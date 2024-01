Petro-Victory Energy Corp.: Petro-Victory Corporate Update

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") (TSXV: VRY) provides corporate update regarding redemption of investment in Oppenheimer Resources III Fund (the "Fund" or "ORIII").

As announced on September 3, 2021, the Company acquired a limited partnership interest in the energy-focused ORIII Fund through an in-kind subscription secured by Petro-Victory shares.

On December 8, 2023 the Company was informed that whereas the subscription period for the fund had since expired and the Fund did not have sufficient investment to justify continuity of operations of the Fund, the Board of Managers of the Fund had determined it is in the best interest of the Fund and it's investors to redeem the contributions of all limited partners and subsequently dissolve and liquidate the Fund.

As such, the original investment of Petro-Victory in ORIII through an in-kind subscription secured by Petro-Victory shares has been redeemed in exchange for the cancellation of the contribution in-kind as of December 31, 2023, resulting in the removal of the USD $3.8 million in-kind investment in ORIII from Petro-Victory balance sheet and the return of 2,289,694 restricted voting shares of Petro-Victory common stock to be held in treasury stock as of December 31, 2023 .

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil . The company holds 100% operating and working interests in forty-one (41) licenses totaling 272,912 acres in two (2) different producing basins in Brazil . Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high impact, low risk assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the ticker symbol VRY.

