Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE: BATX) (OTCQB: BATXF) (FSE: R0W) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol "R0W", WKN: A3EMJB and ISIN: CA07135M1041. The Company's shares are now cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Canada, the FSE in Germany, and quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the U.S.

The FSE is one of the world's largest international trading centres for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, the FSE is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and handles approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

Battery X Metals CEO, Mark Brezer, commented, "We are thrilled to be listed on one of the world's largest trading markets. We are confident that the inclusion of our common shares on the FSE will expand our shareholder base, enhance liquidity, and raise overall market awareness of our mission to advance North America's clean energy transition by pioneering proprietary lithium-ion battery technologies and exploring domestic critical metals resources."

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE: BATX) (OTCQB: BATXF) is focused on the exploration and acquisition of critical mineral property assets in North America, such as battery and precious metals, and developing battery recycling technology to support the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly energy solutions. The Company's Opatica Lithium Project is located in the Quebec James Bay region, an area known for its abundance of hard rock lithium resources. Additionally, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Battery X Recycling Technologies Inc., is dedicated to developing innovative technologies for refining battery metals and facilitating urban mining from spent lithium-ion batteries. Battery X Metals Inc. also holds ownership of gold exploration properties in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District, strategically located near Kinross Gold's Sobel and Bear Head properties. With a dedicated management team, focused on maximizing shareholder value and commitment to sustainability, Battery X Metals is positioned to be an emerging leader in critical mineral exploration and tomorrow's battery recycling industry.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mark Brezer

For further information, please contact:

Mark Brezer

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: mbrezer@batterymetals.com

Telephone: (604) 741-0444

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Cautionary Statement Regarding ForwardLooking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operations and activities of Battery X Metals, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, statements with respect to the potential benefits of the listing of the Company's common shares on the FSE. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Battery X Metals, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market, and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Battery X Metals does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements if beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195639

SOURCE: Battery X Metals Inc.