Heatshield Products Announces New Stealth Lava Exhaust Wrap for Improved Vehicle Performance

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Heatshield Products' Lava Exhaust Wrap was the first heat shield exhaust wrap made from crushed volcanic rock fiber. Now, the company is introducing its Stealth Lava Wrap. It features the same crushed volcanic rock fiber wrap but in a stealthy black color. When used on a header or exhaust component, this black volcanic heat wrap increases exhaust scavenging, which can give a horsepower boost to vehicles.





Extreme heat calls for an extreme exhaust wrap. With Stealth Lava Exhaust Wrap from Heatshield Products, that's exactly what customers get. The original basalt wrap dyed black is made from crushed volcanic rock for a carbon-fiber look wrap that offers 25 percent more strength than traditional fiberglass wraps. This means a longer product life and greater efficiency. Product highlights include:

Original Lava Exhaust Wrap Dyed Black

Reduces Exhaust-Related Heat by up to 50%

Lowers Under-Hood Temperatures

25% Stronger than Fiberglass Wraps

Improves Exhaust Gas Flow

As Always - Made in the USA

Customers trust Heatshield Products, which is still family-owned and operated, to give them real-world temperature ratings. Some of the competitors claim that their volcanic exhaust wraps can withstand temperatures of up to 1800°F continuously. However, basalt can become molten (turn into a liquid) at continuous temperatures of 1800°F. Heatshield Products' Stealth Lava Exhaust Wrap can withstand temperatures of 1200°F continuously and 2000°F intermittently-and that's a real-world rating that customers can count on.

Available now in 2 inches wide by 15 ft, 25 ft, and 50 ft lengths. Also available in all-inclusive exhaust wrap kits.

Heatshield Products has engineered and manufactured heat-barrier products for nearly 40 years, serving the performance and racing industry with the highest quality products at competitive prices. The family-owned company proudly makes its products in the USA.

For more information, visit heatshieldproducts.com or contact Heatshield Products at 760-751-0441 or sales@heatshieldproducts.com.

Contact Information

Chris Schwartz

Sales & Marketing Manager

sales@heatsheildproducts.com

760-751-0441

SOURCE: Heatshield Products

View the original press release on newswire.com.