South Korea's leading convenience store chain, CU, launches new noodle cup coated with compostable, biodegradable PHA

Use of PHA improves environmental profile

Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - CJ Biomaterials, Inc., a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, announced today that its patented PHA technology is being used in the production of a new noodle cup sold at South Korea's leading convenience store chain, CU. The new, eco-friendly noodle cup is the first of its kind in the country. With CJ Biomaterials' PHA technology integrated into the cups' inner coating, they are biodegradable and compostable, reducing the amount of plastic waste entering the environment.

In 2023, CJ Biomaterials developed microwavable paper coating technology combining its patented PHA with PLA. The paper coating solution increases bio-based content, reducing petroleum-based plastic use without compromising the function and quality of the paper cup. Through CJ Biomaterials' partnership with CU, the coating technology will be used on the convenience store's popular New Today's Chicken Noodle cup packaging.

"Using PHA with PLA can enhance the processibility of PLA by providing flexibility and allowing more stable use across a wide range of temperatures. It also exhibits good oil barrier properties, surpassing conventional polypropylene coating while providing a 100% biobased solution," says Max Senechal, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at CJ Biomaterials. "Through this partnership with CU, we are not only contributing to the creation of eco-friendly packaging, but also demonstrating the practicality and affordability of sustainable alternatives. This marks a significant step toward reducing plastic waste and promoting a greener, more environmentally responsible future."

CJ Biomaterials' PHA biopolymers are derived from nature and produced sustainably. They can be used as building blocks to replace and improve the functional characteristics of a broad range of polymers in the production of finished goods or as starting points for sustainable chemistry. PHAs work well as modifiers to other polymers or biopolymers and can increase bio-based content, accelerate biodegradation and improve the functional properties of resins and finished products. As one of only a few companies that are capable of mass-producing PHA, CJ Biomaterials is committed to impactful action delivering eco-friendly solutions with its extensive PHA technology platform.

CJ Biomaterials continues to expand on the applications of its PHA technology, developing solutions for food and beverage packaging; food serviceware; fibers and nonwovens; consumer goods; agriculture and horticulture; and 3D printing filament. Over the past year, the company worked together with RIMAN INCELLDERM to create environmentally friendly cosmetic packaging, and collaborated with various companies, including CJ Olive Young, Dongil Platech, Yuhan-Kimberly, Banila Co , and biopolymer manufacturer, NatureWorks, to broaden the use of PHA in multiple markets and applications. The company also won the German 2023 Red Dot Design Award for the PHA Head-Up Toothbrush, developed in partnership with eco-friendly design specialist, Revelop.

For information on CJ Biomaterials, its PHA technology, and how to partner with the organization to develop solutions that will help to address the plastic waste challenge, visit https://www.cjbiomaterials.com.





About CJ BIOMATERIALS

Headquartered in Woburn, MA, USA, CJ Biomaterials develops meaningful solutions that positively affect our planet, human health and well-being by addressing the challenges posed by plastic waste. The company invents and manufactures biopolymers and bio-based chemicals as part of a long-term vision to create a more sustainable future, by enabling true circular solutions that replace many non-recyclable, non-reusable and fossil fuel-based plastics and chemicals. CJ Biomaterials is a global leader in the manufacture of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)-both polymers and associated basic chemicals. CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of CJ BIO, is part of CJ CheilJedang, a global lifestyle company with a vision to inspire a new life filled with health, happiness, and convenience.

