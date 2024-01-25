Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Marble" or the "Company") an AI-driven financial technology company, is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Inverite Insights Inc. to better reflect the primary business of the Company.

The Company's common shares are currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "MRBL". As a result of the name change, the Company expects its common shares to commence trading under its new name and the new symbol "INVR" on or about January 30, 2024. The CSE is expected to publish a bulletin in due course confirming the effective date of the name change and new symbol for trading purposes. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares following the name change is 46125M104 (ISIN 46125M1041).

About Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0): Inverite is a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Risk-Management Strategy (RMS) solutions that empower businesses to acquire, enrich and use real-time financial data to better transact with consumers. Utilizing Inverite's proprietary and proven artificial intelligence data-driven technology platforms, businesses are empowered in real-time with access to a 360 financial profile that includes enriched banking data. Inverite leverages artificial intelligence, predictive financial recommendations, risk scores and open-banking strategies to put the power of financial data into the hands of businesses and consumers, promoting more robust relationships and higher intent toward future engagements.

For further information about Inverite Insights, please visit: inveriteinsights.com on January 30, 2024.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

T:(855) 661-2390 ext. 104 Email: ir@inverite.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

