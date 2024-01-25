ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS), (the Company or Cass) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings of $0.61 per diluted share, as compared to $0.67 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.54 in the third quarter of 2023. Net income for the period was $8.4 million, a decrease of 9.4% from $9.3 million in the same period in 2022 and an increase of $1.0 million, or 13.8%, as compared to the third quarter of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income and earnings per diluted share of $30.1 million and $2.18, respectively, as compared to $34.9 million and $2.53, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Martin Resch, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, "We began the process of onboarding new facility clients during the fourth quarter, reflecting the success of our Waste Invoice Management and Utility Bill Management solutions. This success is reflected in the 9.7% growth in facility transaction volumes which should continue to accelerate in the first and second quarters of 2024." Resch added, "While we continue to experience challenges related to the ongoing freight recession and its impact on payment float and financial fees, our recent technology investments should place us in a good position to grow clients and transactions in a highly efficient manner."
Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights
Transportation Dollar Volumes - Transportation dollar volumes were $9.0 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 17.3% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 2.4% as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in dollar volumes was due to a decrease in the average dollars per transaction to $1,036 during the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $1,191 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1,038 in the third quarter of 2023 as a result of lower fuel costs and overall freight rates. Transportation dollar volumes are key to the Company's revenue as higher volumes generally lead to an increase in payment float, which generates interest income, as well as an increase in payments in advance of funding, which generates financial fees.
Facility Expense Dollar Volumes - Facility expense dollar volumes totaled $4.8 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 0.7% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 4.9% as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The change in dollar volumes period to period are largely reflective of seasonality and energy prices.
Processing Fees - Processing fees increased $1.4 million, or 7.5%, over the same period in the prior year. The increase in processing fees was largely driven by an increase in ancillary fees and an increase in facility transaction volumes of 9.7%. The Company has experienced recent success in winning facility clients with high transaction volumes which is expected to contribute to more meaningful growth in processing fees beginning in the first quarter of 2024 as these new clients are onboarded. Transportation invoice volumes decreased 4.8% over the same period. The decline in transportation volumes is due to the on-going freight recession.
Financial Fees - Financial fees, earned on a transactional level basis for invoice payment services when making customer payments, increased $117,000, or 1.0%. The increase in financial fee income was primarily due to the increase in short-term interest rates, partially offset by a decline in transportation dollar volumes of 17.3% in addition to changes in the manner certain vendors receive payments.
Net Interest Income - Net interest income decreased $295,000, or 1.7%. The decrease in net interest income was attributable to a decline in average interest-earning assets of $157.1 million, or 7.0%. The Company's net interest margin improved to 3.30% as compared to 3.15% in the same period last year, largely driven by the rise in market interest rates.
Net interest income increased $486,000, or 2.9%, as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by an increase in average interest-earning assets of $15.8 million, or 0.8% and an increase in the net interest margin of 6 basis points to 3.30% from 3.24% primarily driven by an increase in short-term investment and loan yields.
Provision for Credit Losses - The Company recorded a release of credit losses of $215,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to a provision for credit losses of $500,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. The release of credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was largely driven by a decrease in total loans of $25.3 million, or 2.4%, as compared to September 30, 2023.
Personnel Expenses - Personnel expenses increased $876,000, or 3.0%. Salaries and commissions increased $841,000, or 3.7%, as a result of merit increases and an increase in average full-time equivalent employees ("FTEs") of 10.8% due to strategic investments in various technology initiatives. Share-based compensation decreased $1.9 million reflecting the Company's financial performance and the impact on performance-based restricted stock between the periods. Pension expense increased $1.1 million. Despite the Company's defined benefit pension plan being frozen in the first quarter of 2021 resulting in no service cost in subsequent periods, expense increased as a result of the accounting impact of the decline in plan assets during 2022 and corresponding decline in expected return on plan assets for 2023. Other benefits, such as 401(k) match, health insurance and payroll taxes, increased $864,000, or 21.3%, primarily due to the 10.8% increase in average FTEs as well as a significant increase in employer health insurance costs over prior year levels.
Non-Personnel Expenses - Non-personnel expenses rose $1.7 million, or 18.9%. Certain expense categories such as equipment, outside service fees and data processing are elevated as the Company invests in, and transitions to, improved technology.
