Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp to STO Leverage Certificate Extend E (8/24)

As from January 25, 2024, the following instrument listed on STO Tracker Certificates Extend E will change market segment to STO Leverage Certificate Extend E. The ISIN code and long name will remain unchanged. ISIN Long name Current Market Segment New Market Segment as of effective date SE0021488368 BULL PLUG POWER X2 NORDNET 2 STO Tracker Certificates Extend E STO Leverage Certificate Extend E SE0021488376 BULL PLUG POWER X3 NORDNET 4 STO Tracker Certificates Extend E STO Leverage Certificate Extend E For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.