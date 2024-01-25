Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Bohrprogramm soll hochgradige Uranmineralisierung bestätigen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.01.2024 | 14:36
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ABI Research: Optimism Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

ABI Research releases its seventh annual Key Takeaways from CES whitepaper

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is among the most influential technology events in the world-the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. Analysts from global technology intelligence firm ABI Research were there in Las Vegas, on the show floor and in meeting rooms around the event, to take the pulse of where the industry is going and what technology leaders, implementers, and innovators are thinking, prioritizing, and investing in right now. Their insights have been compiled in ABI Research's Key Takeaways From CES 2024 whitepaper.

2024 Logo

"Of all the products, ideas, and concepts on display at CES 2024, the most surprising-and perhaps important-was confidence. Despite a year of doom and gloom fueled by inflation, confounding monetary policy, wars, and political tumult, there was a definite and palpable buzz of positivity in the air at CES 2024. Vendors and implementers alike are cautiously, but confidently, optimistic that the fever is about to break, talking openly about investments, partnerships, and exciting new technologies and use cases," says Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.

The Key Takeaways From CES 2024 whitepaper provides reporting on the following technologies:

Augmented & Virtual Reality
Internet of Things
Smart Home & Buildings
Smart Mobility & Automotive
Supply Chain Management & Logistics

This resource also captures analysts' first impressions, show standouts, and missed opportunities from the CES show floor.

For an insider's look at CES 2024, download the Key Takeaways From CES 2024 whitepaper.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research?????????????,?????????,???????????????????????,??????????????,??????????????????????????,??????????

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309035/ABI_Research_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/optimism-takes-center-stage-at-ces-2024-302044165.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.