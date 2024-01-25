Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING), the first-ever U.S.-listed Company on CBOE Global Markets BZX Exchange, is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company that provides environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. The company is focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. SinglePoint is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. To provide insight into the strategy and better understand the processes in place to succeed, the editorial team at Hawk Point Media Group, LLC. reached out to the company CEO, Wil Ralston, to get his take on what investors and clients can expect in 2024. Here's what he said:

Q. Wil, as a serial entrepreneur, you have enjoyed a mix of extraordinary success with some, as to be expected, more challenging to post than others. What's your message to investors regarding where SinglePoint is on that spectrum?

A. Yes, as a part of the renewable energy sector, our stock, not the company, was affected by the market downtrend that started in 2021. But here's the important thing to note- SinglePoint, the company, has actually benefited from the challenges in several ways. The first thing to note is that the management team's interests at SinglePoint are entirely aligned with its shareholders. When we win, they win. Second, and this is something embrace: since 2021, the solar sector companies, especially the ones operating in the public markets, have been facing significant challenges. Many of them, especially our peer companies, have either not survived or are barely hanging on. That's not the case for us. We at SinglePoint have weathered a massive storm, improved revenue, improved our underlying business and successfully become the first US Company listed on Cboe a tier 1 global exchange. While we have a long way to go the wins, we have accomplished are no small feat. Our subsidiary assets are making major deals with brand powerhouses like Energizer Solar, the Boston Red Sox, and Federal Organizations looking to add solar to their sustainable energy solutions. Additionally, our push into the clean air market is gaining momentum faster than expected, the benefits of which we highlighted on ABC's Morning Blend broadcast and AZTV Daily Mix broadcast.



So, while the share price still needs to reflect these catalysts for growth, we believe the markets will catch up quickly. That's especially likely as we progress into 2024 as we follow through on our guidance to continue acquiring accretive assets that deliver topline growth and accelerate our goal of reaching near-term bottom-line EPS. With our recent uplist to the CBOE marketplace and strengthening our balance sheet, we believe that can happen by the end of this year.



Q. At SinglePoint, you certainly have a jump start with over $30 million in trailing twelve-month revenues. Is that the precursor to better times ahead?



A. Absolutely. Our subsidiary assets alone are positioned to contribute significantly more value this year. And that represents just what's in the public domain. Our team is aggressively working to take advantage of acquiring good companies that fell victim to weak markets in 2021 and 2022. Remember, many of these companies were market leaders, and over the last three years, they lost competitive advantages. That doesn't mean they are bad. On the contrary, they still have great products, IP portfolios, and unique services and can be restored through consolidation. Considering we enter 2024 better positioned than ever on a fundamentals and performance basis, we can offer win-win propositions by rolling up new assets and then unleashing the enhanced competitive strength accrued.



Q. Your uplist to the CBOE BZX market and the funds raised could expedite that intent, correct?



A. It contributes massively to our 2024 mission of maximizing opportunities. As the inaugural uplist of an American company to the CBOE, we were provided significant credibility to reach out to a new class of clients with national reach. Remember, plenty of due diligence went into the CBOE's decision to make SinglePoint its initial U.S. listing. Less than three weeks later, Boston Solar entered a partnership agreement with one of the world's most powerful battery and energy companies, and announced a groundbreaking agreement with a federal government entity to complete more than 100 sight assessments and start initial engineering and design in anticipation of installing rooftop solar systems for those properties. I don't think that's a coincidence. Moreover, the deal could open doors to many other global energy and battery storage companies that need the types of solar, energy, and storage solutions we offer. We are unique in many respects, especially in being able to serve diversified client expectations. In other words, assembled as a one-stop-shop for everything energy, our most attractive differentiation can also be our most significant value driver.



Q. Considering your stock's current price and the thesis supporting its IPO price, have investors been handed a ground-floor opportunity?



A. I don't have a crystal ball, but I can say with confidence that SinglePoint's current share price presents both near and long-term value. Is it the ground floor? If not, yes, it may be pretty close to it. Remember, we were valued considerably higher at our Cboe uplist. Since then, we've gotten stronger by entering new deals, increasing our business footprint across the country, and cleaning up our capital structure. We took some painful steps to get here, and everyone, including management was impacted. However, by weathering the financial storm in solar sector companies, we are not only a survivor with the means to grow quickly and efficiently, but we can also make that happen faster than many may expect. That can help close a valuation disconnect between our share price, assets, and business potential.



Q. A clean energy sector analyst modeled that trillions will be spent globally over the next decade to usher in clean energy solutions. You've already invested in and diversified your asset portfolio to target different market opportunities. Will the expected revenue from those assets be simultaneous, or will the returns accrue over a long period as other clean energy elements penetrate the markets?



A. Great question, and I'll answer it this way. SinglePoint acquires assets and leverages those it owns to generate ROI both near term and long term. And we've done so by utilizing a strategy to give us the most reach in a competitive sector that will soon be the "norm" in the energy world instead of the exception. More likely than not, those not using solar energy solutions will be in the minority a decade from now. That sounds like an aggressive presumption, but considering over 197 countries have signed on to a massive clean energy initiative, COP28, it's not.



So, to answer your question more directly, SinglePoint can benefit from these in-progress initiatives incrementally in the near term and certainly in the long term. Money spent wisely targeting both propositions should deliver that intent.



Q. You've hinted at 2024 as a potential breakout year. Can you offer some insight to support the optimism?



A. I do believe that SinglePoint is at a transformation point. We completed our uplist to the CBOE market, have raised capital to accelerate our growth, and continue to penetrate new markets with, in some cases, global clients. Add to that, new sources of revenues, a diversified products and services portfolio, and a market in consolidation; yes, 2024 may very well be a breakout growth period for SinglePoint. That, by the way, is an expectation supported by strategic design.



Q. What can you say to investors wondering if value is missing from the current SinglePoint stock appraisal?



A. I ask every investor to read our press releases, understand the value of contributions from our subsidiary assets, and look at peer valuations. Then, read the most current analyst reports that model for a resurgence in solar sector companies and their stocks. That combination should provide plenty to support the bullish proposition of many solar and energy sector stocks, including ours.



Q. Wishing you the best in 2024. Are any near-term events or presentations planned to allow investors and those interested in the sector to learn more about SinglePoint?



A. We plan to be extremely visible in 2024. We started quickly with an ABC television morning show appearance and expect to contribute at upcoming industry conferences, where we hope to announce additional revenue-generating partnerships, acquisitions, and market and services expansion. Until then, visit our website to learn about our value drivers, the direction of the solar industry, and why SinglePoint can do more than contribute to the clean energy revolution; it can lead many parts of it.

End Interview