Loans - When compared to December 31, 2022, ending loans decreased $68.6 million, or 6.3%. The Company opted to be more selective in booking new loans as a result of the decline in deposits during 2023, focusing on building new client relationships rather than transactional opportunities such as investment grade leases.
Payments in Advance of Funding - Average payments in advance of funding decreased $53.3 million, or 20.3%, primarily due to a 17.3% decrease in transportation dollar volumes, which led to fewer dollars advanced to freight carriers.
Deposits - Average deposits decreased $127.2 million, or 10.7%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Total deposits at December 31, 2023 decreased $116.4 million, or 9.3% as compared to December 31, 2022. The Company experienced deposit attrition during the first six months of 2023 as larger commercial depository clients moved their funds to higher interest rate alternatives outside of the banking system. The Company has experienced stabilization in its deposit balances since the second quarter of 2023 as a result of an increase in its deposit rates and increased depositor confidence across the banking industry.
Accounts and Drafts Payable - Average accounts and drafts payable decreased $47.7 million, or 4.1%. The decrease in these balances, which are non-interest bearing, are primarily reflective of the decrease in transportation dollar volumes of 17.3%. Accounts and drafts payable are a stable source of funding generated by payment float from transportation and facility clients.
Shareholders' Equity - Total shareholders' equity has increased $23.5 million since December 31, 2022 as a result of net income of $30.1 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $9.7 million related to the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities, partially offset by dividends of $16.0 million and the repurchase of Company stock of $5.8 million.
About Cass Information Systems
Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations. Disbursing over $90 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets of $2.5 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000®. More information is available at www.cassinfo.com.
Forward Looking Information
This information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of economic and market conditions, inflationary pressures, risks of credit deterioration, interest rate changes, governmental actions, market volatility, security breaches and technology interruptions, energy prices and competitive factors, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
Note to Investors
The Company has used, and intends to continue using, the Investors portion of its website to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors are encouraged to monitor Cass's website in addition to following press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
($ and numbers in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year Ended
Year Ended
Processing fees
$
20,728
$
19,939
$
19,286
$
79,566
$
76,470
Financial fees
11,467
11,597
11,350
45,985
43,757
Total fee revenue
$
32,195
$
31,536
$
30,636
$
125,551
$
120,227
Interest and fees on loans
12,796
12,863
11,570
50,825
39,460
Interest and dividends on securities
4,352
4,392
4,890
18,215
16,437
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
4,573
3,934
3,007
13,720
6,429
Total interest income
$
21,721
$
21,189
$
19,467
$
82,760
$
62,326
Interest expense
4,687
4,641
2,138
16,266
3,482
Net interest income
$
17,034
$
16,548
$
17,329
$
66,494
$
58,844
Release of (provision for) credit losses
215
(125
)
(500
)
550
(1,350
)
(Loss) gain on sale of investment securities
(13
)
|--
|--
(173
)
15
Other
1,305
1,264
1,481
5,089
4,740
Total revenues
$
50,736
$
49,223
$
48,946
$
197,511
$
182,476
Salaries and commissions
23,861
23,391
23,020
93,474
85,489
Share-based compensation
342
938
2,253
4,139
6,732
Net periodic pension cost (benefit)
476
129
(606
)
878
(2,453
)
Other benefits
4,921
5,178
4,057
20,203
16,706
Total personnel expenses
$
29,600
$
29,636
$
28,724
$
118,694
$
106,474
Occupancy
890
908
875
3,560
3,676
Equipment
1,950
1,789
1,664
7,138
6,668
Other
7,941
7,730
6,526
30,763
22,758
Total operating expenses
$
40,381
$
40,063
$
37,789
$
160,155
$
139,576
Income from operations before income taxes
$
10,355
$
9,160
$
11,157
$
37,356
$
42,900
Income tax expense
1,945
1,766
1,872
7,297
7,996
Net income
$
8,410
$
7,394
$
9,285
$
30,059
$
34,904
Basic earnings per share
$
.62
$
.55
