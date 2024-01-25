Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.: Cullen/Frost Reports Fourth Quarter And 2023 Annual Results

Board declares first quarter dividend on common and preferred stock, and authorizes $150 million stock repurchase program

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported fourth quarter and full-year results for 2023. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $100.9 million, and was impacted by a $51.5 million ( $40.7 million net of tax) one-time surcharge expense associated with FDIC insurance. Excluding this one-time item, net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter would have been approximately $141.6 million, representing a 25.3 percent decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. On a per-share basis, the company reported net income available to common shareholders of $1.55 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $2.91 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the after-tax impact of the FDIC surcharge in the fourth quarter, EPS would have been $2.18, representing a 25.1 percent decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.82 percent and 13.51 percent, respectively, compared to 1.44 percent and 27.16 percent for the same period in 2022. Adjusted for the FDIC insurance surcharge, returns on assets and average common equity for the fourth quarter would have been approximately 1.14 percent and 18.96 percent.

The company also reported 2023 annual net income available to common shareholders of $591.3 million, an increase of 3.3 percent compared to 2022 earnings available to common shareholders of $572.5 million . Excluding the impact of the one-time FDIC surcharge, net income available to common shareholders for 2023 would have been approximately $632.0 million, representing a 10.4 percent increase compared to 2022. On a per-share basis, 2023 earnings were $9.10 per diluted common share compared to $8.81 per diluted common share reported in 2022. For the year 2023, returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.19 percent and 18.66 percent respectively, compared to 1.11 percent and 16.86 percent reported in 2022.

"Our solid fourth quarter and record 2023 earnings are a result of continued strong execution by Frost bankers throughout the state, and were aided by our continued success with our organic expansion strategy in key growth markets in Texas," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $409.9 million, down 3.3 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $1.5 billion, or 9.1 percent, to $18.6 billion, from the $17.1 billion reported for the fourth quarter a year earlier, and increased 3.6 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023. Average deposits for the quarter decreased $3.6 billion, or 8.0 percent to $41.2 billion compared to $44.8 billion in last year's fourth quarter, and increased 0.9 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023.

For full year 2023, average total loans were $17.9 billion, an increase of approximately $1.2 billion, or 6.9 percent, from the $16.7 billion reported in 2022. Average total deposits for 2023 were $41.4 billion, down $3.1 billion, or 7.0 percent, compared to the $44.6 billion reported for full year 2022.

Noted financial data for the fourth quarter:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios for Cullen/Frost at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 were 13.25 percent, 13.73 percent, and 15.18 percent, respectively. Current capital ratios continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III requirements.





Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $409.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 3.3 percent compared to the $423.9 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin was 3.41 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 3.31 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.44 percent for the third quarter of 2023.





Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $113.8 million, up $8.1 million, or 7.6 percent, from the $105.7 million reported a year earlier. Other non-interest income increased $3.1 million, or 18.6 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly driven by a $3.0 million increase in income from customer derivative and foreign exchange transactions. Other charges, commissions and fees increased $1.1 million, or 10.2 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily related to an increase in income from the placement of money market accounts (up $642,000 ) and an increase in merchant services income (up $296,000 ). Service charges on deposit accounts increased by $2.2 million, or 9.9 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by increases in overdraft fees and other service charges. Insurance commissions and fees increased by $1.1 million, or 9.2 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly driven by increases in commission revenues.





Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $365.2 million, up $83.9 million, or 29.8 percent, compared to the $281.3 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the one-time surcharge expense associated with FDIC insurance, non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $313.7 million, up $32.4 million, or 11.5 percent compared to the same quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased by $9.9 million, or 7.3 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to an increases in employee headcount and an increase in salaries due to annual merit and market increases. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investments in organic expansion in the Houston, Dallas and Austin markets, as well as the rollout of our mortgage loan product offering, and was partially offset by a decrease in incentive compensation expenses. Employee benefits expense increased by $6.1 million, or 27.7 percent, compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in employee benefits expense was impacted by increases in headcount, medical benefits expense (up $2.1 million ) and a decrease in the net periodic benefit related to our defined benefit retirement plan (down $1.6 million ), among other things. Other non-interest expense increased by $8.0 million, or 13.6 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, impacted by increases in professional services expense (up $4.4 million ), check card expense (up $1.0 million ), and advertising and marketing expenses (up $904,000 ), among other things. Technology, furniture and equipment expense was up $3.6 million or 11.6 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $3.3 million ).





