Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Bohrprogramm soll hochgradige Uranmineralisierung bestätigen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P9T5 | ISIN: US08975P1084 | Ticker-Symbol: BI1
Frankfurt
25.01.24
09:15 Uhr
7,450 Euro
-0,280
-3,62 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6827,73617:27
7,6827,73617:18
ACCESSWIRE
25.01.2024 | 17:02
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ReturnLogic Unveils Intelligent, Data-Driven Returns Management Solution for BigCommerce Retailers

The integration benefits BigCommerce retailers by enabling smarter returns management, offering insights into customer behavior and product performance, ultimately leading to reduced return rates and enhanced shopping experiences.

CAMP HILL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / CAMP HILL, Pennsylvania - January 25, 2024 - Today marks a significant advancement in e-commerce returns management as ReturnLogic, a leading provider of e-commerce infrastructure Software as a Service (SaaS), announces its integration with Open SaaS ecommerce platform, BigCommerce. This collaboration introduces a new era of intelligent, data-driven returns management for serious ecommerce brands.

BigCommerce + ReturnLogic - Returns Integration

BigCommerce + ReturnLogic - Returns Integration
The ReturnLogic and BigCommerce integration is crucial as it transforms returns from a cost center into a strategic insight generator, optimizing both the customer experience and product offerings.



ReturnLogic's platform leverages cutting-edge analytics to transform the returns process into a source of strategic business insights. The integration with BigCommerce enables retailers to access a suite of tools that make returns management more than just a logistical task; it becomes a window into shopper behavior, product performance, and operational efficiency.

"By harnessing the power of actionable data, our integration with BigCommerce takes returns management to the next level," said Peter Sobotta, CEO of ReturnLogic. "We are not just simplifying returns; we are making them smart. Our goal is to empower retailers with actionable insights that can drive business growth and enhance the customer experience."

This integration provides BigCommerce retailers with advanced features like automated return workflows and real-time analytics. Retailers can now track return trends, identify common issues, and make data-driven decisions to reduce return rates and improve their product offerings. The platform's focus on intelligent returns management allows for a more personalized approach to customer service, fostering loyalty and repeat business.

In addition to its analytical capabilities, ReturnLogic's integration with BigCommerce is designed to be user-friendly and seamlessly adaptable to the diverse needs of e-commerce retailers returns operations.

Click here to learn more about the ReturnLogic BigCommerce integration and the benefits of data driven returns management.

About ReturnLogic:

ReturnLogic provides a data-driven SaaS platform to optimize e-commerce returns, enhancing customer experience and offering actionable insights for online retailers. For more information, please visit www.returnlogic.com.

About BigCommerce:

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Coldwater Creek, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Styles

press@returnlogic.com

###

Contact Information

Jennifer Styles
VP of Marketing
press@returnlogic.com

SOURCE: ReturnLogic

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.