$
.69
$
2.22
$
2.58
Diluted earnings per share
$
.61
$
.54
$
.67
$
2.18
$
2.53
Share data:
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
13,467
13,501
13,548
13,530
13,553
Weighted-average common shares outstanding assuming dilution
13,755
13,793
13,812
13,816
13,808
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
December 31,
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
372,468
$
408,435
$
200,942
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
627,117
615,855
754,468
Loans
1,014,318
1,039,619
1,082,906
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(13,089
)
(13,318
)
(13,539
)
Loans, net
$
1,001,229
$
1,026,301
$
1,069,367
Payments in advance of funding
198,861
258,587
293,775
Premises and equipment, net
30,093
26,257
19,958
Investments in bank-owned life insurance
49,159
48,857
47,998
Goodwill and other intangible assets
20,654
20,849
21,435
Accounts and drafts receivable from customers
110,651
28,710
95,779
Other assets
68,390
71,027
69,301
Total assets
$
2,478,622
$
2,504,878
$
2,573,023
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$
524,359
$
511,292
$
642,757
Interest-bearing
616,455
666,050
614,460
Total deposits
$
1,140,814
$
1,177,342
$
1,257,217
Accounts and drafts payable
1,071,369
1,082,224
1,067,600
Other liabilities
36,630
39,076
41,881
Total liabilities
$
2,248,813
$
2,298,642
$
2,366,698
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
$
7,753
$
7,753
$
7,753
Additional paid-in capital
208,007
207,663
207,422
Retained earnings
145,782
141,444
131,682
Common shares in treasury, at cost
(84,264
)
(83,704
)
(81,211
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(47,469
)
(66,920
)
(59,321
)
Total shareholders' equity
$
229,809
$
206,236
$
206,325
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,478,622
$
2,504,878
$
2,573,023
Average Balances (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year Ended
Year Ended
Average interest-earning assets
$
2,075,641
$
2,059,801
$
2,232,764
$
2,076,950
$
2,205,793
Average loans
1,025,259
1,045,967
1,049,294
1,055,668
992,004
Average securities available-for-sale
615,666
634,835
760,424
665,146
745,637
Average short-term investments
356,887
310,770
346,198
287,243
425,004
Average payments in advance of funding
209,364
234,684
262,620
234,865
278,185
Average assets
2,414,665
2,395,264
2,581,086
2,419,608
2,586,078
Average non-interest bearing deposits
464,924
480,472
567,730
512,608
588,121
Average interest-bearing deposits
592,055
591,556
616,456
571,067
603,251
Average borrowings
11
11
10
2,241
11
Average interest-bearing liabilities
592,066
591,567
616,466
573,308
603,262
Average accounts and drafts payable
1,110,415
1,070,057
1,158,112
1,081,245
1,141,329
Average shareholders' equity
$
207,834
$
212,591
$
194,269
$
211,069
$
211,142
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
($ and numbers in thousands, except ratios)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year Ended
Year Ended
Return on average equity
16.06
%
13.80
%
18.96
%
14.24
%
16.53
%
Net interest margin (1)
3.30
%
3.24
%
3.15
%
3.25
%
2.74
%
Average interest-earning assets yield (1)
4.20
%
4.13
%
3.53
%
4.04
%
2.90
%
Average loan yield
4.95
%
4.88
%
4.37
%
4.81
%
3.98
%
Average investment securities yield (1)
2.63
%
2.62
%
2.50
%
2.63
%
2.30
%
Average short-term investment yield
5.08
%
5.02
%
3.44
%
4.78
%
1.51
%
Average cost of total deposits
1.76
%
1.72
%
0.72
%
1.50
%
0.31
%
Average cost of interest-bearing deposits
3.14
%
3.11
%
1.38
%
2.85
%
0.58
%
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities
3.14
%
3.11
%
1.38
%
2.84
%
0.58
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans
1.29
%
1.28
%
1.25
%
1.29
%
1.25
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
|--
%
|--
%
0.11
%
|--
%
0.11
%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to loans
|--
%
|--
%
|--
%
|--
%
|--
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
14.73
%
14.53
%
12.80
%
14.73
%
12.80
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.49
%
15.30
%
13.52
%
15.49
%
13.52
%
Leverage ratio
10.71
%
10.61
%
9.52
%
10.71
%
9.52
%
Transportation invoice volume
8,733
8,925
9,174
35,949
36,807
Transportation dollar volume
$
9,044,772
$
9,263,453
$
10,930,786
$
38,288,478
$
44,749,359
Facility expense transaction volume
3,505
3,417
3,196
13,857
12,990
Facility expense dollar volume
$
4,848,064
$
5,096,882
$
4,814,145
$
19,836,821
$
19,514,049
(1) Yields are presented on tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of 21%.
