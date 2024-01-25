Kapsch TrafficCom North America: Cloud-Based Deployment of Kapsch's Commercial Back Office System and End-to-End Tolling Solution Enters Full Operation

VIENNA, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Louisiana, USA: Cloud-based deployment of Kapsch's Commercial Back Office System and End-to-End tolling solution enters full operation

Completed total refit of the LADOTD LA1 tolling system in Leeville, LA providing a new tolling gantry, Back Office System, Roadside Solution, and enhanced Customer Service Center capabilities

Vienna/Duluth, January 25, 2024 - On November 20, the LA1 tolling facility was officially reopened with a state of the art end-to-end Roadside Toll Collection system, inclusive of the Commercial Back Office system and enhanced CSC operations by Kapsch TrafficCom.

Originally established in 2009, LA1 is a stragetic and critical transportation artery not only for the State of Louisiana, but for the Country, supporting the oil, petroleum, and chemical industries of southern Louisiana. Additionally, while supporting the industrial sector, LA1 is also a key and vital route for those enthusiasts that enjoy what could be described as the best sport fishing areas in the region.

"As a key partner, this project was completed under a partnership with Plenary Americas," explained Dan Toohey, SVP Sales and Services for Kapsch. "We are pleased to support this and other Public-Private Partnerships to support the building and re-building of critical infrastructure projects in Louisiana, and look forward to the opportunities ahead."

Kapsch assumed the management and operation of the system responsibility on November 9 with the new all-electronic tolling gantry going live. On November 20, Kapsch TrafficCom reopened the Customer Service Center at Golden Meadow, LA and commenced the full end-to-end operations of the GeauxPass Roadside Program.

