LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Schedules Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for February 8, 2024

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading global, vertically integrated provider of thermal imaging cores, custom optical assemblies, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries, today announced it will report its fiscal 2024 second quarter financial results on February 8, 2024 after the market close. The conference call and webcast will be held on the same day as follows:

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Dial-in Number: 1-877-317-2514

International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-2514

Webcast: Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Webcast

Participants are recommended to dial-in or log-on approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after completion through February 22, 2024. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international), and enter conference ID #4755983.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black Diamond ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Dallas Texas, Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, Visimid Technologies, was acquired in July 2023, and specializes in the design and development of customized infrared cameras, for the industrial and defense industries. Such customized cameras are often sold together with customized optical assemblies from LightPath.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Investor Contact:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group - MZ North America

LPTH@mzgroup.us

+561 489 5315

SOURCE: LightPath Technologies

View the original press release on accesswire.com