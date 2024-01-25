Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.: Cullen/Frost Reports Fourth Quarter And 2023 Annual Results

Board declares first quarter dividend on common and preferred stock, and authorizes $150 million stock repurchase program
SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported fourth quarter and full-year results for 2023. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $100.9 million, and was impacted by a $51.5 million ( $40.7 million net of tax) one-time surcharge expense associated with FDIC insurance. Excluding this one-time item, net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter would have been approximately $141.6 million, representing a 25.3 percent decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. On a per-share basis, the company reported net income available to common shareholders of $1.55 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $2.91 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the after-tax impact of the FDIC surcharge in the fourth quarter, EPS would have been $2.18, representing a 25.1 percent decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.82 percent and 13.51 percent, respectively, compared to 1.44 percent and 27.16 percent for the same period in 2022. Adjusted for the FDIC insurance surcharge, returns on assets and average common equity for the fourth quarter would have been approximately 1.14 percent and 18.96 percent.
The company also reported 2023 annual net income available to common shareholders of $591.3 million, an increase of 3.3 percent compared to 2022 earnings available to common shareholders of $572.5 million . Excluding the impact of the one-time FDIC surcharge, net income available to common shareholders for 2023 would have been approximately $632.0 million, representing a 10.4 percent increase compared to 2022. On a per-share basis, 2023 earnings were $9.10 per diluted common share compared to $8.81 per diluted common share reported in 2022. For the year 2023, returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.19 percent and 18.66 percent respectively, compared to 1.11 percent and 16.86 percent reported in 2022.
"Our solid fourth quarter and record 2023 earnings are a result of continued strong execution by Frost bankers throughout the state, and were aided by our continued success with our organic expansion strategy in key growth markets in Texas," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO.
For the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $409.9 million, down 3.3 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $1.5 billion, or 9.1 percent, to $18.6 billion, from the $17.1 billion reported for the fourth quarter a year earlier, and increased 3.6 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023. Average deposits for the quarter decreased $3.6 billion, or 8.0 percent to $41.2 billion compared to $44.8 billion in last year's fourth quarter, and increased 0.9 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023.
For full year 2023, average total loans were $17.9 billion, an increase of approximately $1.2 billion, or 6.9 percent, from the $16.7 billion reported in 2022. Average total deposits for 2023 were $41.4 billion, down $3.1 billion, or 7.0 percent, compared to the $44.6 billion reported for full year 2022.
Noted financial data for the fourth quarter:
- The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios for Cullen/Frost at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 were 13.25 percent, 13.73 percent, and 15.18 percent, respectively. Current capital ratios continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III requirements.
- Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $409.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 3.3 percent compared to the $423.9 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin was 3.41 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 3.31 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.44 percent for the third quarter of 2023.
- Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $113.8 million, up $8.1 million, or 7.6 percent, from the $105.7 million reported a year earlier. Other non-interest income increased $3.1 million, or 18.6 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly driven by a $3.0 million increase in income from customer derivative and foreign exchange transactions. Other charges, commissions and fees increased $1.1 million, or 10.2 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily related to an increase in income from the placement of money market accounts (up $642,000 ) and an increase in merchant services income (up $296,000 ). Service charges on deposit accounts increased by $2.2 million, or 9.9 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by increases in overdraft fees and other service charges. Insurance commissions and fees increased by $1.1 million, or 9.2 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly driven by increases in commission revenues.
- Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $365.2 million, up $83.9 million, or 29.8 percent, compared to the $281.3 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the one-time surcharge expense associated with FDIC insurance, non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $313.7 million, up $32.4 million, or 11.5 percent compared to the same quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased by $9.9 million, or 7.3 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to an increases in employee headcount and an increase in salaries due to annual merit and market increases. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investments in organic expansion in the Houston, Dallas and Austin markets, as well as the rollout of our mortgage loan product offering, and was partially offset by a decrease in incentive compensation expenses. Employee benefits expense increased by $6.1 million, or 27.7 percent, compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in employee benefits expense was impacted by increases in headcount, medical benefits expense (up $2.1 million ) and a decrease in the net periodic benefit related to our defined benefit retirement plan (down $1.6 million ), among other things. Other non-interest expense increased by $8.0 million, or 13.6 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, impacted by increases in professional services expense (up $4.4 million ), check card expense (up $1.0 million ), and advertising and marketing expenses (up $904,000 ), among other things. Technology, furniture and equipment expense was up $3.6 million or 11.6 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $3.3 million ).
