CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT), a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies, today reported results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Net sales for the quarter of $1.1 billion increased 1.6% over the prior year. The change includes a 1.4% increase from acquisitions and a 0.3% increase from foreign currency translation. Excluding these factors, sales declined 0.1% on an organic basis reflecting a 1.4% increase in the Service Center segment and a 3.0% decrease in the Engineered Solutions segment. The Company reported net income of $91.2 million, or $2.32 per share, and EBITDA of $130.8 million. Results include a tax benefit of $3.0 million, or $0.08 per share, from a deferred tax valuation allowance adjustment. Excluding this item, the Company reported non-GAAP adjusted net income of $88.2 million, or $2.24 per share. On a pre-tax basis, results include $3.4 million ($0.07 after tax per share) of LIFO expense compared to $8.9 million ($0.17 after tax per share) of LIFO expense in the prior-year period.

Neil A. Schrimsher, Applied's President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, " I'm encouraged by our second quarter results considering normalization of industrywide end-market activity. Organic sales exceeded our expectations and held steady relative to prior-year levels, despite facing our most difficult comparison of the year, and slower technology sector activity as noted last quarter. We also sustained gross margin and EBITDA margin expansion during the quarter, reflecting normalizing LIFO expense, operational execution, and cost control. Additionally, we generated record second quarter cash flow that further expands our capacity to accelerate growth investments and other capital deployment opportunities going forward. Overall, the durability of our results year to date highlights the strong and differentiated position we have across the industrial sector today, and the evolution of Applied that continues to unfold."

Mr. Schrimsher added, " As we enter the second half of fiscal 2024, we are on course for delivering our financial commitments while making solid progress toward our intermediate objectives of $5.5 billion in sales and 13% EBITDA margins. Near term, we expect underlying industrial activity to remain muted as end markets continue to recalibrate around normalizing supply chains and higher interest rates. This is partially reflected in January sales trending down by an estimated low single-digit percent on an organic basis over prior-year levels, albeit against a difficult low-twenty percent growth comparison last January. That said, we remain constructive moving forward given the potential for reaccelerating sales and earnings growth from easing prior-year comparisons and abating technology sector headwinds, as well as sustained benefits from our internal initiatives. Furthermore, we expect technical MRO and capital spending requirements to remain heightened as customers modernize equipment and expand production facilities to meet a multi-year secular growth cycle across North America that is just beginning. We are well positioned within this backdrop given our multi-faceted strategy focused on enhancing and leveraging our core service center operations, while expanding across higher-engineered solutions. We believe this strategy and our balance sheet capacity support significant value creation long term."

Updated Fiscal 2024 Guidance

For fiscal 2024, the Company now projects EPS of $9.35 to $9.70 on an adjusted basis (prior $9.25 to $9.80), sales growth of 1% to 3% (prior 1% to 4%) including 0% to 2% on an organic daily basis, and EBITDA margins of 12.1% to 12.3% (prior 12.0% to 12.3%). Updated adjusted EPS guidance excludes the $3.0 million tax benefit in the fiscal 2024 second quarter related to a deferred tax valuation allowance adjustment. Guidance incorporates current economic uncertainty and assumptions of easing end-market demand near term, as well as ongoing inflationary and supply chain headwinds. Guidance does not assume contribution from future acquisitions.

Dividend

Today the Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.37 per common share, payable on February 29th, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 15th, 2024. This represents the 15th dividend increase since 2010.

About Applied®

Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking, as that term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. Applied intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are often identified by qualifiers such as "expect," "will," "guidance" and derivative or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including trends and events in the industrial sector of the economy (such as the inflationary environment and supply chain strains), results of operations, and financial condition, and other risk factors identified in Applied's most recent periodic report and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Applied or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved. Applied assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, or events, or otherwise.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 1,077,153 $ 1,060,280 $ 2,172,341 $ 2,122,685 Cost of sales 760,063 751,775 1,530,169 1,507,397 Gross Profit 317,090 308,505 642,172 615,288 Selling, distribution and administrative expense, including depreciation 202,496 195,612 406,898 395,863 Operating Income 114,594 112,893 235,274 219,425 Interest expense, net 1,917 6,185 3,237 12,665 Other (income) expense, net (2,924 ) 758 (2,493 ) 1,766 Income Before Income Taxes 115,601 105,950 234,530 204,994 Income tax expense 24,373 25,493 49,476 47,657 Net Income $ 91,228 $ 80,457 $ 185,054 $ 157,337 Net Income Per Share - Basic $ 2.35 $ 2.09 $ 4.78 $ 4.08 Net Income Per Share - Diluted $ 2.32 $ 2.05 $ 4.71 $ 4.02 Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 38,744 38,579 38,722 38,552 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 39,302 39,208 39,307 39,162

