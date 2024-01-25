Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024
Bohrprogramm soll hochgradige Uranmineralisierung bestätigen!
LeddarTech Inc.: LeddarTech to Host Investor & Business Update Call on January 31, 2024

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeddarTech® (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ADAS, AD and parking applications, is pleased to announce that it will host an Investor and Business Update conference call and webcast on January 31, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. EST. Participating on the call will be Frantz Saintellemy, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chris Stewart, Chief Financial Officer.

LeddarTech - An automotive software company Logo

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (646) 307-1963 or for international callers by dialing (800) 715-9871. The conference ID is 1293674. A live webcast of the call will be available on LeddarTech's Investor Relations website at https://investors.leddartech.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal, Toronto and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech's automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 150 patent applications (80 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:
Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, LeddarTech Inc. Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 daniel.aitken@LeddarTech.com

  • Investor relations website:investors.LeddarTech.com
  • Investor relations contact:Kevin Hunt, ICR Inc. kevin.hunt@icrinc.com
  • Financial media contact:Dan Brennan, ICR Inc. dan.brennan@icrinc.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, VAYADrive, VayaVision and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. is a public company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "LDTC."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326515/LeddarTech_Inc__LeddarTech_to_Host_Investor___Business_Update_Ca.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leddartech-to-host-investor--business-update-call-on-january-31-2024-302044729.html