- For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company reported a credit loss expense of $16.0 million and reported net charge-offs of $10.9 million, compared to a credit loss expense of $11.2 million and net charge-offs of $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company reported a credit loss expense of $3.0 million and reported net charge-offs of $3.8 million . The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.31 percent at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.32 percent at September 30, 2023 and 1.33 percent at December 31, 2022 . Non-accrual loans were $60.9 million at the end of 2023, compared to $67.2 million the previous quarter, and $37.8 million at year-end 2022.
The Cullen/Frost board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.92 per common share, payable March 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 29 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 29 of this year.
In addition, the company's board of directors approved a new share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $150 million of Cullen/Frost common stock over a one-year period expiring on January 24, 2025 . Share repurchases under the authorization may be made through a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, block trades, accelerated share repurchase transactions, and/or through other legally permissible means. The timing and amount of any share repurchases under the authorization will be determined by management at its discretion and based on market conditions and other considerations. The share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the company's discretion and does not obligate Cullen/Frost to purchase any amount of common stock.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter and the year. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 877-709-8150. Playback of the conference call will be available after
5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, January 28 at 877-660-6853, with the Conference ID# of 13743292. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call.
Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $50.8 billion in assets at December 31, 2023. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at frostbank.com.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS
Net interest income
$ 388,152
$ 385,426
$ 385,266
$ 399,820
$ 398,457
Net interest income (1)
409,904
407,353
408,594
425,844
423,892
Credit loss expense
15,981
11,185
9,901
9,104
3,000
Non-interest income:
Trust and investment management fees
40,163
37,616
39,392
36,144
39,695
Service charges on deposit accounts
24,535
23,603
23,487
21,879
22,321
Insurance commissions and fees
12,743
13,636
12,940
18,952
11,674
Interchange and card transaction fees
4,608
4,672
5,250
4,889
4,480
Other charges, commissions and fees
12,104
13,128
12,090
11,704
10,981
Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
-
12
33
21
-
Other
19,598
13,331
10,336
11,676
16,529
Total non-interest income
113,751
105,998
103,528
105,265
105,680
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
146,616
137,562
133,195
130,345
136,697
Employee benefits
28,065
26,527
26,792
33,922
21,975
Net occupancy
30,752
31,581
31,714
30,349
28,572
Technology, furniture and equipment
34,484
35,278
33,043
32,481
30,912
Deposit insurance
58,109
6,033
6,202
6,245
3,967
Other
67,196
56,275
54,096
51,800
59,174
Total non-interest expense
365,222
293,256
285,042
285,142
281,297
Income before income taxes
120,700
186,983
193,851
210,839
219,840
Income taxes
18,149
31,332
31,733
33,186
28,666
Net income
102,551
155,651
162,118
177,653
191,174
Preferred stock dividends
1,669
1,668
1,669
1,669
1,669
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 100,882
$ 153,983
$ 160,449
$ 175,984
$ 189,505
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 1.55
$ 2.38
$ 2.47
$ 2.71
$ 2.92
Earnings per common share - diluted
1.55
2.38
2.47
2.70
2.91
Cash dividends per common share
0.92
0.92
0.87
0.87
0.87
Book value per common share at end of quarter
55.64
44.59
50.55
51.59
46.49
OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES
Period-end common shares
64,185
64,017
64,120
64,396
64,355
Weighted-average common shares - basic
64,139
64,067
64,241
64,374
64,303
Dilutive effect of stock compensation
176
172
187
258
344
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
64,315
64,239
64,428
64,632
64,647
SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.82 %
1.25 %
1.30 %
1.39 %
1.44 %
Return on average common equity
13.51
18.93
19.36
22.59
27.16
Net interest income to average earning assets (1)
3.41
3.44
3.45
3.47
3.31
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
2023
2022
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
($ in millions)
Average Balance:
Loans
$ 18,609
$ 17,965
$ 17,664
$ 17,319
17,063
Earning assets
45,579
45,366
45,929
47,904
48,867
Total assets
49,087
48,804
49,317
51,307
52,284
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
14,697
14,823
15,231
16,636
17,980
Interest-bearing deposits
26,487
26,005
25,776
26,121
26,779
Total deposits
41,184
40,828
41,007
42,757
44,759
Shareholders' equity
3,108
3,372
3,470
3,305
2,913
Period-End Balance:
Loans
$ 18,824
$ 18,399
$ 17,746
$ 17,486
$ 17,155
Earning assets
47,124
45,218
45,146
47,870
49,402
Total assets
50,845
48,747
48,597
51,246
52,892
Total deposits
41,921
40,992
40,701
42,184
43,954
Shareholders' equity
3,716
3,000
3,387
3,468
3,137
Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)
4,836
4,779
4,692
4,610
4,486
ASSET QUALITY
($ in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
$ 245,996
$ 242,235
$ 233,619
$ 231,514
$ 227,621
As a percentage of period-end loans
1.31 %
1.32 %
1.32 %
1.32 %
1.33 %
Net charge-offs:
$ 10,884
$ 4,992
$ 9,828
$ 8,782
$ 3,810
Annualized as a percentage of average loans
0.23 %
0.11 %
0.22 %
0.21 %
0.09 %
Non-accrual loans:
$ 60,907
$ 67,175
$ 67,781
$ 38,410
$ 37,833
As a percentage of total loans
0.32 %
0.37 %
0.38 %
0.22 %
0.22 %
As a percentage of total assets
0.12
0.14
0.14
0.07
0.07
CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.25 %
13.32 %
13.42 %
13.24 %
12.85 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.73
13.81
13.92
13.74
13.35
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.18
15.28
15.39
15.22
14.84
Leverage Ratio
8.35
8.17
8.11
7.69
7.29
Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)
7.31
6.15
6.97
6.77
5.93
Equity to Assets Ratio (average)
6.33
6.91
7.04
6.44
5.57
(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2021
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS
Net interest income
$ 1,558,664
$ 1,291,283
$ 984,867
Net interest income (1)
1,651,695
1,386,981
1,077,315
Credit loss expense
46,171
3,000
63
Non-interest income:
Trust and investment management fees
153,315
154,679
148,994
Service charges on deposit accounts
93,504
91,891
83,292
Insurance commissions and fees
58,271
53,210
51,548
Interchange and card transaction fees
19,419
18,231
17,461
Other charges, commissions and fees
49,026
41,590
36,836
Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
66
-
69
Other
54,941
45,217
48,528
Total non-interest income
428,542
404,818
386,728
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
547,718
492,096
395,497
Employee benefits
115,306
88,608
82,029
Net occupancy
124,396
112,495
107,344
Technology, furniture and equipment
135,286
120,771
112,738
Deposit insurance
76,589
15,603
12,232
Other
229,367
194,701
172,154
Total non-interest expense
1,228,662
1,024,274
881,994
Income before income taxes
712,373
668,827
489,538
Income taxes
114,400
89,677
46,459
Net income
597,973
579,150
443,079
Preferred stock dividends
6,675
6,675
7,157
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 591,298
$ 572,475
$ 435,922
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 9.11
$ 8.84
$ 6.79
Earnings per common share - diluted
9.10
8.81
6.76
Cash dividends per common share
3.58
3.24
2.94
Book value per common share at end of quarter
55.64
46.49
67.11
OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES
Period-end common shares
64,185
64,355
63,986
Weighted-average common shares - basic
64,204
64,157
63,613
