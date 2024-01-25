Pexapark, a Swiss consulting firm, says December marked a robust conclusion to a strong year for power purchase agreements (PPA). Developers secured 23 new PPAs - nine more than in December 2022 - with a combined capacity of 936 MW.Developers signed 23 new PPAs in December 2023, an increase of more than 50% from December 2022, when 14 deals were announced. The deals reached a total capacity of 936 MW, nearly tripling the 342 MW recorded in December 2022. Pexapark said the results mark "a robust conclusion to an already strong year in PPA activity." All tracked PPA prices stood at €50.20 ($54.40)/MWh ...

