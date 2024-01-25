Ratings agency ICRA says India could install 17 GW of new PV capacity this year and another 20 GW in 2025. It maintained a stable outlook for the renewable energy sector in India on the back of strong policy support, healthy demand prospects, and tariff competitiveness.From pv magazine India ICRA has maintained a stable outlook for the renewable energy sector, led by strong policy support, healthy demand prospects, and tariff competitiveness. It said the realization of past dues and regular payments of ongoing bills by distribution companies following the launch of the late payment surcharge (LPS) ...

