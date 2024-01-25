Jim Ellis Autotmotive: Jim Ellis Automotive Donates $75K to Help End Hunger in Metro Atlanta Communities

Jim Ellis Automotive Group's annual Holiday Giving Campaign raised $75K to help Atlanta Community Food Bank in the fight to end hunger.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / With the support of our customers, Jim Ellis Automotive Group closed out the seventh annual Holiday Giving Campaign with a $75,000 donation to the Atlanta Community Food Bank (The Food Bank). A portion of the profit for each new or used vehicle sold at all of the 20 Jim Ellis Automotive dealerships between Nov. 24, 2023, and Jan. 2, 2024, funded the donation.

Each year, Jim Ellis Automotive Group selects a local charity to support through its annual Holiday Giving Campaign. Over the last seven years, Jim Ellis Automotive has donated almost $450,000 to groups serving women and children in need across the Atlanta area from the holiday-giving campaigns alone.

The Food Bank works with nearly 700 community-based nonprofit partners to distribute around 9 million meals across metro Atlanta and North Georgia each month. Every dollar donated to The Food Bank covers three meals provided to those in need. The Holiday Giving Campaign donation from Jim Ellis Automotive is the equivalent of 225,000 meals donated to help end hunger.

"It gives us immense joy to make this donation to a special organization like the Atlanta Community Food Bank," said Jim Ellis Automotive Group Vice President Stacey Ellis Hodges. "We feel incredibly blessed to be able to feed so many this holiday season."

"We are tremendously grateful to the Jim Ellis Automotive Group for their holiday campaign and partnership," said Kyle Waide, President and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. "The funds raised with this year's campaign will help provide nearly 225,000 meals for neighbors in need across north Georgia. This is particularly critical at the moment as we continue to see near record numbers of monthly visits across our pantry system, as many families struggle with higher food costs, rent and other basic necessities."

About Jim Ellis Automotive Group

Jim Ellis Automotive Group has been serving the Atlanta area since 1971, marking 52 years in business. Jim Ellis Automotive is the largest family-owned and operated automotive group in Georgia and has earned the Consumers' Choice Award for business excellence for 20 consecutive years. With 20 dealerships and 17 brands, Jim Ellis Automotive has locations in Atlanta, Buford, Kennesaw, McDonough, Marietta, Sandy Springs and South Fulton. The portfolio of brands includes Alfa Romeo, Audi, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Genesis, GMC, Hyundai, Kia, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. Visit Jim Ellis Automotive online at JimEllis.com.

About Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help more than 525,000 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.