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1) Applied uses the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of valuing U.S. inventory. An actual valuation of inventory under the LIFO method can only be made at the end of each year based on the inventory levels and costs at that time. Accordingly, interim LIFO calculations are based on management's estimates of expected year-end inventory levels and costs and are subject to the final year-end LIFO inventory determination.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, June 30, 2023 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 412,855 $ 344,036 Accounts receivable, net 659,196 708,395 Inventories 520,155 501,184 Other current assets 89,786 93,192 Total current assets 1,681,992 1,646,807 Property, net 113,706 115,041 Operating lease assets, net 104,517 100,677 Intangibles, net 227,831 235,549 Goodwill 589,356 578,418 Other assets 65,363 66,840 Total Assets $ 2,782,765 $ 2,743,332 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 253,739 $ 301,685 Current portion of long-term debt 25,159 25,170 Other accrued liabilities 170,228 213,489 Total current liabilities 449,126 540,344 Long-term debt 571,854 596,926 Other liabilities 153,757 147,625 Total Liabilities 1,174,737 1,284,895 Shareholders' Equity 1,608,028 1,458,437 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,782,765 $ 2,743,332

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 185,054 $ 157,337 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property 11,765 11,033 Amortization of intangibles 14,650 15,519 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 1,026 9,573 Amortization of stock appreciation rights and options 1,710 1,871 Other share-based compensation expense 4,237 4,001 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions (47,855 ) (111,542 ) Other, net (2,620 ) 1,031 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 167,967 88,823 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (21,440 ) (25,516 ) Capital expenditures (9,863 ) (12,817 ) Proceeds from property sales 471 128 Net Cash used in Investing Activities (30,832 ) (38,205 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Long-term debt repayments (25,125 ) (40,123 ) Interest rate swap settlement receipts 7,194 2,684 Purchases of treasury shares (10,677 ) (716 ) Dividends paid (27,155 ) (26,259 ) Acquisition holdback payments (681 ) (1,510 ) Taxes paid for shares withheld for equity awards (12,914 ) (3,340 ) Exercise of stock appreciation rights and options 127 127 Net Cash used in Financing Activities (69,231 ) (69,137 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 915 (417 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 68,819 (18,936 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 344,036 184,474 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 412,855 $ 165,538

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands) The Company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with reporting of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results, assessing prospects for future performance, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Reconciliation of Net income and Net income per share, GAAP financial measures, with Adjusted Net income and Adjusted Net income per share, non-GAAP financial measures: Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Pre-tax Tax Effect Net of Tax Per Share

Diluted

Impact Tax Rate Net income and net income per share $ 115,601 $ 24,373 $ 91,228 $ 2.32 21.1 % Tax valuation allowance adjustment - 3,046 (3,046 ) (0.08 ) 2.6 % Adjusted net income and net income per share $ 115,601 $ 27,419 $ 88,182 $ 2.24 23.7 % Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 Pre-tax Tax Effect Net of Tax Per Share

Diluted

Impact Tax Rate Net income and net income per share $ 234,530 $ 49,476 $ 185,054 $ 4.71 21.1 % Tax valuation allowance adjustment - 3,046 (3,046 ) (0.08 ) 1.3 % Adjusted net income and net income per share $ 234,530 $ 52,522 $ 182,008 $ 4.63 22.4 %

Reconciliation of Net Income, a GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income $ 91,228 $ 80,457 $ 185,054 $ 157,337 Interest expense, net 1,917 6,185 3,237 12,665 Income tax expense 24,373 25,493 49,476 47,657 Depreciation and amortization of property 6,048 5,552 11,765 11,033 Amortization of intangibles 7,257 7,814 14,650 15,519 EBITDA $ 130,823 $ 125,501 $ 264,182 $ 244,211 The Company defines EBITDA as Earnings from operations before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results, a non-GAAP financial measure.

Reconciliation of Net Cash provided by Operating activities, a GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities $ 101,758 $ 62,880 $ 167,967 $ 88,823 Capital expenditures (5,523 ) (7,263 ) (9,863 ) (12,817 ) Free Cash Flow $ 96,235 $ 55,617 $ 158,104 $ 76,006 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, a non-GAAP financial measure.