Dilutive effect of stock compensation
201
364
489
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
64,405
64,521
64,102
SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.19 %
1.11 %
0.95 %
Return on average common equity
18.66
16.86
10.35
Net interest income to average earning assets (1)
3.45
2.82
2.53
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2021
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)
Average Balance:
Loans
$ 17,893
$ 16,739
$ 16,770
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
17,870
16,600
14,918
Earning assets
46,186
48,293
43,196
Total assets
49,604
51,513
45,983
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
15,340
18,203
16,671
Interest-bearing deposits
26,098
26,368
21,802
Total deposits
41,438
44,571
38,473
Shareholders' equity
3,313
3,541
4,359
Period-End Balance:
Loans
$ 18,824
$ 17,155
$ 16,336
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
18,815
17,120
15,908
Earning assets
47,124
49,402
48,063
Total assets
50,845
52,892
50,878
Total deposits
41,921
43,954
42,696
Shareholders' equity
3,716
3,137
4,440
Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)
4,836
4,486
4,092
ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses on loan:
$ 245,996
$ 227,621
$ 248,666
As a percentage of period-end loans
1.31 %
1.33 %
1.52 %
Net charge-offs:
$ 34,486
$ 15,766
$ 8,414
Annualized as a percentage of average loans
0.19 %
0.09 %
0.05 %
Non-accrual loans:
$ 60,907
$ 37,833
$ 53,713
As a percentage of total loans
0.32 %
0.22 %
0.33 %
As a percentage of total assets
0.12
0.07
0.11
CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.25 %
12.85 %
13.13 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.73
13.35
13.70
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.18
14.84
15.45
Leverage Ratio
8.35
7.29
7.34
Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)
7.31
5.93
8.73
Equity to Assets Ratio (average)
6.68
6.87
9.48
(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)
2023
2022
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)
Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
5.39 %
5.33 %
5.05 %
4.57 %
3.70 %
Federal funds sold
5.73
5.65
5.35
4.72
3.88
Resell agreements
5.60
5.53
5.26
4.77
4.14
Securities
3.24
3.24
3.24
3.24
3.09
Loans, net of unearned discounts
6.92
6.83
6.64
6.36
5.80
Total earning assets
5.00
4.92
4.77
4.57
4.14
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
0.40
0.38
0.41
0.36
0.27
Money market deposit accounts
2.83
2.78
2.68
2.47
1.94
Time accounts
4.59
4.34
3.77
2.40
1.52
Total interest-bearing deposits
2.27
2.12
1.87
1.52
1.16
Total deposits
1.46
1.35
1.18
0.93
0.69
Federal funds purchased
5.40
5.32
4.97
4.55
3.78
Repurchase agreements
3.75
3.67
3.52
3.20
2.69
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
7.45
7.34
6.84
6.46
5.39
Subordinated notes payable and other notes
4.69
4.69
4.69
4.69
4.69
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.48
2.33
2.11
1.79
1.37
Net interest spread
2.52
2.59
2.66
2.78
2.77
Net interest income to total average earning assets
3.41
3.44
3.45
3.47
3.31
AVERAGE BALANCES
($ in millions)
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 7,047
$ 6,747
$ 6,880
$ 8,687
$ 11,574
Federal funds sold
3
13
22
64
52
Resell agreements
86
85
85
90
49
Securities
19,834
20,557
21,278
21,744
20,129
Loans, net of unearned discount
18,609
17,965
17,664
17,319
17,063
Total earning assets
$ 45,579
$ 45,366
$ 45,929
$ 47,904
$ 48,867
Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
$ 9,986
$ 10,202
$ 10,862
$ 11,662
$ 12,113
Money market deposit accounts
11,219
11,144
11,431
12,404
12,958
Time accounts
5,282
4,659
3,483
2,055
1,708
Total interest-bearing deposits
26,487
26,005
25,776
26,121
26,779
Total deposits
41,184
40,828
41,007
42,757
44,759
Federal funds purchased
18
21
33
51
37
Repurchase agreements
3,761
3,536
3,719
4,211
3,575
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
123
123
123
123
123
Subordinated notes payable and other notes
99
99
99
99
99
Total interest-bearing funds
$ 30,488
$ 29,785
$ 29,750
$ 30,606
$ 30,613
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
