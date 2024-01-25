The Saudi energy minister, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, says a team of experts have conducted a geographic survey to identify 1,200 sites for wind and solar projects across Saudi Arabia.The Saudi energy minister, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, has said that experts have identified 1,200 sites for the deployment of large-scale wind and solar projects across the country. According to local media reports, the minister made the announcement at the Digital Government Forum in Riyadh. He said that the sites are spread across the country. Site identification was made through a geographical survey. Join ...

