846
$ 20,457
$ 22,544
Add amortization of intangible
593
595
623
623
671
Exclude tax effect of adjustment
(125)
(125)
(131)
(131)
(141)
Tangible net income (non-GAAP)
$ 6,701
$ 18,689
$ 17,338
$ 20,949
$ 23,074
Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 813,383
$ 821,494
$ 824,742
$ 812,500
$ 780,401
Exclude average intangible
(246,022)
(246,663)
(247,278)
(247,922)
(248,560)
Average tangible common
$ 567,361
$ 574,831
$ 577,464
$ 564,578
$ 531,841
Return on average common equity,
3.04 %
8.80 %
8.19 %
10.21 %
11.46 %
Return on average tangible common
4.69 %
12.90 %
12.04 %
15.05 %
17.21 %
The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions.
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Return on Average Assets, annualized:
Net income (GAAP)
$ 6,233
$ 18,219
$ 16,846
$ 20,457
$ 22,544
Add income tax expense
344
3,578
3,025
4,213
5,345
Add/(subtract) provision for
1,424
(878)
1,909
1,825
1,410
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-
$ 8,001
$ 20,919
$ 21,780
$ 26,495
$ 29,299
Average total assets (GAAP)
$ 7,140,876
$ 7,212,732
$ 7,142,865
$ 7,061,959
$ 7,100,844
Return on average assets, annualized
0.35 %
1.00 %
0.95 %
1.17 %
1.26 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on
0.44 %
1.15 %
1.22 %
1.52 %
1.64 %
SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation