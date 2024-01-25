London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - The Department for Business and Trade Japan team based at the British Embassy in Tokyo will host a UK FinTech Mission to Japan in March 2024 as part of the first "Japan FinTech Week". Sends company will join the event in Tokyo from the 5th to the 8th of March. The mission will include a briefing from key FinTech individuals and networking with the Japanese government, businesses, VCs and associations.





Japan FinTech Week



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10281/195656_941288da24553810_001full.jpg

The United Kingdom is a leading force in the global FinTech landscape, boasting financial services knowledge, top-tier technological talent, and a forward-thinking regulatory framework. Similarly, Japan has positioned itself as a nation dedicated to digital transformation, experiencing a notable acceleration in the digitalisation of its financial services.

"We see numerous possibilities in visiting and collaborating with Japanese FinTech representatives. This country proved itself to be innovative and forward-thinking by providing new technologies and ideas. Sends team believes that as a result, bilateral exchange of experience brings the best solutions for clients and businesses, " commented Anastasiia Pervushyna, Director/MLRO in Sends.

One of the shareholders (owners) Sends company is Alona Shevtsova, a businesswoman, philanthropist, and active participant in the Ukrainian and UK FinTech community.

"London leads the way in the development of financial technologies such as mobile payments and digital currencies and is home to some of the world's fastest growing fintech businesses. With a number of leading Japanese banks and technology companies already with a presence in London, Tokyo is a natural partner for London to share our fintech success and to collaborate on growing the sector in both countries," says Alona Shevtsova.

The mission will enable UK firms to:

• learn and explore more about Japan's FinTech market and the scale of opportunity;

• pitch to potential partners in Japan's financial services sector;

• visit Japanese Financial institutes for potential future business discussions.

It is worth mentioning that the Sends company will also participate in the ICE London Conference 2024. You can schedule a meeting with the team from the 6th to the 8th of February via contact@sends.co.

Address: Office 39.18, Level39, One Canada Square, London, England, E14 5AB

Marketing Department contacts: pr@sends.co

Contact: Anna D

To learn more about Sends and its special offer, please visit www.sends.co.

*Sends is a trade name of SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED.

SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED is registered in England and Wales (Company number 11070048).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195656

SOURCE: Sends