London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - In 2023 business was anything but as usual. Spiraling costs, accelerated expectations, and mounting tech debt left carriers struggling to reach profit targets. Failure to act today meant carriers risked extinction tomorrow.

That's why last November, Reuters Events hosted Canada's most senior and influential insurance event, The Future of Insurance Canada 2023. Bringing together 300+ innovators, FOICanada provided a unique opportunity for key stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of the industry.

Here's a snapshot of the insight you can expect:

-Innovate with Intent: Overcome traditional mindsets and inject innovation at every opportunity by radically redesigning customer benefits, personalization, and convenience. Connect as many dots in your existing ecosystems to maximize tech modernization and cut costs at source

-Trust, Transparency, and Fresh Approaches: Move away from an all-or-nothing digital approach. Refocus CX with digital solutions that drive efficiency whilst offering meaningful and supportive connections to customers

-Marry Claims and Underwriting: Deliver truly omnichannel journeys and the next generation of personalized products through equal buy-in across teams. Have a joint purpose that reduces friction and redefines design, pricing, and risk criteria

From world-class contributors, including:

- Hashmat Rohian, VP & Chief Technology Officer, Duuo by Co-Operators

- Marco Andolfatto, Chief Underwriting Officer, APOLLO Insurance

- Nicole Seymour, Chief Regulatory & Compliance Officer, Lloyd's Canada

- Steve Penney, Chief Technology Officer, Boxx Insurance

- Mylène Côté, VP, Claims & Chief Compliance Officer, Everest Insurance Company of Canada

… and many more!

