Natchitoches, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - Long recognized as a PBM leader in transparency and prescription drug savings, Liviniti is excited to announce the addition of the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (Cost Plus Drugs) to its network of pharmacies. The consumer-focused approach of the two like-minded companies supports medication accessibility, price transparency and affordability for Liviniti members whose benefit plans choose to include Cost Plus Drugs as a pharmacy option.

Founded more than a dozen years ago as one of the nation's pioneering PBM innovators, Liviniti launched a pass-through pricing approach that today drives the national conversation on PBM reform. Based on a fixed administrative fee instead of rebates, spread pricing or other opaque forms of revenue, the company's business model continues to focus on new and better tools and technology to open up information to clients and patients.

"Our Cost Plus Drugs collaboration opens a new avenue to increased savings for members," said LeAnn Boyd, Liviniti CEO. "With a longstanding commitment to a simple, transparent business model, the partnership between Liviniti and Cost Plus Drugs is a logical alliance. Providing this new pharmacy option to our clients and their members furthers our mission to transform pharmacy benefits through uncompromising integrity, leading innovation and real value for those we serve."

"We are excited to join forces with a like-minded company such as Liviniti," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. "At Cost Plus Drugs, we are committed to revolutionizing the pharmaceutical landscape through transparent drug pricing and working with Liviniti aligns seamlessly with our mission. Together, we are ensuring affordability, accessibility, and clarity in medication costs, empowering individuals to make informed choices about their health and well-being."

LeAnn C. Boyd, PharmD - CEO and Founder

About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti in 2023, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the US. For more information, visit liviniti.com.



About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 2,300 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Customers can also go to participating retail pharmacies to receive Cost Plus Drugs pricing through the Team Cuban Card. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.

