Western Selection Plc - Result of First General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 25

25 January 2024

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

("Western" or the "Company")

Result of First General Meeting

Western Selection PLC announces that, at the First General Meeting held earlier today, the Resolutions to approve the Withdrawal from the AQSE Growth Market, the re-registration of the Company as a private company, the adoption of the New Articles and the Rule 9 Waiver of obligations under the Takeover Code (which was taken on a poll) were duly passed. The number of proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting on the Resolutions are as noted in the table below:

For (inc discretionary) Against Ordinary Resolution 1 4,160,273 0 Special Resolution 2 12,020,788 0 Special Resolution 3 12,014,088 6,700 Special Resolution 4 12,014,088 6,700

Withdrawal of Admission to the AQSE Growth Market

The Company's withdrawal from the AQSE Growth Market will occur at 8.00 a.m. on 29 January 2024, with the last day of dealings in the Company's Ordinary Shares on the AQSE Growth Market being 26 January 2024.

Re-registration of the Company as a private company and adoption of the New Articles

Following Shareholder approval at the First General Meeting held earlier today, the Company will re-register as a private limited company and adopt the New Articles following withdrawal of Admission to the AQSE Growth Market.

Second General Meeting

The proposed Capital Reduction announced by the Company on 28 December 2023 is subject only to the approval by Shareholders at the Second General Meeting to be held on 31 January 2024. A further announcement will be made following the conclusion of the Second General Meeting.

The Company has received Forms of Election from certain Shareholders to retain 104,555 Ordinary Shares in the Company. Lonfin, the Company's largest shareholder, has elected to retain 45,786 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 43.8% of the revised total issued share capital of the Company following completion of the Capital Reduction.

As of 25 January 2024, proxy votes lodged in advance of the Second General Meeting on the resolution are as noted in the table below. Latest date for receipt of Forms of Proxy for the Second General Meeting is 11.00 a.m. on 29 January 2024.

For Against Special Resolution 11,095,411 0

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Company's announcement of 28 December 2023.

The Directors accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

