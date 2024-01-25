CAI Software: Acctivate Inventory Management Unveils New Cloud-Based Capabilities and Seamless QuickBooks Integration

The latest Inventory Management release supports QuickBooks Desktop and QuickBooks Online

ARLINGTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Acctivate, a leader in Inventory Management for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced its most recent release that offers a simplified integration to QuickBooks and new cloud-based capabilities.





Acctivate Logo

Inventory Management Software for QuickBooks





These new capabilities are a power-packed combination for improved inventory, order entry and business management which reinforces Acctivate's commitment to empowering businesses with innovative solutions.

The latest release enables businesses to harness the power of cloud-based technology while ensuring full compatibility with any online version of QuickBooks. This integration eliminates the need for on-premise server management, significantly reducing IT infrastructure costs, and enhancing system stability.

"The Acctivate user experience has been fully reimagined to be intuitive, seamless and efficient," said Brian Rigney, CEO of CAI Software. "Our team is dedicated to delivering solutions that address the evolving needs of growing businesses. The cloud-based capabilities and seamless QuickBooks integration in Acctivate represent a monumental step forward in simplifying inventory management for our customers."

Brad Bearden, Product Manager at Acctivate, highlighted the significance of these enhancements: "Our focus is always on providing our users with a streamlined and user-friendly experience. With this update, businesses can efficiently manage their inventory, improve operational efficiency, and drive growth without the complexities of server management."

The integration of cloud-based functionality and QuickBooks compatibility underscores Acctivate's commitment to delivering scalable and cost-effective solutions tailored to the diverse needs of businesses across industries. For more information about Acctivate Inventory Management and its latest features, click here.

About Alterity

Alterity, LLC. is a technology company that focuses on supporting growing, small to midsized distributors, online retailers, and manufacturers. Their award-winning software, Acctivate, centralizes inventory, purchasing, sales and order fulfillment, placing all the elements needed to manage operations at the core of the business. For more information, please visit acctivate.com.

About CAI Software

CAI Software, LLC is a leader in the delivery of mission-critical, production-oriented enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), warehouse management software (WMS), electronic data interchange (EDI), and Enterprise Process Automation (EPA) software and services to leading companies in targeted vertical markets, including building materials, food processing, precious metals, manufacturing, and distribution. For more information, please visit caisoft.com.

Contact Information

Drea Toretti

CMO

info@caisoft.com

800.422.4782

SOURCE: CAI Software, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.