Paramount: Nickelodeon Animation Community Efforts Programming Highlights

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Nickelodeon Animation Community Efforts (NiCE) team engages in a wide variety of projects focused on promoting Arts Education Advocacy and civic engagement such as mentorship programs, classroom visits from artists and writers, equipment donation, and general volunteerism. NiCE strives to make meaningful contributions to our community while also providing our employees real opportunities to give back in ways that are impacting and transformative. Here are some NiCE programming highlights from November-December 2023!

Best Field Trip Ever! - The Best Field Trip Ever program is a half-day immersive program that is comprised of a VIP behind-the-scenes studio tour, a 2-hour creativity workshop, and lunch in the courtyard. Recent participants include Compton High School's Audio Production Program, School of Santa Isabel, California School of Arts, and Cleveland High School's Animation Program.

Let's Draw! - in partnership with the Lollipop Theatre, Nick employees visit children in classrooms, hospitals, and virtually via Zoom calls to share their universal love of drawing and build creative confidence in children by teaching basic shaped of Nick characters such as SpongeBob! Recent participants include Claire Norris, Production Coordinator, Big Nate and Emma McCloskey, Storyboard Revisionist, Dora the Explorer.

Vamos A Dibujar! - In partnership with Leer Contigo and Paramount Latin America Pro Social Team, this program is an all spanish edition of Let's Draw! Recent participants includes Nico Selma, Storyboard Director, Dora and Abril Fregozo, Production Assistant, SpongeBob SquarePants.

Thanksgiving Food Drive - NiCE hosted their 23rd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive in partnership with LA Family Housing. With an amazing turnout this year, 68 donations were made totaling neat $4,000 impacting 80 families across 6 different locations.

Nickelodeon Masterclass - NiCE host master classes that are taught by seasoned Nickelodeon veterans addressing the key phases and skills in the Animation process. Recent classes include Visual Development Masterclass with Miguel Gonzalez, Art Director, The Casagrandes Movie and Animatics Masterclass with Matt Vanloon, Animatic Editor, Big Nate.





