Griffith Foods India and Bangalore Food Bank Partner To Create and Distribute Food to Those in Need

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / At this time of the year, we inspire you to give back to your local communities. Recently, Griffith Foods India partnered with Bangalore Food Bank to create and distribute food to those in need. Our culinary team made sandwiches, sweet treats and other goodies and packed them in boxes to serve children from low-income communities.

As part of Griffith Food's Produce for Hunger initiative, the team also created a ready-to-cook khichdi mix to provide a healthy mix of nutrients to underserved communities. The food packets were distributed by volunteers to homes that support senior citizens, women, children and the disabled. The combined effort represents more than 1 ton of food that fed more than 12,000 people!

This is another example of how Griffith Foods is Creating Better Together.

Griffith Foods

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

Our Sustainability Platform of People, Planet, and Performance guides how we behave, conduct business, and treat people, ensuring that everything we do leads to responsible growth for our entire ecosystem.

People

We take care of our employees and the communities in which we do business.

Planet

We all share one Earth, and we take environmental action to responsibly care for it.

Performance

We operate ethically and strategically to create a positive impact for our business and for all of those with whom we interact.

