Heat pump sales in Germany rose by more than 50% for the second year in a row in 2023, according to new figures from Bundesverband Wärmepumpe (BWP).From pv magazine Germany BWP, the German heat pump association, has reported that around 356,000 heat pumps were sold in Germany last year. By comparison, the country deployed approximately 236,000 units in 2022. The trade body said that heat pump sales rose by more than 50% for the second year in a row last year. "This year must not be a wasted year for the heating transition," BWP CEO Claus Fest said. "While sales skyrocketed in the first half of ...

