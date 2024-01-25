Dubai-based Floating Man is currently negotiating contracts for the deployment of a novel floating structure for offshore solar. A 900 m2 system built with the floaters could support up to 200 solar panels.Floating Man, a floating structures specialist in Dubai, has introduced a novel structure for offshore floating solar applications. CEO Mehdi Honarvar told PV magazine that the company is currently negotiating contracts for the deployment of the system. "We are looking for a location that allows us to start a pilot project," Honarvar said. "This kind of technology is unique as we talk about ...