For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company reported a credit loss expense of $16.0 million and reported net charge-offs of $10.9 million, compared to a credit loss expense of $11.2 million and net charge-offs of $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company reported a credit loss expense of $3.0 million and reported net charge-offs of $3.8 million . The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.31 percent at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.32 percent at September 30, 2023 and 1.33 percent at December 31, 2022 . Non-accrual loans were $60.9 million at the end of 2023, compared to $67.2 million the previous quarter, and $37.8 million at year-end 2022.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.92 per common share, payable March 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 29 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 29 of this year.

In addition, the company's board of directors approved a new share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $150 million of Cullen/Frost common stock over a one-year period expiring on January 24, 2025 . Share repurchases under the authorization may be made through a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, block trades, accelerated share repurchase transactions, and/or through other legally permissible means. The timing and amount of any share repurchases under the authorization will be determined by management at its discretion and based on market conditions and other considerations. The share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the company's discretion and does not obligate Cullen/Frost to purchase any amount of common stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter and the year. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 877-709-8150. Playback of the conference call will be available after

5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, January 28 at 877-660-6853, with the Conference ID# of 13743292. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $50.8 billion in assets at December 31, 2023. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.

Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.

Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.

Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.

Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.

Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.

Changes in our liquidity position.

Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.

The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.

Changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits.

Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.

Technological changes.

The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.

Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.

Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.

Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.

Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.

The soundness of other financial institutions.

Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.

Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.

Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.

Political or economic instability.

Acts of God or of war or terrorism.

The potential impact of climate change.

The impact of pandemics, epidemics or any other health-related crisis.

The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.

The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.

The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.

Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, financial markets and global supply chains may continue to be adversely affected by the current or anticipated impact of global wars/military conflicts, terrorism, or other geopolitical events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS Net interest income $ 388,152 $ 385,426 $ 385,266 $ 399,820 $ 398,457 Net interest income (1) 409,904 407,353 408,594 425,844 423,892 Credit loss expense 15,981 11,185 9,901 9,104 3,000 Non-interest income: Trust and investment management fees 40,163 37,616 39,392 36,144 39,695 Service charges on deposit accounts 24,535 23,603 23,487 21,879 22,321 Insurance commissions and fees 12,743 13,636 12,940 18,952 11,674 Interchange and card transaction fees 4,608 4,672 5,250 4,889 4,480 Other charges, commissions and fees 12,104 13,128 12,090 11,704 10,981 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions - 12 33 21 - Other 19,598 13,331 10,336 11,676 16,529 Total non-interest income 113,751 105,998 103,528 105,265 105,680 Non-interest expense: Salaries and wages 146,616 137,562 133,195 130,345 136,697 Employee benefits 28,065 26,527 26,792 33,922 21,975 Net occupancy 30,752 31,581 31,714 30,349 28,572 Technology, furniture and equipment 34,484 35,278 33,043 32,481 30,912 Deposit insurance 58,109 6,033 6,202 6,245 3,967 Other 67,196 56,275 54,096 51,800 59,174 Total non-interest expense 365,222 293,256 285,042 285,142 281,297 Income before income taxes 120,700 186,983 193,851 210,839 219,840 Income taxes 18,149 31,332 31,733 33,186 28,666 Net income 102,551 155,651 162,118 177,653 191,174 Preferred stock dividends 1,669 1,668 1,669 1,669 1,669 Net income available to common shareholders $ 100,882 $ 153,983 $ 160,449 $ 175,984 $ 189,505 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share - basic $ 1.55 $ 2.38 $ 2.47 $ 2.71 $ 2.92 Earnings per common share - diluted 1.55 2.38 2.47 2.70 2.91 Cash dividends per common share 0.92 0.92 0.87 0.87 0.87 Book value per common share at end of quarter 55.64 44.59 50.55 51.59 46.49 OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES Period-end common shares 64,185 64,017 64,120 64,396 64,355 Weighted-average common shares - basic 64,139 64,067 64,241 64,374 64,303 Dilutive effect of stock compensation 176 172 187 258 344 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,315 64,239 64,428 64,632 64,647 SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS Return on average assets 0.82 % 1.25 % 1.30 % 1.39 % 1.44 % Return on average common equity 13.51 18.93 19.36 22.59 27.16 Net interest income to average earning assets (1) 3.41 3.44 3.45 3.47 3.31 (1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) 2023 2022 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions) Average Balance: Loans $ 18,609 $ 17,965 $ 17,664 $ 17,319 17,063 Earning assets 45,579 45,366 45,929 47,904 48,867 Total assets 49,087 48,804 49,317 51,307 52,284 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 14,697 14,823 15,231 16,636 17,980 Interest-bearing deposits 26,487 26,005 25,776 26,121 26,779 Total deposits 41,184 40,828 41,007 42,757 44,759 Shareholders' equity 3,108 3,372 3,470 3,305 2,913 Period-End Balance: Loans $ 18,824 $ 18,399 $ 17,746 $ 17,486 $ 17,155 Earning assets 47,124 45,218 45,146 47,870 49,402 Total assets 50,845 48,747 48,597 51,246 52,892 Total deposits 41,921 40,992 40,701 42,184 43,954 Shareholders' equity 3,716 3,000 3,387 3,468 3,137 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 4,836 4,779 4,692 4,610 4,486 ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands) Allowance for credit losses on loans: $ 245,996 $ 242,235 $ 233,619 $ 231,514 $ 227,621 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.31 % 1.32 % 1.32 % 1.32 % 1.33 % Net charge-offs: $ 10,884 $ 4,992 $ 9,828 $ 8,782 $ 3,810 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.23 % 0.11 % 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.09 % Non-accrual loans: $ 60,907 $ 67,175 $ 67,781 $ 38,410 $ 37,833 As a percentage of total loans 0.32 % 0.37 % 0.38 % 0.22 % 0.22 % As a percentage of total assets 0.12 0.14 0.14 0.07 0.07 CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.25 % 13.32 % 13.42 % 13.24 % 12.85 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.73 13.81 13.92 13.74 13.35 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.18 15.28 15.39 15.22 14.84 Leverage Ratio 8.35 8.17 8.11 7.69 7.29 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 7.31 6.15 6.97 6.77 5.93 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 6.33 6.91 7.04 6.44 5.57 (1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS Net interest income $ 1,558,664 $ 1,291,283 $ 984,867 Net interest income (1) 1,651,695 1,386,981 1,077,315 Credit loss expense 46,171 3,000 63 Non-interest income: Trust and investment management fees 153,315 154,679 148,994 Service charges on deposit accounts 93,504 91,891 83,292 Insurance commissions and fees 58,271 53,210 51,548 Interchange and card transaction fees 19,419 18,231 17,461 Other charges, commissions and fees 49,026 41,590 36,836 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions 66 - 69 Other 54,941 45,217 48,528 Total non-interest income 428,542 404,818 386,728 Non-interest