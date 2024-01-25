BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies Receives Purchase Order for BKR 9000 Radios from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Forestry Division

The BKR 9000's compatibility with Arkansas P25 system boosts efficiency by allowing single radio use across all operations

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that it has received a purchase order for 87 of its BKR 9000 multiband radios from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division. The BKR 9000 is compatible with Arkansas's P25 system, allowing the Forestry Division to significantly enhance efficiency by carrying out their responsibilities using a single radio model across all operations. This is the Forestry Division's first purchase of the BKR 9000.

John Suzuki, CEO of BK Technologies, commented, "The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is responsible for the protection of all Arkansas's forests from wildland fire and other natural hazards. Our BKR 9000 multiband radio provides the Department with a single radio that can be used for wildland fire operations and is compatible with Arkansas's statewide P25 trunked system. We believe their selection of the BKR 9000 is a validation of its unique operational capabilities, reliability, and effectiveness in mission critical situations and we look forward to supporting the Arkansas Department of Agriculture in their forestry and emergency response efforts."

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture Forestry Division is responsible for the protection of forests, and those who enjoy them, from wildland fire and natural hazards while promoting rural and urban forest health, stewardship, development, and conservation. Since 1935, the Forestry Division crews have suppressed more than 225,000 wildfires. In addition to wildfire suppression, the Forestry Division responds to all other natural disasters including tornadoes, ice storms, and floods, and crews are often called upon to clear roadways and organize incident command centers. The Forestry Division is also a leader in forest and land management, stewardship, and forest conservation efforts.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies' SaaS business focuses on new, innovative public safety smartphone services that will make the first responders safer or more productive. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters and primary manufacturing facility in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Forward-Looking Statements

Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, economic performance, and financial condition, including, but not limited to the Company's long-term strategic plan, and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others, the following: changes or advances in technology; the success of our land mobile radio product line and SaaS business segment; disruption in the global supply chain creating delays, unavailability and adverse conditions; successful introduction of new products and technologies, including our ability to successfully develop and sell our new multiband product and other related products in the BKR Series product line and the Company's SaaS solutions; competition in the land mobile radio industry; general economic and business conditions, including higher inflation and its impacts, federal, state and local government budget deficits and spending limitations, any impact from a prolonged shutdown of the U.S. Government, the effects of natural disasters, changes in climate, severe weather events, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism, global health epidemics or pandemics and catastrophic events, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; reliance on contract manufacturers and suppliers; risks associated with fixed-price contracts; heavy reliance on sales to agencies of the U.S. Government and our ability to comply with the requirements of contracts, laws and regulations related to such sales; allocations by government agencies among multiple approved suppliers under existing agreements; our ability to comply with U.S. tax laws and utilize deferred tax assets; our ability to attract and retain executive officers, skilled workers and key personnel; our ability to manage our growth; our ability to identify potential candidates for, and to consummate, acquisition, disposition or investment transactions, and risks incumbent to being a noncontrolling interest stockholder in a corporation; impact of natural disasters, changes in climate, severe weather events, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism, global health epidemics or pandemics and catastrophic events on the companies in which the Company holds investments; impact of our capital allocation strategy; risks related to maintaining our brand and reputation; impact of government regulation; impact of rising health care costs; our business with manufacturers located in other countries, including changes in the U.S. Government and foreign governments' trade and tariff policies; our inventory and debt levels; protection of our intellectual property rights; fluctuation in our operating results and stock price; any infringement claims; data security breaches, cyber-attacks and other factors impacting our technology systems; availability of adequate insurance coverage; maintenance of our NYSE American listing; risks related to being a holding company; and the effect on our stock price and ability to raise equity capital of future sales of shares of our common stock. Certain of these factors and risks, as well as other risks and uncertainties, are stated in more detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statement.

Company Contact:

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

bktechnologies@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com