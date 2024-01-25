Greenpro Capital Corp.: Greenpro Launches Trust Travel Card to Serve the Business Community Throughout the Asia Pacific Region

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) has partnered with a leading digital payments provider to officially launch the Trust-linked, numberless credit card for the business community.

Greenpro Trust Travel Card will be rolled out to all its existing and potential clients through the Asia Pacific region, providing strong privacy with enhanced card security controls. With this card acting as a complementary payment channel to the Trust account, beneficiaries will be able to make payments globally to all VISA-accepting merchants. The card also permits beneficiaries to withdraw cash at automated teller machines (ATMs) and perform online and offline payments internationally.

The initiative is a further extension of Greenpro's efforts in providing alternative financial services to its existing communities and innovative offerings to the unbanked group. Greenpro's target is to facilitate transactions and flow of funds throughout the region of Greater China, India and South East Asia, where approximately a 3.5 billion population reside and transact.

Greenpro CEO, Dr. CK Lee said, "This Trust card will empower our community users and supporters to access financial channels where conventional routes may prove challenging. We are linking our Trust offerings and Green-X (Digital Asset Exchange) so HNWI can have alternative investment allocations while issuers on Green-X can tap on more sources of funding. We are also looking at integrating a Digital Bank to complete our financial ecosystem."

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

