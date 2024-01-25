Taoping Inc.: Taoping Continues to Build Revenue Momentum With its Innovative Off-Grid Wastewater Treatment Solutions; New Project Completions and Order Pipeline Both Continue to Expand

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP, the "Company"), a developer of innovative smart Cloud platform services and solutions, new media and artificial intelligence solutions, today announced that the Company's revenue momentum is being driven by increasing demand for its innovative off-grid wastewater treatment solutions. The Company is capitalizing on this demand by offering high-efficiency, market-priced solutions that come with comprehensive support throughout the entire project lifecycle. This one-stop support spans project planning, construction, implementation, operation, maintenance, and integration with Taoping's powerful Cloud Nest AI system and intelligent Cloud platform.

Mr. Lin Jianghuai, Chairman and CEO of Taoping, said: "We are dedicated to investing in cutting-edge solutions for off-grid wastewater treatment and pollution control, giving us a competitive edge and driving revenue growth. Our mission revolves around providing clean water for a cleaner world, a message that strongly resonates with decision-makers prioritizing local environmental cleanup. The resurgence of outdoor activities post-pandemic and the heightened demand for clean water are positively impacting our business. Simultaneously, our innovative wastewater treatment solutions are making a significant impact by empowering communities in developing countries and remote areas. We firmly believe that clean, healthy water is a fundamental right for everyone, not a luxury."

Examples of Taoping's increased momentum include partnering in support of recently constructed sewage treatment projects, where Taoping supplied the hardware construction of off-grid sewage treatment facilities and supporting pipe networks. These projects are integrated with Taoping's intelligent operation and maintenance system aided by the Company's powerful Cloud Nest AI system and intelligent Cloud platform to significantly increase operations and cost efficiencies of maintenance management. Pilot projects been implemented in provinces across China . The completion of new projects and the expansion of the order pipeline indicate ongoing growth and success for the Company.

Mr. Lin Jianghuai, added, "The rapid urbanization in China has led to a significant increase in domestic sewage discharge. While efforts have been made to control water pollution and improve the environment, many towns and villages still face challenges with inadequate drainage system facilities. The domestic sewage treatment market has vast opportunities for improvement, given issues like clutter, dispersion, and a lack of unified planning. The nationwide implementation of sewage treatment projects is playing a crucial role in advancing the construction of smart cities and promoting rural revitalization. This in turn has contributed to higher revenue growth for Taoping, which we are positioned to benefit from over the coming years given ongoing efforts to address sewage treatment challenges associated with urbanization."