expense: Salaries and wages 547,718 492,096 395,497 Employee benefits 115,306 88,608 82,029 Net occupancy 124,396 112,495 107,344 Technology, furniture and equipment 135,286 120,771 112,738 Deposit insurance 76,589 15,603 12,232 Other 229,367 194,701 172,154 Total non-interest expense 1,228,662 1,024,274 881,994 Income before income taxes 712,373 668,827 489,538 Income taxes 114,400 89,677 46,459 Net income 597,973 579,150 443,079 Preferred stock dividends 6,675 6,675 7,157 Net income available to common shareholders $ 591,298 $ 572,475 $ 435,922 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share - basic $ 9.11 $ 8.84 $ 6.79 Earnings per common share - diluted 9.10 8.81 6.76 Cash dividends per common share 3.58 3.24 2.94 Book value per common share at end of quarter 55.64 46.49 67.11 OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES Period-end common shares 64,185 64,355 63,986 Weighted-average common shares - basic 64,204 64,157 63,613 Dilutive effect of stock compensation 201 364 489 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,405 64,521 64,102 SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS Return on average assets 1.19 % 1.11 % 0.95 % Return on average common equity 18.66 16.86 10.35 Net interest income to average earning assets (1) 3.45 2.82 2.53 (1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions) Average Balance: Loans $ 17,893 $ 16,739 $ 16,770 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program 17,870 16,600 14,918 Earning assets 46,186 48,293 43,196 Total assets 49,604 51,513 45,983 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 15,340 18,203 16,671 Interest-bearing deposits 26,098 26,368 21,802 Total deposits 41,438 44,571 38,473 Shareholders' equity 3,313 3,541 4,359 Period-End Balance: Loans $ 18,824 $ 17,155 $ 16,336 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program 18,815 17,120 15,908 Earning assets 47,124 49,402 48,063 Total assets 50,845 52,892 50,878 Total deposits 41,921 43,954 42,696 Shareholders' equity 3,716 3,137 4,440 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 4,836 4,486 4,092 ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands) Allowance for credit losses on loan: $ 245,996 $ 227,621 $ 248,666 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.31 % 1.33 % 1.52 % Net charge-offs: $ 34,486 $ 15,766 $ 8,414 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.19 % 0.09 % 0.05 % Non-accrual loans: $ 60,907 $ 37,833 $ 53,713 As a percentage of total loans 0.32 % 0.22 % 0.33 % As a percentage of total assets 0.12 0.07 0.11 CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.25 % 12.85 % 13.13 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.73 13.35 13.70 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.18 14.84 15.45 Leverage Ratio 8.35 7.29 7.34 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 7.31 5.93 8.73 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 6.68 6.87 9.48 (1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED) 2023 2022 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1) Earning Assets: Interest-bearing deposits 5.39 % 5.33 % 5.05 % 4.57 % 3.70 % Federal funds sold 5.73 5.65 5.35 4.72 3.88 Resell agreements 5.60 5.53 5.26 4.77 4.14 Securities 3.24 3.24 3.24 3.24 3.09 Loans, net of unearned discounts 6.92 6.83 6.64 6.36 5.80 Total earning assets 5.00 4.92 4.77 4.57 4.14 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Savings and interest checking 0.40 0.38 0.41 0.36 0.27 Money market deposit accounts 2.83 2.78 2.68 2.47 1.94 Time accounts 4.59 4.34 3.77 2.40 1.52 Total interest-bearing deposits 2.27 2.12 1.87 1.52 1.16 Total deposits 1.46 1.35 1.18 0.93 0.69 Federal funds purchased 5.40 5.32 4.97 4.55 3.78 Repurchase agreements 3.75 3.67 3.52 3.20 2.69 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 7.45 7.34 6.84 6.46 5.39 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 4.69 4.69 4.69 4.69 4.69 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.48 2.33 2.11 1.79 1.37 Net interest spread 2.52 2.59 2.66 2.78 2.77 Net interest income to total average earning assets 3.41 3.44 3.45 3.47 3.31 AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions) Assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 7,047 $ 6,747 $ 6,880 $ 8,687 $ 11,574 Federal funds sold 3 13 22 64 52 Resell agreements 86 85 85 90 49 Securities 19,834 20,557 21,278 21,744 20,129 Loans, net of unearned discount 18,609 17,965 17,664 17,319 17,063 Total earning assets $ 45,579 $ 45,366 $ 45,929 $ 47,904 $ 48,867 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Savings and interest checking $ 9,986 $ 10,202 $ 10,862 $ 11,662 $ 12,113 Money market deposit accounts 11,219 11,144 11,431 12,404 12,958 Time accounts 5,282 4,659 3,483 2,055 1,708 Total interest-bearing deposits 26,487 26,005 25,776 26,121 26,779 Total deposits 41,184 40,828 41,007 42,757 44,759 Federal funds purchased 18 21 33 51 37 Repurchase agreements 3,761 3,536 3,719 4,211 3,575 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 123 123 123 123 123 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 99 99 99 99 99 Total interest-bearing funds $ 30,488 $ 29,785 $ 29,750 $ 30,606 $ 30,613 (1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

