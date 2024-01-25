Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCQB: BNNHF) (FSE: 5YZ0) ("BNN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the mobilization of Paul Bright to prepare an updated NI 43-101 report for the La Estrella coal project located in Santander, Colombia. Mr. Bright was responsible for the 2012 43-101 report for the La Estrella coal project.

Paul Bright has more than fifty years geological experience in mining and exploration for coal and other commodities. He is a Chartered Engineer and a Qualified Person recognized by Member Institution of Materials Mining and Metallurgy. Paul's specialization is underground and open pit coal mining and exploration, resource and reserve assessments, pre-feasibility and feasibility studies. Paul holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) from the University of London.

From 1996 to 2016, Paul worked for SRK Consulting (UK) as Principal Geologist and has undertaken due diligence, expert witness and other geological project work, frequently as team leader of multi-disciplinary teams, which has included acting as Qualified Person for exploration projects in various countries including Colombia, Venezuela, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Mongolia, Pakistan, South Africa and Mozambique.

Prior to SRK Consulting, Paul worked for British Coal Opencast at various locations in South Wales and had responsibility for exploration, resource and reserve estimates for operating and potential coal mines in areas of complex geological structures.

Paul is presently working as an Independent Consultant Geologist, with his most recent work as a Team Leader and Geologist (Resources Technical Audits) as an associate Principal Geologist to SRK for several coal projects in Krasnoyarsk and Kemerovo Oblasts, Russia.

President, Lorne Warner states: "Updating the 43-101 report to a compliant level will provide a significant amount of value to the project for Benjamin Hill. Mr. Bright's extensive experience in the coal sector will help us advance the project into the bulk sampling phase."

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds a 20% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cole McClay", CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

info@benjaminhillmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-Looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195632

SOURCE: Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.