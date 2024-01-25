Pugh succeeds Frank Tarallo, who retired at the end of 2023

Theragenics Corporation®, a global leader in minimally invasive brachytherapy, interventional devices, surgical products, and medical device design services, today announced the appointment of Mark Pugh as its new CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Pugh succeeds Frank Tarallo, who retired at the end of 2023 after a decade of distinguished leadership at the helm of Theragenics.

Mr. Pugh brings over 20 years of medical device industry expertise to his new role and boasts a proven track record of driving strategic expansion and growth. His most recent role at Theragenics was as President of the OEM Group, where he oversaw the company's design and contract manufacturing services and its subsidiaries Arrotek Medical, Galt Medical, and NeedleTech. Notably, Mr. Pugh co-founded Arrotek Medical, an industry-leading medical device design consultancy specializing in minimally invasive devices. Under his leadership, Arrotek grew from a two-person startup in Sligo, Ireland to a thriving global enterprise with over 100 employees and has assisted over 250 companies to develop their own medical devices. Arrotek Medical was acquired by Theragenics in 2019.

"I am deeply passionate about Theragenics' mission of delivering life-changing minimally invasive medical solutions," stated Mr. Pugh. "This company possesses a robust foundation, innovative products, and a diversified portfolio of capabilities across multiple growing therapeutic areas. I am thrilled to collaborate with our exceptional leadership team and board of directors to propel Theragenics to new heights, cultivate a culture of innovation, optimize operational efficiencies, and ultimately enhance the value we deliver to our customers, clinicians, and most importantly, the patients we serve."

