Revolutionizing NDT Inspection: Voliro's Innovative Technology Eliminates Downtime

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Aerial robotics pioneers Voliro once again unveiled a groundbreaking innovation in the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) sector reinforcing the idea that in the world of inspections, the sky is no longer the limit.





Voliro T drone performing UT inspection.

NDT inspection.





Introducing the latest addition to their technology arsenal: the high-temperature Ultrasonic Testing (UT) payload for the Voliro T drone.

This remarkable advancement marks a significant milestone in the realm of drone-based inspections, as it enables NDT inspectors to perform inspections on hot surfaces, including those that are still in operation, thus eliminating costly downtime.

One of the most compelling advantages of this new technology is its ability to perform inspections on live assets.

In industries where downtime can be astronomically expensive, the Voliro T drone equipped with the high-temperature UT payload offers a revolutionary solution. No longer do asset owners need to shut down operations and wait for equipment to cool down before inspection can commence and it takes only 1 hour to inspect a flare stack or a chimney.

Traditionally, Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) required personnel to access challenging locations using scaffolding or ropes. These methods not only posed safety risks but also resulted in extended downtime, costing asset owners a substantial amount of money. Voliro's UT payload eliminates the need for human intervention in high-risk environments, making inspections safer and more efficient.

"Voliro's high-temperature UT payload provides tremendous value by allowing us to take ultrasonic thickness measurements on hot furnace stacks while they remain in service. Eliminating the need for an asset shut down, where each second is setting back production exponentially." - Omar Hasan, Unmanned Services Lead at MISTRAS.

This technology is particularly well-suited for inspecting flare stacks, piping, pressure vessels, and boilers, making it an invaluable tool for a wide range of industrial applications. In the petrochemical sector, where safety is paramount, the Voliro T drone with its high-temperature UT payload ensures that inspections can be conducted with minimal disruption to plant operations.

The high-temperature UT payload, manufactured by IONIX, can operate on surfaces with temperatures as high as 260 degrees Celsius (500 degrees Fahrenheit). It boasts an operating frequency of 4 MHz and offers a thickness range of 2 to 150 mm (0.08 to 5.9 inches). To meet the demanding requirements of inspections in challenging locations, the ultrasonic transducer is not only capable of operating in extreme temperatures but also designed to withstand inclement weather conditions and rough surfaces. Its flexibility allows for multiple configurations, including frequency and diameter adjustments, making it adaptable to various inspection scenarios.

By introducing the high-temperature UT payload for the Voliro T drone, Voliro is empowering industries to embrace a safer, more efficient, and cost-effective approach to inspections. This groundbreaking technology eliminates the need for costly downtime and reduces the risks associated with human intervention in hazardous environments.

